Coreflox Opens Malaysia Manufacturing Facility To Expand Global Liquid Cooling Capacity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Johor facility focuses on secondary-side liquid cooling systems, expanding manufacturing, testing and global project support capabilities

JOHOR BAHRU, Malaysia, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorefloX has officially commenced operations at its new manufacturing facility in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, further expanding the company's global manufacturing footprint. The facility integrates manufacturing, system integration, testing and validation, engineering support, and after-sales services to support the delivery of liquid cooling infrastructure for data centers and AI computing environments worldwide.









Headquartered in Singapore, CorefloX specializes in liquid cooling products and solutions for data center infrastructure, with a focus on secondary-side liquid cooling systems. Building on established engineering, manufacturing and project delivery capabilities across Asia, CorefloX has accumulated experience across more than 2 GW of liquid cooling deployments, with more than 10 million cumulative operating hours across deployed systems.

The Malaysia facility spans approximately 33,094 square feet and is designed for an annual production capacity of up to 1,800 coolant distribution units (CDUs), 3,600 liquid-cooled load banks and 5,400 rack manifold sets. The site also provides system integration, full-load testing and quality validation capabilities, enabling critical performance and system-level verification prior to deployment and supporting reliable delivery for large-scale projects.

By focusing exclusively on secondary-side liquid cooling, CorefloX is able to align its R&D, supply chain, manufacturing, testing and engineering resources around a specialized product portfolio. This focused manufacturing approach supports greater standardization and closer cross-functional coordination, enabling faster response to project-specific technical requirements and shorter delivery cycles.

As AI infrastructure continues to evolve toward higher compute density and power levels, liquid cooling deployments increasingly require scalable manufacturing, validated performance and efficient project execution. The new Malaysia facility strengthens CorefloX's manufacturing flexibility, supply chain responsiveness and engineering support capabilities for projects across global markets.

CorefloX will continue to expand its global manufacturing, engineering and service network, strengthening scalable manufacturing, system integration and project delivery capabilities across its core liquid cooling portfolio to support reliable and efficient liquid cooling infrastructure for customers worldwide.

Media contact

Organization: COREFLOX SG PTE. LTD.

Contact Name: Nora Ma

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Country: Singapore

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