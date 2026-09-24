Samuel Dental Care Explains Emergency Dental Care For Lost Crowns And Fillings

MENAFN - GetNews) Samuel Dental Care is a Sacramento dental practice led by Dr. Naveen Samuel, who has practiced since 2003. The practice provides care for all ages, including crowns, fillings, bridges, implants, veneers, and emergency dental care. Its team helps patients address loose crowns, lost fillings, and other urgent dental concerns.

Sacramento, CA - September 24, 2026 - Samuel Dental Care is located at 2525 K Street in Sacramento and treats patients of all ages. Dr. Naveen Samuel, who graduated from Loma Linda University School of Dentistry, runs the practice and has practiced since 2003. Patients are seen Monday through Thursday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, and the office is closed on Friday. Crowns and fillings account for much of what comes through the door each week.

Sticky candy can pull a crown loose, and the strange part is that it often doesn't hurt. That silence is why people delay the call for emergency dental car far longer than they should. Lost fillings, loose crowns, and moved bridges all belong on the same-day list here. An intact crown brought to the office can often be placed back on the tooth it came from.

"A crown comes off, and people put it in a drawer and plan to call next month. The tooth underneath is reduced to a stump, so very little enamel protects it. Two weeks of hot coffee and chewing on that side is often enough to cause real damage. Bring the crown in, and there is a good chance it goes straight back on," a Samuel Dental Care spokesperson said.

Whatever comes out of the mouth should end up somewhere safe, not in the trash. Warm water rinses away food debris and the old cement stuck to the inner surface. The exposed tooth still needs gentle brushing, though direct pressure will often sting. Chew on the opposite side until the tooth is properly covered again.

Superglue and household adhesives do not belong anywhere near a crown or the tooth beneath it. Scraping old cement off at home tends to crack the restoration or bend it out of shape. Temporary dental cement from a pharmacy can hold a crown briefly until an appointment comes up. That measure buys at most a few days and never replaces a proper visit to the dentist.

Cold air hitting the tooth with a sharp jolt means the nerve is closer than it should be. Throbbing that builds at night, along with gum swelling or a foul taste, suggests an infection below. A crown that comes away with a piece of tooth attached changes the treatment picture entirely. Any of those signs move the appointment from routine to urgent on the same day.

Give it a few days, and the neighboring teeth begin leaning toward the space left behind. That drift is enough to stop the old crown from ever seating the way it did. When decay reaches the nerve, a simple re-cementation becomes a root canal and a new crown. The cheapest version of this problem is nearly always the one treated within the week.

X-rays come first because the tooth beneath a missing crown is what nobody can see. Where the tooth is sound and the crown is undamaged, the entire repair can be completed in one visit. Decay or fracture underneath requires repair first, and sometimes a new crown afterward. Patients leave knowing what happened and what keeps the same restoration from failing again.

About Samuel Dental Care

Samuel Dental Care has an office at 2525 K Street #207 in midtown Sacramento, California. Services range from cleanings and fillings to crowns and bridges, dentures, implants, veneers, laser dentistry, and emergency dental care. The team bills most PPO plans directly rather than leaving it to the patient.

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