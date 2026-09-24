MENAFN - GetNews)"Making a pizza to order takes a few more minutes, and we think guests notice the difference when they taste it," said a spokesperson for Seaside Pizza Co. "The dough, the sauce, the cheese and the bake all have to be right on the same pizza, so we keep a close eye on what we buy. Our cooks have been at this for years. We would rather send out one pizza we are happy with than five we rushed."Seaside Pizza Co. is a locally owned pizza shop in Pacific Beach, San Diego, offering freshly prepared specialty and custom pizzas, slices, and take-and-bake options. Its menu also includes salads, sides, desserts, beer, and wine. The shop offers pickup, delivery, and catering, with cauliflower crust available on select pizzas and late-night hours on Fridays and Saturdays.

United States - September 24, 2026 - Pacific Beach has no shortage of places to eat within a few blocks of the sand. Seaside Pizza Co. is one of the independent ones. The pizza shop on Mission Blvd is locally owned rather than a chain, and the same small team handles the counter and kitchen every day.

Nothing here comes out of a freezer and gets reheated for the counter. Each pizza at Seaside Pizza Co. starts once the order is placed, which is the standard the owners keep. Ingredients come from California suppliers, and the shop preps the toppings. For anyone comparing options for the best pizza in San Diego, that preparation is the part worth asking about. The menu covers specialty pizzas with house recipes, custom pizzas with the sauce and toppings a guest picks, slices at the counter, and take-and-bake pizzas for the home oven. Salads, garlic cheese twists, cookies, beer and wine fill out the rest.

"Making a pizza to order takes a few more minutes, and we think guests notice the difference when they taste it," said a spokesperson for Seaside Pizza Co. "The dough, the sauce, the cheese and the bake all have to be right on the same pizza, so we keep a close eye on what we buy. Our cooks have been at this for years. We would rather send out one pizza we are happy with than five we rushed."

The same standard applies to the larger orders. Catering runs on the same menu, whether a host is feeding a family party at home or a group at a venue. Cauliflower crust is available on 14-inch specialty pizzas for guests who want something other than the regular dough. On Friday and Saturday, the kitchen keeps working until 2 AM.

Guests can pick up online orders at the shop or have them delivered. Guests in Mission Beach and other coastal parts of San Diego can also order through delivery apps.

About Seaside Pizza Co.

Seaside Pizza Co. is a locally owned pizza shop in Pacific Beach, San Diego. It makes specialty pizzas, custom pizzas, slices, and take-and-bake pizzas, plus salads, sides, desserts, beer, and wine. Diners after the best pizza in San Diego can order for pickup or delivery, and catering is available for events. For more information, visit Seaside Pizza Co.'s website.