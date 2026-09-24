Piotrowski Law Details How The Best Criminal Justice Attorney In Miami Approaches Federal Charges

MENAFN - GetNews)"We want to know exactly what evidence the government has and how it got it. In a conspiracy case, that means looking closely at what each person actually did and when they did it. We give clients straight answers about the guidelines early, so they can make choices with real information. People feel steadier once they understand what comes next."Piotrowski Law explains key differences between federal and Florida state criminal cases, including detention hearings, indictments, release rules, and sentencing. The firm handles federal cases involving conspiracy, bank fraud, drug trafficking, money laundering, and aggravated identity theft, with offices in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach.

United States - September 24, 2026 - In a Florida state case, a defense lawyer can usually take sworn depositions from the State's witnesses before trial. Federal court works differently, and pretrial depositions are allowed only in rare situations. Differences like that one shape how Piotrowski Law handles federal charges for clients across South Florida. The criminal defense firm has its Miami office on East Flagler Street, within walking distance of the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse, and it also keeps offices in Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach.

People who search for the best criminal justice attorney in Miami after a federal arrest are often trying to figure out how federal court differs from what they already know. The firm defends federal cases involving conspiracy, bank fraud, and drug trafficking, along with money laundering and aggravated identity theft. Federal felony charges usually come through a grand jury indictment, while most Florida felony cases start with a document the prosecutor files on its own. The firm explains each step as it comes, including the detention hearing and any plea talks.

Asked about the firm's federal work, a spokesperson for Piotrowski Law said the team starts every case with the same question. "We want to know exactly what evidence the government has and how it got it. In a conspiracy case, that means looking closely at what each person actually did and when they did it. We give clients straight answers about the guidelines early, so they can make choices with real information. People feel steadier once they understand what comes next."

Federal cases also move under a different set of rules for release before trial. In some drug cases, the law presumes the person should be held, and the defense must present evidence to overcome it. The firm prepares for that hearing with letters from family, job records, proof of housing and ties to the community. A first meeting with the firm costs nothing, and fees can be spread out on a payment plan.

Sentencing is where the two systems split the most. The federal system has no parole, and good conduct credit covers only about 15 percent, so most people serve the large majority of the sentence the judge hands down. That makes the guideline range and any mandatory minimum worth studying from the start.

About Piotrowski Law

Piotrowski Law defends state criminal cases throughout Florida and takes federal cases nationwide on a case-by-case basis. Its practice covers federal fraud, conspiracy, drug trafficking, and money laundering, as well as state charges such as DUI, domestic violence, drug possession, and theft, plus sealing and expungement. Those comparing options for the best criminal justice attorney in Miami can learn more about the firm's federal and state defense work online. For more information, visit Piotrowski Law's website.