Petrol And Diesel Prices Today, September 25: How Much Does Fuel Cost In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru? Check Here

MENAFN - Live Mint)Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across major Indian cities on Thursday, September 24, as state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept retail fuel rates unchanged following their daily 6 am revision.

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In Delhi, petrol continued to retail at ₹102.12 per litre, while diesel was priced at ₹95.20 per litre. Mumbai's petrol price stood at ₹111.21 per litre, with diesel at ₹97.83 per litre.

Here are the petrol and diesel prices in major Indian cities:

Why are petrol and diesel prices unchanged?

State-run OMCs revise petrol and diesel prices daily at 6 am. Retail fuel rates are influenced by several factors, including international crude oil prices, the rupee-dollar exchange rate, taxes and local market conditions.

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Despite volatility in global crude markets, domestic petrol and diesel prices have remained relatively stable across several major cities in recent days. Mumbai's petrol price, for instance, remained unchanged at ₹111.21 per litre on September 24.

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International crude oil prices fell slightly on Friday as markets weighed the possibility of a truce between the US and Iran against the bombing of Saudi Arabia by Houthi rebels following a week of sharp price movements.

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Brent crude futures fell 74 cents, or 0.69%, to $105.85 a barrel at 0032 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down 81 cents, or 0.86%, at $93.80 a barrel.

The softer opening came after a volatile week for oil markets. Both benchmarks had gained as much as 5% on Thursday, with Brent settling 3.4% higher and WTI gaining 2.7%.

Brent recorded its highest closing level since September 15. WTI, meanwhile, posted its first rise in several sessions after falling 13% over the previous six sessions. For the week, WTI was down 6.42%, while Brent was up 2.09%.