CMCSA Stock Under Pressure After Two Analysts Cut Targets, Downgrade Shares
- KeyBanc analyst Brandon Nispel downgraded Comcast to Underweight from Sector Weight with a price target of $18. Citi's revised target still implies an upside of about 24% from the last closing price of CMCSA stock, while KeyBanc's target implies a downside of more than 18%. Meanwhile, as per Koyfin data, the 12-month average price target on CMCSA stock was $29.65, implying an upside of nearly 34% from the stock's last close.
Shares of Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) closed down nearly 2% on Thursday and continued to decline overnight after two analysts turned cautious on the company.
According to The Fly, Citi analyst Michael Rollins lowered Comcast's price target to $27.50 from $30 and maintained a Buy rating. In contrast, KeyBanc analyst Brandon Nispel downgraded Comcast to Underweight from Sector Weight with a price target of $18.
CMCSA Stock: Street View
Citi's revised target still implies an upside of about 24% from the last closing price of CMCSA stock, while KeyBanc's target implies a downside of more than 18%.
Rollins said that the revision came as part of the third-quarter earnings preview. Comcast is slated to report its Q3 results after a month.
Citi cited a more competitive broadband market for the target cut. Telecom fiber is getting more promotional, the analyst said in a research note. Citi now believes Comcast's broadband market share will take longer to find an "equilibrium."
Meanwhile, as per Koyfin data, the 12-month average price target on CMCSA stock was $29.65, implying an upside of nearly 34% from the stock's last close.
Of the 28 analysts covering the stock, nine have a 'Buy' or higher rating on the company, while 16 have a 'Hold' rating. The remaining three have a 'Sell' or lower rating on Comcast.
CMCSA Stock: Retail Stance
On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around CMCSA stock improved from 'bearish' to 'neutral' over 24 hours.
One user said,“$CMCSA 2 things can be true: yes the company is losing subs and competition is killing them right now. The valuation of the 2 parts of the business come spin off time is much higher than the current valuation.”
Another user said,“$CMCSA Despite negative sentiment, Comcast remains a massive cash generator. Over the past twelve months, it pulled in nearly $18 billion in free cash flow, rendering a cash flow yield of over 22% relative to its compressed market cap.”
CMCSA shares are down about 20% so far in 2026.
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