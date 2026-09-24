Lantana Recovery (Columbia) Extends Addiction Treatment Guidance To Columbia-Area Residents

MENAFN - GetNews) Lantana Recovery (Columbia) continues extending addiction treatment guidance and care coordination to individuals and families throughout the Columbia, SC area. The Columbia location functions as an outreach office, providing a local point of contact for intake, assessments, family support, interventions, and connections to appropriate treatment resources.

Columbia, SC - September 24, 2026 - Clinical rehabilitation treatment is not provided at the Columbia office. Lantana Recovery delivers clinical outpatient programming through its Charleston headquarters, creating a structured pathway for Columbia-area individuals who may qualify for appropriate levels of care.

Outpatient Treatment Options Through Charleston

Individuals seeking structured outpatient care can receive information about programs available through the Charleston treatment center. Appropriate clients may be connected with a Partial Hospitalization Program Rehab in Columbia through the Charleston-based clinical program following an assessment and care-planning process.

An Intensive Outpatient Program in Columbia can similarly be discussed with Columbia-area residents seeking information about IOP-level treatment delivered through the Charleston headquarters. These programs are designed to provide structured support based on individual clinical needs.

Guidance for Individuals and Families

Lantana Recovery (Columbia) helps simplify the initial search for appropriate care by providing local outreach support. The team can assist with assessments, family meetings, interventions, and coordination while maintaining a clear distinction between the Columbia outreach office and the Charleston treatment center.

Information about Addiction Recovery in Columbia can help individuals and families better understand available resources and potential next steps.

Lantana Recovery does not provide detox or inpatient rehabilitation services. When either service is needed, the organization can help identify appropriate outside referral resources.

About Lantana Recovery (Columbia)

Lantana Recovery (Columbia) serves as an outreach resource for Columbia, SC residents seeking addiction treatment information and care coordination. Clinical outpatient rehabilitation services are provided through the organization's Charleston headquarters.