Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Queensland Alliance for Agriculture and Food Innovation, The University of Queensland

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

Lily Whelehan is a postdoctoral researcher and science educator from The University of Queensland. In her research, she works on developing tissue culture and cryopreservation protocols for endangered Australian plant species. Her PhD research was on the effect of cryopreservation on mitochondrial function in plants. As a science educator, Lily is part of the Inspire STEM program, and helps to bring science out of the lab and into the classroom. As the Queensland Inspire STEM outreach officer, Lily demonstrates use of the scanning electron microscope to teachers and helps to use this amazing technology to spark curiosity and creative ways to explore the world around us.

–present Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Queensland Alliance for Agriculture and Food Innovation, The University of Queensland

Experience