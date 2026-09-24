Temporary Traffic Closure Announced At Exit A25 At Al Wakrah Intersection

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: A temporary traffic closure will be implemented at Exit A25 at Al Wakrah Intersection on Friday, September 25, 2026.

According to the announcement, the closure will be in effect for eight hours, from 2am until 10am on Friday.

Motorists using the area during the closure period are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and use alternative routes where necessary.