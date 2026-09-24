Finnish Government Supports Creation Of Special Tribunal For Russia
"Finland supports holding Russia accountable for its war of aggression and establishing a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. The government's proposals to establish a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression and an international compensation commission have been submitted to Parliament," the ministry said in its post.Read also: Ukraine and Finland sign drone deal
As Ukrinform previously reported, on May 15, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe approved an enlarged partial agreement on the Governing Board of the Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine. The document was supported by 36 countries and the European Union.
On July 5, the Dutch government approved a decision to host not only the preparatory stages but also the full operational phase of the Special Tribunal for Russia's crime of aggression against Ukraine.
Photo: Unsplash/aboodi vesakaran
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment