Lantana Recovery Expands Addiction Treatment Access For Coastal Georgia Residents Through Local Savannah Outreach

MENAFN - GetNews) Lantana Recovery, a Joint Commission-accredited addiction treatment organization, continues to strengthen support for coastal Georgia communities by facilitating access to care. Operating a local outreach office on Stephenson Avenue, the organization provides essential initial support, including intake evaluations, clinical assessments, and family guidance.

Savannah, GA - September 24, 2026 - Through this local hub, individuals and families receive direct guidance as they seek recovery resources and prepare for clinical care at the primary treatment center in Charleston, South Carolina.

Facilitating Local Support and Transportation Coordination

For community members searching for a trusted Drug Rehab Savannah outreach option, the local office simplifies the process of seeking help. Rather than offering direct treatment services on-site in Georgia, Lantana Recovery extends services to local Savannah area clients by managing intake logistics, coordinating transportation, and facilitating placement into structured Partial Hospitalization Programs and Intensive Outpatient Programs at the Charleston facility. Individuals seeking a Savannah Drug Rehab resource receive preliminary evaluations that establish personalized care pathways. Families also benefit from local support meetings hosted directly in Savannah throughout treatment.

Streamlining Outpatient Care Referrals

When families explore an Outpatient Rehab Savannah referral pathway, the admissions team assists with insurance verification, medical coordination, and travel arrangements to South Carolina. If an individual requires medical detox or inpatient care, Lantana Recovery can refer the client to a trusted partner facility prior to enrolling the client in its structured outpatient continuum in Charleston.

About Lantana Recovery

Lantana Recovery is an accredited addiction treatment provider dedicated to delivering evidence-based care for individuals facing substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health conditions. Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, the organization offers a full outpatient continuum, including Partial Hospitalization Programs and Intensive Outpatient Programs. Through regional outreach offices, Lantana Recovery connects local communities with professional guidance, family support, and clinical care.