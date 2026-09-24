Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, September 25: How Much Does Fuel Cost In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across major Indian cities on September 25, 2026, with state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) retaining retail fuel rates after their daily 6 am revision. Motorists in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata and other cities will continue to pay the same rates as the previous day. Petrol and diesel prices in major Indian cities

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.21 Rs 97.83 Kolkata Rs 113.51 Rs 99.82 Chennai Rs 107.77 Rs 99.55 Bengaluru Rs 111.68 Rs 99.56 Hyderabad Rs 116.15 Rs 104.23

The daily revision of petrol and diesel prices means consumers can see changes depending on movements in the international oil market, currency exchange rates, taxes and local market conditions. State-run OMCs review retail fuel prices every morning at 6 am.

Also Read:Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, September 24: Check Latest Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Other Cities

Domestic fuel prices have remained relatively stable across several major cities despite volatility in global crude markets. The latest movement in international oil prices, however, remains important for the outlook. On Friday, Brent crude futures fell 74 cents, or 0.69%, to $105.85 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude declined 81 cents, or 0.86%, to $93.80 a barrel.

Global oil markets have been closely watching developments involving the possibility of a US-Iran truce, alongside geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Both Brent and WTI had recorded sharp gains during the previous session, highlighting the continuing volatility in crude prices.

For Indian consumers, international crude prices are one of several factors that influence pump prices. Taxes, the rupee-dollar exchange rate and local market conditions also contribute to the final retail price.

Note: Fuel rates can vary by city because of differences in state taxes and local pricing conditions. The rates above reflect the September 25, 2026 city-wise figures reported in the latest update.

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