More Than 1 In 4 Adults Over 65 Falls Each Year - 7 Things In Your Home That Raise The Risk

MENAFN - Saving Advice) The throw rug you've walked across for 20 years may not look dangerous, and neither does the extension cord beside the recliner or the dim hallway between your bedroom and bathroom. Yet seemingly ordinary household features can become serious hazards as vision, balance, strength, or mobility change with age. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 14 million Americans age 65 and older (about one in four) report falling each year, and falls are the leading cause of fatal and nonfatal injury in this age group.

The CDC also reports roughly 4.5 million emergency-department visits for older-adult falls each year, including about 1.4 million hospitalizations, making prevention about far more than avoiding a bruise. Fortunately, falls aren't an inevitable part of getting older, and a simple home fall prevention walkthrough can uncover hazards you may have stopped noticing because they've been part of your house for years. Here are seven things in your home that could raise the risk.

1. Throw Rugs Can Turn a Familiar Room Into a Trip Hazard

That decorative rug beside the bed may look harmless until its edge curls, the backing slides, or a foot catches it while you're walking. The National Institute on Aging recommends avoiding throw rugs and small area rugs and making sure permanent carpeting is firmly secured to the floor. The CDC's home-safety guidance similarly recommends removing throw rugs or securing them with nonslip backing, although eliminating an unnecessary rug removes the hazard entirely.

Pay particular attention to transitions between carpet, hardwood, tile, and rugs because changes in surface height can become easy places to catch a toe, particularly when you're tired or carrying something. For home fall prevention, an uncluttered, predictable walking surface is usually more valuable than another piece of décor.

2. Dim Hallways Make Ordinary Nighttime Trips Riskier

Getting out of bed at 2 a.m. to use the bathroom shouldn't require navigating your house from memory. The NIA recommends night lights near beds and bathrooms, good lighting in halls, and switches at both ends of long hallways and at the top and bottom of stairs. Motion-activated plug-in lights can be especially useful because they illuminate a route without requiring you to search for a switch while you're already moving in darkness.

Walk the exact route you take from your bed to the bathroom at night and look for dark corners, furniture edges, thresholds, and stairs that become difficult to see once the main lights are off. Improving lighting can be one of the least expensive home fall prevention projects because the solution may be as simple as brighter bulbs or a few inexpensive night lights.

3. Your Bathroom May Need More Than a Nonslip Bath Mat

Bathrooms combine water, smooth flooring, tight spaces, and movements such as stepping over a tub wall or rising from a toilet, making them worth special attention. The NIA recommends nonskid mats or strips on surfaces that may become wet and securely mounted grab bars near toilets and both inside and outside tubs and showers.

A towel rack should never be treated as a substitute for a properly installed grab bar because it may not be designed or anchored to support someone's weight during a loss of balance. If you have already started touching the sink, shower door, towel rack, or wall to steady yourself, consider that behavior an important clue that the room may need a safer source of support. Don't wait for the first bathroom fall before making home fall prevention changes, particularly when grab bars, nonslip surfaces, and better lighting can address several common hazards.

4. Stairs Without Secure Handrails Deserve Immediate Attention

A staircase you've climbed thousands of times can become more challenging when balance, depth perception, leg strength, or vision changes. The CDC's Check for Safety home fall prevention checklist recommends repairing loose or uneven steps and installing secure handrails on both sides of stairways. Stair carpeting should be firmly attached, while shoes, books, laundry baskets, packages, and other objects should never be stored temporarily on the steps.

Good lighting matters here too, particularly because shadows and poor contrast can make it harder to distinguish where one step ends and another begins. If you're deciding which home fall prevention projects deserve attention first, loose steps, inadequate lighting, and missing or unstable handrails should rank near the top.

5. Electrical Cords and Everyday Clutter Create an Obstacle Course

Phone chargers, extension cords, pet toys, shoes, magazines, and delivery boxes have a way of gradually becoming part of the scenery. It is recommended that you keep electrical cords near walls and away from walking paths while keeping floors and stairs clear of everyday clutter. Furniture deserves attention as well, particularly low coffee tables, footstools, plant stands, baskets, and other objects positioned along frequently traveled routes.

Try walking from your favorite chair to the kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, and front door while asking whether you ever need to step over something, squeeze between objects, or make a sudden turn to avoid an obstacle. One of the most effective home fall prevention improvements can cost absolutely nothing: clear the floor and create wide, predictable walking paths through the rooms you use most.

6. Reaching for Things Can Be More Dangerous Than the Items Themselves

A cereal bowl on the top kitchen shelf doesn't seem like a fall hazard until retrieving it requires climbing onto a chair. Try to keep frequently used items within easy reach and avoid standing on a chair or table to retrieve something high. A stable step stool with a handrail may be appropriate for some people, but anyone already experiencing dizziness, weakness, or balance problems should consider asking for help or using a reaching tool instead.

Apply the same logic to closets, garages, laundry rooms, pantries, and storage shelves by moving frequently used items between roughly waist and shoulder height whenever practical. Rearranging your cabinets costs nothing and can eliminate dozens of unnecessary reaching and climbing situations over the course of a year.

7. Even Your Dog or Cat Can Become a Fall Hazard

Nobody is suggesting that older adults get rid of beloved pets, but an animal underfoot deserves to be included in a realistic home fall prevention assessment. Always know where your dog or cat is whenever you're standing or walking so the animal doesn't unexpectedly become a trip hazard. Food bowls, toys, leashes, pet beds, and scratching equipment can create additional obstacles when they're placed in narrow hallways or other high-traffic areas.

Consider giving pet supplies designated locations away from the routes you regularly use between the bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, and exterior doors, and pick up scattered toys before nighttime. A small change in routine can preserve the companionship of a beloved pet without pretending that an excited dog or cat darting between someone's feet can't cause a serious fall.

A Fall Can Mean More Than a Trip to the Emergency Room

The financial and physical consequences help explain why seemingly minor household hazards deserve attention before someone gets hurt. According to the CDC, roughly one in 10 older-adult falls results in an injury that causes someone to restrict normal activities for at least a day or seek medical care, and nearly 319,000 older adults are hospitalized for hip fractures each year.

Falls are also the most common cause of traumatic brain injuries among older adults, while falling once doubles the chance of falling again. Beyond medical bills, a serious injury can create expenses for rehabilitation, transportation, home modifications, mobility equipment, or temporary help with everyday activities. Spending a few dollars on night lights or having a loose railing repaired can look very different financially when compared with the potential consequences of a preventable injury.

A 15-Minute Walk Through Your Home Could Reveal a Lot

A home-safety check is important, but environmental hazards are only part of home fall prevention, because medications, vision and hearing changes, muscle weakness, dizziness, footwear, and balance problems can also contribute to falls. The National Institute on Aging recommends discussing medication side effects with a healthcare professional, having vision and hearing checked, and taking steps to maintain strength and balance in addition to making the home safer. Start today by walking from the bedroom to the bathroom, through the kitchen, up or down the stairs, and out the front door while deliberately looking for rugs, cords, clutter, poor lighting, slippery surfaces, unstable handrails, and places where you instinctively reach for support. Some improvements require professional installation, but moving a cord, removing a rug, relocating dishes, clearing a walkway, or adding a night light can potentially be handled immediately at little or no cost.

What is one fall hazard you've discovered in your own home that you didn't recognize until someone pointed it out? Share your experience in the comments.