Why Did Supergirl Flop? 7 Female Superhero Comic Book Sagas You Must Read Now

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Supergirl's cinematic misfire wasn't just a stumble; it was a costly lesson in storytelling. Despite her iconic status, the film failed to capture what makes Kara Zor‐El compelling: her humanity beneath the cape. The problem wasn't the character herself but the execution: a lack of emotional depth, inconsistent tone, and an overreliance on spectacle instead of substance. Yet her flop doesn't mean audiences aren't ready for powerful women in comics. In fact, it highlights how much we crave female superhero comic book sagas with authentic, layered heroines.

Why Did Supergirl Stumble?

Supergirl barely made $126 million at the box office with a budget of around $200 million. The film is currently the #1 film on HBO Max, a statistic that compounds the issue; why did Supergirl fail? There isn't one factor to explain the problem.

Following up 2025's Superman with another female analogue character with the same power set probably didn't help. Superman was a middling success, making $615 million. Also, both characters are almost the same; it would be like the MCU releasing an Iron Man film and then an Ironheart film.

In the comics, Kara Zor-El is shown to be an outsider to Earth culture. She remembers Krypton before its destruction and feels like a refugee on Earth. In Supergirl, Kara's characterization is off; she acts like a drunken, depressed, angry, and unlikeable version of Star-Lord. Fans only get to see her in her iconic costume at the end of the film for a few minutes.

The villain was not memorable. Additionally, the film was more about saving Krypto than giving Kara agency in a proper storyline. The fact that fans are celebrating Supergirl's HBO Max status online, when they could have gone to the theater and paid for it, shows the DCU has a long way to go when it comes to quality control.

It might be better today to read a comic than see some of these films.

So let's turn the spotlight toward nine female superhero comic sagas that prove women in comics are more than supporting players; they're the heart, soul, and future of the genre.

Jean Grey is an Omega-level mutant with the powers of telepathy and telekinesis among many others. Her powers have no limit; she became a cosmic-level, God-like entity after the Phoenix Force possessed her in the“Dark Phoenix Saga.” After committing atrocities and genocide in space, Jean sacrifices her life to stop the Phoenix.

Her transformation in The Dark Phoenix Saga remains one of the most emotionally charged arcs in comic history. She would technically stay dead in the comics for almost 40 years until 2017. In X-Men: Phoenix: Endsong, an alien race would accidentally reignite the dormant Phoenix Force.

The Phoenix Force then goes to Earth to seek out Jean Grey again, forcing the X-Men to stop her again. Buy the 128-page hardcover on Amazon now for only $21.49.

Kamala Khan's Ms. Marvel is the modern face of heroism. A Pakistani‐American teenager from Jersey City, Kamala balances cultural expectations, family life, and newfound powers with humor and heart. Her story celebrates diversity without preaching, showing that heroism is about authenticity.

Kamala's optimism and creativity make her one of Marvel's most relatable characters. She has the power to stretch her limbs and project hard light constructs. Ms. Marvel Vol. 1: No Normal is a 120-page paperback that collects the first storyline of her solo series. Kamala gains superpowers and deals with the secrets behind them.

Buy it now on Amazon for $9.07.

Carol Danvers is the definition of resilience. From Air Force pilot to cosmic powerhouse, her journey is about reclaiming agency and self‐worth. Carol Danvers made her debut as a military officer in Marvel Super-Heroes #13 in 1968. She only became Ms. Marvel in Ms. Marvel #1 in 1977. Carol's confidence and independence inspire readers who crave strong, multidimensional heroines.

She's not perfect, and that's what makes her powerful. Her story reminds us that true strength isn't about invincibility; it's about standing tall after every fall. Captain Marvel is a female superhero comic that commands respect and emotion in equal measure. Most fans see Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, but the character has been a Marvel staple since the 1960s.

Captain Marvel: Highest, Furthest, Fastest Omnibus is a 1.072-page omnibus that collects the second half of the 2019 run. Buy it now on Amazon for $75.78.

Jessica Jones is the anti‐hero who redefined what it means to be super. Her story in Alias dives deep into trauma, recovery, and the messy aftermath of heroism. A former superhero turned private investigator, Jessica's cynicism hides a fierce moral compass.

She's flawed, raw, and painfully real; a woman who fights not for glory but for survival. Jessica has the powers of super strength, flight, endurance, and a healing factor. She was a failure as a superhero who fell into depression and drinking, and remade herself as a private investigator. Her specialty is investigating cases involving superheroes.

She made her debut in Alias #1 in 2001. Buy the debut issue on Amazon now for only $1.99 on Kindle.

The Silver Age Batwoman, Kathy Kane, was a creation to satisfy the moral critics of the 1950s. Moral authorities and censorship boards had tight control over comics; they thought Bruce Wayne and Dick Grayson were flouting a homosexual lifestyle and corrupting teen minds. The Silver Age Batwoman was made to prove Bruce Wayne was a straight man.

The Modern Age Kate Kane, the modern Batwoman, is gothic, bold, and unapologetically personal. She is an openly Jewish and lesbian hero in Gotham and reclaims the Bat legacy with her own brand of justice. Kate's crimson cape and haunting symbolism make her visually and narratively unforgettable.

Batwoman: Elegy is a 192-page paperback that collects the first storyline from the 2009 run. Batwoman runs into Alice, an insane woman who thinks she is the character from the fairy tale and who has a secret connection to Kate. Buy it now on Amazon for $19.99.

6. X-23

X-23 is very popular in the comics. Fans also love Dafne Keen's portrayal in 2017's Logan and 2024's Deadpool and Wolverine. However, the character made her official debut in the cartoon X-Men: Evolution in 2003. X-23 made her debut in the comics in NYX #3 in 2004.

X-23's backstory in the comics is very complex. She was originally a clone of Wolverine. Then, she became Wolverine's daughter and inherited his abilities. X-23 took the name Wolverine a few years ago when Wolverine died in the comics.

Laura Kinney: Wolverine Vol. 1 – One-Mutant Army is a 120-page paperback that collects the first storyline of her 2024 series. Buy it now on Amazon for $14.60.

Barbara Gordon's evolution from librarian to vigilante, and later to Oracle, is one of comics' most inspiring arcs. As Batgirl, she's witty, strategic, and courageous, proving that intellect can be as powerful as muscle. After The Killing Joke, Barbara's transformation into Oracle redefined heroism through resilience and adaptation.

The Killing Joke is a 608-page paperback that features the deconstruction of Barbara Gordon as a character. Silver Age Batgirl was Commissioner Gordon's daughter and Batgirl; she became a grittier Barbara Gordon after this tale. The Joker tortures and paralyzes Barbara; she later became Oracle and then Batgirl again. Buy it now on Amazon for $25.29.

Supergirl's flop doesn't mark the end of female‐led superhero stories; it marks the beginning of a renaissance. These seven female superhero comic sagas prove that women in comics aren't defined by failure; they redefine success. Each character offers a unique lens on power, emotion, and resilience.

The next era of superhero storytelling belongs to them: complex, courageous, and unapologetically human. The world doesn't need fewer heroines; it needs better stories. And these women are ready to lead the charge.