SECZ Stock Jumps As Cathie Wood's ARK Tokenizes Venture Fund With Securitize On Ethereum



Via the tokenization of ARKVX, investors can gain exposure to the actively managed portfolio through blockchain-based infrastructure.

The portfolio on offer includes OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe and Databricks, among others. ARK Invest also invested in Securitize in October 2025, and committed to advancing institutional adoption of tokenized securities, broadening access to regulated investment products, and strengthening capital markets infrastructure.

Shares of Securitize Corp. (SECZ) closed more than 15% higher on Thursday and gained another 1% overnight after Cathie Wood's ARK Invest said it has tokenized the ARK Venture Fund (ARKVX) through Securitize.

ARK said it will issue tokenized interests in the fund using Securitize's Ethereum infrastructure, which will handle on-chain issuance and the investor experience.

What Does This Mean?

The launch brings one of ARK's flagship investment strategies onchain and marks the next phase of a shared conviction that tokenization can modernize how investment products are accessed, owned, and managed, the company said.

Via the tokenization of ARKVX, investors can gain exposure to the actively managed portfolio through blockchain-based infrastructure. The portfolio on offer includes OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe and Databricks, among others.

"Tokenizing the ARK Venture Fund puts our conviction in the evolution, if not revolution, of capital markets into practice," Cathie Wood, Founder, CEO and CIO of ARK Invest, said.

"Based on our research, tokenization has the potential to reshape fundamentally the way that investors access and participate in both private and public financial markets. Making the ARK Venture Fund available onchain is a natural extension of our mission to democratize access to technologically enabled disruptive innovation.”

ARK Invest invested in Securitize in October 2025, and committed to advancing institutional adoption of tokenized securities, broadening access to regulated investment products, and strengthening capital markets infrastructure.

Building On SEC's Recent Tokenization Development

The announcement comes shortly after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission created a new regulatory pathway for tokenized U.S. stocks to trade onchain last week.

Under the five-year“Innovation Exemption,” qualifying Tokenized Securities Venues (TSVs) can trade tokenized National Market System stocks without being classified as exchanges under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

SEC Chairman Paul Atkins described the move as a“significant step forward,” saying it would help bring U.S. capital markets“into the digital age.” The exemption is temporary and subject to conditions as the Commission weighs broader regulatory changes.

What's Retail Saying?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around SECZ stock was 'extremely bullish' at the time of writing.

One user said,“$SECZ Treasuries, stocks, tokens all approved to go thru (through) this toll booth...still undervalued. This will be huge 50 and higher.”

Another user said,“$SECZ I was a bag holder for months on this. This run is crazy.”

Meanwhile, retail sentiment around ARKVX slumped from 'neutral' to 'bearish' over 24 hours.

SECZ stock is up nearly 47% so far in 2026.

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