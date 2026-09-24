Xentra Transport Scales Same-Day Courier Service In NYC For Healthcare, Legal, Retail And Logistics Companies

MENAFN - GetNews) New York City courier and delivery company runs on-demand, scheduled and dedicated routes across the five boroughs and the Northeast corridor

NEW YORK, NY - September 24, 2026 - Xentra Transport, a New York City courier and delivery company, is scaling its same-day courier service in NYC to meet growing demand from healthcare, legal, retail and logistics companies across Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx and Staten Island. The company operates on-demand, scheduled and dedicated delivery programs from its Manhattan headquarters.

Xentra Transport's NYC courier service is organized into four divisions:

Medical Courier: time-critical transport of specimens, pharmaceuticals and medical supplies for hospitals, labs, clinics and pharmacies, with chain-of-custody protocols on every run.

Legal Courier: court filings, contracts and closing documents delivered to New York courthouses, law firms and title companies on same-day deadlines.

Business and Logistics: dedicated routes, last-mile delivery and overflow capacity for national carriers, distributors and 3PLs operating in the New York metro.

Commercial and Residential Delivery: furniture, luggage, retail orders, equipment and oversized freight moved across the city and region.

“New York runs on deadlines, and the companies we work with can't afford a delivery that shows up tomorrow,” said a Xentra Transport spokesperson.“We built our operation around direct routing, real-time dispatch and full accountability from pickup to proof of delivery. That's what lets us take on more volume without dropping service levels.”

Beyond New York City, Xentra Transport runs same-day courier and freight lanes throughout New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania, giving clients one courier partner for local, regional and contract delivery across the Northeast corridor.

Businesses can set up a courier account or request a same-day courier quote online, or by calling 877-709-2711.

About Xentra Transport

Xentra Transport is a same-day courier, delivery and freight company headquartered in New York City. The company provides NYC courier service, medical courier service, legal courier service, last-mile delivery, dedicated routes and same-day freight for businesses across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. We move literally anything.