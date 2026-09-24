MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) 37 Capital Announces Colombian Property Option Payment, Private Placement Closing and Retirement of Debt

September 24, 2026 10:00 PM EDT | Source: 37 Capital Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2026) - 37 Capital Inc. (CSE: JJJ) (the " Company " or " 37 Capital ") announces that further to its news release dated August 19, 2026, the Company has made a cash payment of US$100,000 as a non-refundable deposit under the option and asset purchase agreement with Quimbaya Gold Corp.

Also, further to the Company's news release dated August 10, 2026, the Company has closed the non-brokered private placement financing and raised gross proceeds of C$30,000 by the issuance of 600,000 Units at C$0.05 per Unit, each Unit consisting of one common share and one share purchase warrant exercisable at C$0.15 per share for three years, subject to an acceleration clause. The securities issued are subject to a four-month and one-day hold period under applicable securities laws.

In addition, the Company announces the cancellation of its flow-through private placement financing which was announced on August 10, 2026.

Furthermore, the Company has fully redeemed its outstanding convertible debentures held by a current director and a former director. The Company paid an aggregate principal amount of C$250,000, together with accrued interest of C$174,637 for a total payment of C$424,637. An accrued interest of C$175,212 on the convertible debentures was also forgiven. As a result, the Company has eliminated its long-term debt and significantly improved its balance sheet.

For more information on the Company, please contact Jake Kalpakian at (604) 681-0204. In addition, please visit the Company's website at or the CSE's website at the following direct link: .

On Behalf of the Board,

37 Capital Inc.

"Jake H. Kalpakian"

Jake H. Kalpakian,

President & CEO

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered speculative.

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking". Forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding future plans, projected or proposed financings, costs, objectives, economic or technical performance, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this News Release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "enable", "feel", "seek", "project", "predict", "potential", "should", "might", "objective", "believe", "expect", "propose", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "plans" "estimate", and similar words are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, projections and estimations, there can be no assurance that these assumptions, projections or estimations are accurate. Readers, shareholders and investors are therefore cautioned not to place reliance on any forward-looking statements as the plans, assumptions, intentions or expectations upon which they are based might not occur.







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Source: 37 Capital Inc.