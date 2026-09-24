The FDA Just Added 3 More Supplements To A Toxic-Ingredient Warning - Check What's In Your Cabinet

MENAFN - Saving Advice) That bottle of“natural” weight-loss supplements sitting in your kitchen cabinet may deserve a closer look. On September 17, 2026, the Food and Drug Administration expanded an ongoing FDA supplement warning after testing found toxic yellow oleander in three more dietary supplement products. Yellow oleander is a poisonous plant, and the FDA warns that consuming it can cause serious gastrointestinal, neurological, and cardiovascular problems and potentially be fatal.

Even more concerning, some affected products have been marketed as containing completely different botanical ingredients, meaning consumers couldn't necessarily identify the danger simply by reading the label. If you've purchased weight-loss supplements containing or marketed as tejocote root, Brazil seed, or similar botanical products, now is a good time to check exactly what is sitting in your cabinet.

Easy Forte Natural Fiber Was Added to the Warning

The first newly identified product is Easy Forte Natural Fiber, sold by Comercializadora Naturista del Bajio and purchased by investigators through the Jaola Store on Amazon.

According to the FDA's September 17 safety alert, a state partner tested the dietary supplement through the agency's Laboratory Flexible Funding Model and found toxic yellow oleander. The FDA recommended that the firm initiate a recall, and the agency says Amazon removed the product listing. Consumers shouldn't assume that a supplement has been independently verified as safe simply because it appeared for sale through a familiar online marketplace. The FDA advises anyone who still has Easy Forte Natural Fiber to stop using it and dispose of the product.

Niwali Tejocote Pieces Have Now Been Recalled

The second addition to the FDA supplement warning is Niwali Tejocote Pieces from Global Mix Inc., which the FDA says was purchased through eBay and tested positive for toxic yellow oleander. Tejocote, also known as Mexican hawthorn or Crataegus mexicana, isn't the same plant as yellow oleander, making the laboratory finding considerably more concerning than an ordinary labeling discrepancy.

Since the September 17 FDA update, Global Mix has announced a voluntary recall of its Niwali Tejocote Pieces after FDA laboratory testing found that samples labeled as tejocote were actually toxic yellow oleander. The company says it stopped distributing the affected products and removed the listings from sale while investigating the problem. Consumers who purchased Niwali Tejocote Pieces should stop using them immediately and can return them to the place of purchase for a full refund, according to the recall announcement.

Niwali Tejocote Capsules Were Recalled Too

The third product added September 17 is Niwali Tejocote Capsules, also from Global Mix Inc., which the FDA says was purchased through Everymarket. FDA testing found toxic yellow oleander, and the September 21 recall now covers both the capsule and pieces versions of the Niwali product.

Capsules present an obvious challenge for consumers because there's no practical way to visually determine whether powdered plant material sealed inside matches the botanical ingredient printed on the package. Global Mix says the FDA collected the two Niwali samples on June 19, 2026, and laboratory results showed that products labeled as tejocote were in fact yellow oleander. If you have either Niwali product at home, don't rely on its appearance, packaging, or the fact that you previously took it without noticing a reaction.

Why Yellow Oleander Is So Concerning

This isn't a case where regulators are warning about an ingredient simply because its claimed weight-loss benefits haven't been proven. The FDA describes yellow oleander as a poisonous plant and says consuming it can cause neurological, gastrointestinal, and cardiovascular adverse health effects that may be severe or even fatal.

Symptoms associated with poisoning can include nausea, vomiting, dizziness, diarrhea, abdominal pain, and dangerous changes in heart rhythm. The FDA advises people who have taken any products included in its yellow-oleander alert to contact a healthcare provider immediately, even if they haven't used the product recently, so an appropriate evaluation can be conducted. Anyone experiencing serious adverse effects should call 911 or obtain emergency medical help right away rather than waiting to see whether symptoms disappear.

Testing Found Yellow Oleander in 9 of 10 Tejocote Products

The history behind the FDA supplement warning shows why regulators aren't treating these latest discoveries as isolated mistakes. In a 2023 report published by the CDC, investigators described testing 10 products labeled as tejocote that had been purchased online, and nine tested positive for yellow oleander while showing no evidence of tejocote root.

