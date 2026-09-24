Piotrowski Law Offers 24/7 Criminal Justice Attorney Access In Palm Beach County

MENAFN - GetNews)"We tell Palm Beach County families that calling us at midnight or later is completely fine. A Saturday night arrest gets the same care as one on Tuesday morning. Once they reach us, we listen first and explain the next few days in plain language. Clear answers early on can make the next morning easier for the whole family."Piotrowski Law provides 24-hour criminal defense support in Palm Beach County, helping clients and families understand arrests, first appearances, bond conditions, and next steps. Its West Palm Beach office handles state and federal cases involving DUI, domestic violence, drugs, theft, and probation violations.

United States - September 24, 2026 - Many arrests happen after most offices have already closed for the day. Piotrowski Law's website lists its hours as open 24 hours, so someone in Palm Beach County who calls at two in the morning can still get through. The firm handles criminal defense work, and its West Palm Beach office is on North Flagler Drive, a few minutes' walk from Providencia Park. Lawyers there take state cases from the Palm Beach County courthouse and handle federal cases heard in West Palm Beach, too.

Late at night, the person typing criminal justice attorney near me into a phone is often a mother or a husband whose family member was just booked into jail. They mostly want to know what happens next and when that person might get to come home. The firm can explain how the first appearance works and what bond conditions a judge may set. Its lawyers take Palm Beach County cases involving DUI, domestic violence, drugs, theft, and probation violations.

"We tell families in Palm Beach County that calling us at midnight, or even later than that, is completely fine. A Saturday night arrest gets the same care from our team as one that happens on a Tuesday morning. Once someone gets through, we mostly listen at first, and then we go over the next few days in plain language. Clear answers early on usually make the next morning much easier for the whole family," said a spokesperson for Piotrowski Law.

The firm's founder worked as an Assistant State Attorney in Miami-Dade County, and he later supervised prosecutors in the Domestic Violence Unit. Family members coming down from Jupiter or up from Boynton Beach can easily reach the West Palm Beach office. If they're flying in, Palm Beach International is about four miles away. There's no charge for the first consultation, and you can pay fees on a payment plan.

Florida's court rules explain why a quick call helps. A person held after an arrest must see a judge within 24 hours, including weekends and holidays. In a domestic violence arrest, state law keeps the person in custody until that first hearing takes place. A call made the same night can give a lawyer time to prepare before the judge sets bond.

About Piotrowski Law

Piotrowski Law is a criminal defense practice in South Florida. Its lawyers appear in Florida state courts and also take federal cases nationwide on a case-by-case basis. Its caseload covers misdemeanors and felonies, like drug crimes, DUI, domestic violence, firearms offenses, and white-collar matters, plus probation violations and record sealing. People searching for a criminal justice attorney near me in Palm Beach County can turn to the firm for a free case evaluation. For more information, visit Piotrowski Law's website.