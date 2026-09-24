86 DEFEATTM Shines A Light On The Unsung Workforce Behind Every Restaurant Meal And Every Perfectly Poured Drink

MENAFN - GetNews)""We are not here to sell anyone a costume. If you have never had a ticket printer haunt your dreams, this probably is not for you - and that is perfectly fine." - Nio DiPietrantonio, Founder"Apparel brand 86 DEFEATTM is drawing industry attention for its honest portrayal of hospitality work and its dedication to the workers who keep restaurants and bars running. The brand pairs bold designs with a commitment to spotlighting organizations that support the people behind the pass.

Portland, Maine - September 24, 2026 - 86 DEFEAT is turning heads across the restaurant and hospitality world with an apparel line that refuses to sugarcoat what it means to work in one of the most demanding industries on the planet. The brand, founded by Nio DiPietrantonio, has built a growing community of cooks, servers, bartenders, baristas, and dish crews who see themselves reflected in its designs and its message.

The hospitality industry has long been celebrated from the outside - diners admire beautifully plated food, guests enjoy expertly crafted cocktails, and social media overflows with images of restaurant culture at its most glamorous. What rarely makes it into those frames is the reality behind the scenes: the relentless pace, the physical demands, the emotional labor, and the sheer volume of work required to create those experiences night after night.

86 DEFEAT exists in that gap between perception and reality. Its apparel is not aspirational in the conventional sense. It does not promise a lifestyle. Instead, it acknowledges one that already exists - a life defined by early prep calls, split shifts, burned forearms, and the strange satisfaction of surviving a rush that should have broken the whole team.

The brand name carries weight for anyone who has spent time on a line or behind a bar. In kitchen vernacular, to 86 something is to remove it, to declare it done. By pairing that term with "DEFEAT," the brand creates a statement that resonates deeply with workers who refuse to let the difficulty of their profession define them negatively.

DiPietrantonio has spoken openly about the importance of not glorifying the suffering that sometimes accompanies hospitality work. There is a fine line between recognizing toughness and normalizing burnout, and 86 DEFEAT walks it carefully. The brand celebrates discipline and perseverance while also pointing its audience toward organizations that offer genuine support.

Prominently featured on the 86 DEFEAT website are resources from The Burnt Chef Project and The CHOW Organization. Both organizations provide outreach, education, and support specifically designed for people working in culinary and hospitality roles. By directing its community toward these resources, 86 DEFEAT signals that strength is not the same as silence, and asking for help is not a sign of weakness.

The response from the hospitality community has been encouraging. Workers across a wide spectrum of roles - from line cooks in independent kitchens to bartenders at high-volume venues - have connected with the brand's straightforward approach. There is no pretense in the messaging, no manufactured edge. The brand simply speaks the truth about what the work is and who does it.

Each piece in the collection is designed to be worn proudly by the people who understand its meaning. The apparel functions as both a personal statement and a quiet nod of recognition between professionals who share an experience that outsiders rarely fully comprehend.

As 86 DEFEAT continues to expand its offerings, the brand remains focused on authenticity. It is a brand built from inside the industry, not aimed at it from a distance, and that distinction is what makes it resonate.

About Us

The work nobody sees still counts.

86 DEFEAT is built around a simple standard: hospitality work is skilled labor-and it deserves to be treated that way.

A brand for restaurant and hospitality workers, made with resilience, real pride, and just enough dry humor to get through the shift.

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