That investigation followed a case involving a 23-month-old child who developed vomiting, low blood pressure, and abnormal heart findings after consuming a product labeled as Mexican tejocote root, with physicians treating the child for cardiac-glycoside toxicity. The FDA has continued sampling products since then and says it is concerned that supplements marketed under names including tejocote root, Crataegus mexicana, Raiz de Tejocote and Mexican Hawthorn could contain yellow oleander. Federal investigators have also found yellow oleander in some botanical weight-loss products that weren't labeled as containing tejocote at all.

Other Products on the FDA List Deserve Attention

If you're checking your medicine cabinet, don't stop after looking for the three products added September 17. The current FDA yellow-oleander alert also includes Slim Elixir, D Magic Plus, B. Magi, Chupa Panza, SdB Semilla de Brasil Tejocote Root and SdB ELITE among products that tested positive. D Magic Plus was also found to contain diclofenac, which the FDA warns can cause life-threatening reactions, while B. Magi contained phenolphthalein in addition to compounds found in yellow oleander.

The FDA notes that phenolphthalein isn't an active ingredient in any approved U.S. drug and studies suggest it may increase cancer risk. Anyone who finds one of the affected products should follow the FDA's instructions rather than finishing what remains simply because money has already been spent on it.

“Natural” Doesn't Guarantee What's Inside the Bottle

One of the broader lessons from this FDA supplement warning is that words such as“natural” shouldn't be treated as guarantees that a weight-loss product contains only what consumers expect. The FDA warns that products marketed for weight loss, sexual enhancement, pain relief and bodybuilding sometimes contain potentially dangerous hidden ingredients, and the agency acknowledges that it cannot test and identify every potentially contaminated product being sold.

On September 15, for example, the FDA warned consumers not to use the weight-loss product Beauty 911 after laboratory testing detected undeclared sibutramine, a controlled substance removed from the U.S. market because of safety concerns. Sibutramine can significantly increase blood pressure or heart rate in some people and may interact dangerously with other medications, according to the agency. Particularly dramatic promises involving rapid weight loss or drug-like results from supposedly natural ingredients therefore deserve additional scrutiny before money (or health) is put at risk.

Buying From a Familiar Website Doesn't Eliminate the Risk

Another lesson from the current investigation is that consumers can't necessarily judge supplement safety by recognizing the website where it was purchased. The three products added September 17 were obtained through Amazon, eBay and Everymarket, according to the FDA's product table.

That's important because shoppers may unconsciously associate a familiar marketplace with verification of every ingredient inside every supplement sold through the platform. Before taking an unfamiliar weight-loss supplement, consider checking the FDA's current safety alerts and Health Fraud Product Database, especially when a product promises unusually fast or dramatic results. A physician or pharmacist can also help identify whether a supplement could interact with prescription medications or create additional risks based on someone's health history.

A Cheap Supplement Can Become a Very Expensive Purchase

Saving $10 or $20 on an unfamiliar supplement isn't much of a bargain if the product turns out to contain something other than what the label promises. The FDA's current yellow-oleander alert tells people who have taken affected products to contact a healthcare provider immediately and advises emergency medical care for serious reactions, potentially turning an inexpensive online purchase into an unexpected healthcare expense. There is also the simpler financial loss of paying for a product that must be discarded, although consumers who bought the recalled Niwali products can return them for a full refund rather than throwing away the purchase and absorbing the cost. Before buying another botanical weight-loss supplement online, spending a few minutes checking the FDA's safety alerts and researching the manufacturer can be just as much a money-saving habit as comparing prices. The cheapest supplement isn't really the cheapest if questionable ingredients leave you paying twice... once at checkout and potentially again for the consequences.

Check the Bottle Before Taking Another Dose

The important takeaway isn't that every dietary supplement is dangerous; it's that consumers can't always identify contaminated or mislabeled products simply by reading the front of the package. If you have Easy Forte Natural Fiber, Niwali Tejocote Pieces, Niwali Tejocote Capsules, or another product appearing on the FDA's yellow-oleander alert, stop using it and follow the agency's instructions, including the recall directions where applicable. Anyone who has consumed one of the affected products should contact a healthcare provider, while serious symptoms warrant emergency medical help or a call to 911. The investigation remains ongoing, and the FDA says additional products may be added as surveillance and testing continue.

Do you check FDA safety alerts before buying supplements online, or has a warning like this ever caused you to throw out something already in your cabinet? Share your experience in the comments.