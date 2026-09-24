Finnish Government Supports Creation Of Special Tribunal For Russia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Finnish Ministry for Foreign Affairs announced this on X, Ukrinform reports.

"Finland supports holding Russia accountable for its war of aggression and establishing a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. The government's proposals to establish a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression and an international compensation commission have been submitted to Parliament," the ministry said in its post.

Ukraine and Finland sign drone deal

As Ukrinform previously reported, on May 15, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe approved an enlarged partial agreement on the Governing Board of the Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine. The document was supported by 36 countries and the European Union.

On July 5, the Dutch government approved a decision to host not only the preparatory stages but also the full operational phase of the Special Tribunal for Russia's crime of aggression against Ukraine.

Photo: Unsplash/aboodi vesakaran