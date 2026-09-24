Wellcraft Kitchen And Bath Showcases Bathroom Design And Remodeling Options For Northern Virginia Homeowners

MENAFN - GetNews)"The first thing we check when a homeowner visits the showroom is where the plumbing runs in the house now and where they would like it moved," a company spokesperson said. "From there we talk through the shower or tub, the vanity, the lighting over the mirror and the floor. Our designers enjoy helping families choose finishes they will still like ten years from now."WellCraft Kitchen and Bath is a design-build remodeling company serving Northern Virginia from its Sterling showroom. Since 2006, its in-house team has completed over 1,000 projects, offering bathroom remodeling with personalised design support, quality materials, permits, and construction handled by its own crew.

United States - September 24, 2026 - WellCraft Kitchen and Bath runs a design-build remodeling business out of its showroom in Sterling, Virginia, near Dulles. Its crews have worked on Northern Virginia homes since 2006 and have completed over 1,000 projects. Most people step into their bathroom first thing in the morning and again late at night, so the finishes picked for a remodel stay with a family a long time.

Its bathroom remodeling work covers the entire room, and homeowners can review materials at the Sterling showroom well before ordering anything. Designers meet with each client to review flooring, cabinets, countertops, lighting, and hardware. The company website's brand logos include Kohler, Caesarstone, Zodiaq, and Wellborn Cabinet. The color and size of a vanity top or faucet finish are easier to judge when the piece sits on the counter than on a screen.

"The first thing we check when a homeowner visits the showroom is where the plumbing runs in the house now and where they would like it moved," a company spokesperson said. "From there we talk through the shower or tub, the vanity, the lighting over the mirror and the floor. Our designers enjoy helping families choose finishes they will still like ten years from now."

Layout work is mostly practical questions, like whether a double vanity fits along the wall or how far the shower door has to swing. Moving a drain or supply line adds to the cost, and the design team reviews that before anyone signs off on the plan. Changing something on paper is cheap compared with changing it after demolition starts. WellCraft Kitchen and Bath handles permits and approvals, and the company's in-house crew handles each bathroom, with no subcontractors on site.

Anyone in Ashburn, Reston, Vienna, Leesburg, or a nearby Northern Virginia town can book time at the showroom with a designer. They get to hold samples and ask layout questions at their own pace before settling on a final plan.

About WellCraft Kitchen and Bath

WellCraft Kitchen and Bath provides bathroom remodeling, kitchen remodeling, basement remodeling, home additions, outdoor living spaces, and custom closet design for homeowners in Northern Virginia. The company carries out all design and construction work with its in-house team. For more information, visit WellCraft Kitchen and Bath's website.