Piotrowski Law Criminal Justice Attorney Near Me Services Span Miami-Dade, Broward And Palm Beach

MENAFN - GetNews)"Our clients live in Homestead, Hollywood, Boca Raton, and dozens of other towns across South Florida, and they deserve to sit across the table from their lawyer in person. Each office puts our team a short trip from the courthouse where a client's case will be heard. Before starting this firm, our founder worked as a prosecutor in Miami-Dade County, so he knows how the State builds a file. We read every case that way, in Miami or in West Palm Beach."Piotrowski Law is a South Florida criminal defense firm with offices in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach. The firm handles state and federal criminal cases, including DUI, drug charges, domestic violence, theft, firearms charges, and probation violations. It offers free initial consultations and payment plans for eligible clients.

Fort Lauderdale, FL - September 24, 2026 - Most people never think about which courthouse gets their case until they need a lawyer. In Florida, the county where the alleged offense happened is the county whose court hears it, and nobody involved really picks. So a driver pulled over on I-95 near Pompano Beach would likely see a Broward judge, while a charge out of Jupiter goes to Palm Beach County. Piotrowski Law has offices in both counties, plus one more on East Flagler Street in Miami. The other two sit on Northeast Third Avenue and North Flagler Drive.

When somebody searches criminal justice attorney near me after an arrest, what they want most is a lawyer who has worked in that courthouse. Piotrowski Law handles state cases in all three counties, including DUI, drug possession and trafficking, domestic violence, theft, firearms charges, juvenile cases, and probation violations. The firm also takes federal cases in the Southern District of Florida, which has courthouses in each of its office cities. It represents people facing first misdemeanor charges and serious felony counts.

A spokesperson for Piotrowski Law spoke about the reasoning behind the office locations. "Our clients live in Homestead, Hollywood, Boca Raton, and dozens of other towns across South Florida, and they deserve to sit across the table from their lawyer in person. Each office puts our team a short trip from the courthouse where a client's case will be heard. Before starting this firm, our founder worked as a prosecutor in Miami-Dade County, so he knows how the State builds a file. We read every case that way, in Miami or in West Palm Beach."

Bayfront Park, seven minutes away, is a good marker for the Miami office. In Fort Lauderdale, the office is about a mile from Holiday Park, and in West Palm Beach, it's even closer to Providencia Park. Initial consultations at every location are free. The firm also offers payment plans for clients who need to spread legal fees over time.

Timing is one reason local access matters. Under Florida's rules, anyone arrested and held in jail sees a judge within 24 hours. That first hearing is in the county of the arrest, and whatever bond gets set there can decide whether a person is back at work later that week. A lawyer based in the same county can often attend that hearing on short notice.

About Piotrowski Law

Piotrowski Law is a criminal defense firm whose lawyers appear in Florida state courts and, on a case-by-case basis, in federal courts across the country. Its caseload includes misdemeanors, felonies, homicide, sex crimes, white-collar charges, and federal fraud matters, as well as record sealing and civil asset forfeiture. Clients searching for a criminal justice attorney near me in South Florida can meet with the firm's lawyers at any local office. For more information, visit Piotrowski Law's website.