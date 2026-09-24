Rajpal Yadav, Anil Sharma And Bollywood Fraternity Mourn Mushtaq Khan's Demise

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) Veteran actor Mushtaq Khan, known for his memorable supporting and comic roles in films including Welcome, Aashiqui, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Hera Pheri and the Gadar franchise, passed away in Mumbai on September 24 at the age of 56.

Soon after news of his demise emerged, many members of the Hindi film fraternity took to social media to remember the actor and offer condolences to his family.

Actor Rajpal Yadav expressed his grief and wrote in Hindi that was further translated into English, reading as,“This afternoon, I went to meet Mushtaq Bhai. I spoke to him, he saw me, shook hands with me, and was listening and reacting to everything we were talking about. I still cannot believe that the person I met and shook hands with just two hours ago is no longer with us. We all bow before the decision of the Almighty. Mushtaq Bhai was, is and will always remain a popular person and actor. With a deeply saddened heart, I offer you my heartfelt tribute.”

Actor Sanjay Mishra wrote,“Mushtaq Bhai, we have always held your finger and learnt so much from you. And today, Mohsin's father has left us. Let us meet again in that world, where may you remain peaceful and happy. @mushtaqkhanaactor”

Director Anil Sharma wrote,“How many moments we spent together, how many films we did together... uff, Mushtaq Bhai has left us so soon. Sad to hear about him. May God grant peace to his soul and give his family the strength to bear this immense loss.”

Veteran actor Raza Murad wrote“We have lost a friend,we have lost a gem of a person have lost a versatile actor with unlimited range have lost a harmless,awfully nice human being bless his noble departed soul”

Talking about Mushtaq Khan, the actor began his film career with Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyoon Aata Hai in 1980 and went on to build a career spanning more than three decades. He went on to be a part of notable films like Aashiqui in 1990, Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin in 1991, Sadak in 1991, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke in 1993, Krantiveer in 1994, Raja in 1995, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha in 1998, Hera Pheri in 2000, Jodi No. 1 in 2001, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi released in 2004, Welcome in 2007, Wanted in 2009, Oh My God! in 2012, Rowdy Rathore in 2012, Khiladi 786 in 2012, Welcome Back released in 2015, Stree in 2018, Badhaai Do in 2022, Gadar 2 in 2023 and Stree 2 in 2024.

One of his most recognisable performances came in Welcome, where he played Ballu, a member of Uday Shetty's gang and a disabled hockey player. His comic timing in the film made him particularly memorable, with his famous line,“Meri ek taang nakli hai, main hockey ka bahot bada khiladi tha,” becoming one of the film's most recalled comic moments.

Mushtaq Khan was also remembered for his role as Gul Khan in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Gadar 2.

–IANS

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