​Annah Elizabeth Named One Of 17 Maverick Of The Year Finalists In The 2026 Stevie® Awards For Women In Business

RALEIGH, N.C. - September 24, 2026 - Annah Elizabeth, founder of Annah Elizabeth, LLC and creator of The Five Facets® Philosophy on Healing, Identity, and Potential, has been named one of 17 finalists in the Maverick of the Year category of the 2026 Stevie® Awards for Women in Business.

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​Now in its 23rd year, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business recognizes female entrepreneurs, executives, employees, and the organizations they lead worldwide. The international competition draws nominees from organizations of every size and industry - from independent businesses to major global companies - with more than 200 professionals worldwide taking part in the judging process.

​This year's finalist field spans the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, and other countries. IBM is among the organizations earning multiple finalist honors in the 2026 competition, underscoring the breadth of this year's field.

​For Elizabeth, the recognition arrives more than 15 years after she first brought her work to public audiences, as she continues expanding The Five Facets® into applications across personal development, leadership, organizations, relationships, healing, and the next generation.

​The Five Facets® Philosophy offers a framework for understanding the often-hidden drivers of human behavior through five interconnected dimensions: Academic, Emotional, Physical, Social, and Spiritual. Elizabeth's work explores how greater awareness of these influences can help individuals and organizations gain clarity, resolve conflict, navigate change, and unlock human potential.

​”Being recognized as a Maverick feels particularly meaningful because this work was born from questioning what we accept as inevitable,” Elizabeth said.“For more than two decades, I've been asking why people experiencing similar situations or circumstances can respond, heal, lead, and move forward so differently - and what becomes possible when we better understand the human being underneath the behavior.”

​Elizabeth began publicly sharing the concepts that would become The Five Facets® in 2011, though the body of work itself grew from years of personal experience, study, observation, and work with individuals navigating grief, conflict, identity, and significant life change.

​Today, through Annah Elizabeth, LLC, she works as a speaker, coach, healing specialist, teacher, author, and Human Potential Pioneer, bringing The Five Facets® to individuals, professional audiences, community organizations, and emerging initiatives serving the next generation.

​The Maverick of the Year finalist recognition comes amid growing national and international visibility for Elizabeth's work through speaking engagements, summits, educational programs, interviews, collaborations, and organizational outreach.

​”There is something extraordinary about seeing an idea you have carried and developed for years begin to make its way into larger rooms,” Elizabeth said.“This recognition honors the work already done, but for me, it is also about what may now be possible because of it.”

​Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award placements will be announced during the 2026 Stevie Awards for Women in Business ceremony on November 16 at the New York Marriott Marquis in Times Square.

​About Annah Elizabeth

Annah Elizabeth is a speaker, Human Potential Pioneer, healing specialist, coach, energy medicine practitioner and teacher, author, and creator of The Five Facets® Philosophy on Healing, Identity, and Potential. She was included in the 2024–2025 Marquis Who's Who directory. Her work advances how individuals, organizations, and the next generation understand human behavior in order to unlock human potential. Through Annah Elizabeth, LLC, she provides speaking, coaching, educational programs, training, and integrative healing services. Learn more at AnnahElizabeth.