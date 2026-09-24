Federal Reserve Board Requests Public Comment On Two Proposals Related To Establishing A Regulatory Framework For Board-Supervised Payment Stablecoin Issuers Under The GENIUS Act

MENAFN - The Federal Reserve)

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday requested public comment on two proposals related to establishing a regulatory framework for Board-supervised payment stablecoin issuers under the GENIUS Act.

The first proposal would require that Board-supervised payment stablecoin issuers fully back their stablecoins with certain permissible reserve assets, such as short-term Treasury bills and certain other high-quality, liquid assets. The proposal would also establish standardized capital requirements to address certain credit and operational risks of payment stablecoin activities, as well as risk management standards, in accordance with the law. Separately, the proposal would introduce rules for Board-supervised firms that safekeep the assets backing payment stablecoins. It would also clarify the permissibility of stablecoin and related activities for Board-supervised banks.

The second proposal would establish a tailored application process for Board-supervised banks applying to issue payment stablecoins. These applicants would be required to submit a business plan and financial information, among other documents. The proposal would also create a process governing appeals, hearings, and final determinations for applications.

The comment period will close 60 days after publication in the Federal Register.

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