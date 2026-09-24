All Dogs Unleashed OKC Uses Self-Teaching Method That Trains Dogs To Hold Behavior Without Handler Present

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Oklahoma City facility applies sport-dog training principles developed by PSA champion co-founders to produce behavior that persists when owners step away.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Most dog training methods rely on a simple formula: the handler gives a command, the dog responds, and the handler corrects if the response is wrong. The approach produces dogs that behave when the person holding the leash is actively directing them. When that person steps away, walks into another room, or turns their attention elsewhere, the training often breaks down. The dog reverts to the unwanted behavior because it learned to follow instructions rather than to regulate its own choices.All Dogs Unleashed in Oklahoma City operates on a fundamentally different premise. The company's two-week Board and Train program uses a self-teaching methodology that structures the learning environment so the dog encounters the consequences of its own decisions, building an internal framework for behavioral regulation that holds whether the owner is present or not. As the facility's own training description states, the approach "teaches the dog to teach itself, this way the training works even when you are away from the dog."The distinction between handler-dependent and self-regulating behavior is not theoretical. It shows up in routine household scenarios that Oklahoma City dog owners encounter daily: a dog left in the yard while the owner answers the front door, an unsupervised moment when a guest arrives, or a walk where the leash goes slack and the dog has to decide what to do next. Traditional correction-based training, where the command "no" is the primary tool for redirecting unwanted behavior, provides the dog with no internal decision-making structure for those moments. The dog simply waits for direction that is not coming.The self-teaching method used at All Dogs Unleashed was co-created by co-founders Brian Claeys and Travis Lux, both of whom built the methodology from professional sport-dog competition backgrounds. Claeys, a world champion sport-dog trainer who has guided more than 4,000 dogs through improved obedience and behavior, developed the system alongside Lux, who claimed the 2016 PSA National Championship for obedience and training after refining his skills with some of the sport's top competitors from across Europe.In competitive sport-dog work, the dog has to make the correct choice under pressure while the handler stands at a distance, sometimes forty yards or more away. The consequences of failure are immediate and objective: a missed recall or a lapse in impulse control means a failed score. Claeys and Lux adapted those same expectations into a household training framework that demands the dog think through its own behavioral choices rather than wait for a verbal correction."When a dog learns to self-correct instead of relying on someone to say 'no,' the training becomes part of how the dog processes every situation it encounters," said a spokesperson from All Dogs Unleashed in Oklahoma City, OK. "That is why families see the same behavior at home that they see in our facility. The dog is not performing for a trainer. It is operating from its own learned framework."Rosa, a former U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant whose military career included overseeing technical operations and earning multiple certifications in safety and hazardous materials handling, applies the same attention to structured protocol in the training program. The Board and Train curriculum covers come when called, sit, stay, place command, heel (on and off leash), boundary training, and off-leash control, alongside behavior modification for jumping, leash pulling, nuisance barking, door bolting, chewing, and digging. Every dog also receives structured indoor and outdoor socialization around other dogs during the two-week program.The program concludes with a multi-hour go-home session where trainers work directly with every member of the household. The session covers command timing, reinforcement protocols, and the specific follow-through practices that keep the dog's self-regulating behavior consistent after it returns home. Every graduate also receives lifetime support, meaning the Oklahoma City team remains available for behavioral consultation, refresher sessions, and guidance through new life stages for the full life of the dog.Industry data reflects growing demand for training methods that produce durable behavioral change. Behavior modification services now represent 38 percent of U.S. dog training market revenue, and approximately 52 percent of dog owners prioritize behavioral training within the first 12 months of bringing a dog home. In Oklahoma, where 65 percent of households own a pet, the need for training that holds up in real-world conditions is a practical daily concern rather than an abstract preference.All Dogs Unleashed offers the Board and Train program with free pickup and delivery for Oklahoma City metro families, serving Edmond, Norman, Nichols Hills, Midtown, Bricktown, Heritage Hills, Mesta Park, Paseo, and The Village from its location at 101 Park Ave, Suite 1300. Dog owners can call (405) 299-3386 or visit the website to schedule a consultation.About All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training OKCAll Dogs Unleashed was founded in 2007 and operates 24-plus locations across the United States. The Oklahoma City facility offers Board and Train, in-home training, private lessons, boarding, and grooming, with all training programs backed by guaranteed results and lifetime graduate support. Learn more at .###Media ContactAll Dogs Unleashed Dog Training OKCAddress: 101 Park Ave suite 1300, Oklahoma City, OK 73102Phone: (405) 299-3386Website:

Brian Claeys

All Dogs Unleashed (Oklahoma City, OK)

+1 (405) 299-3386

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All Dogs Unleashed OKC Uses Self-Teaching Method That Trains Dogs to Hold Behavior Without Handler Present News Provided By Icepick Development, LLC September 25, 2026, 02:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, World & Regional



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