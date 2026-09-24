UEFA Nations League: Portugal Edge Out Wales 1-0 Despite Ronaldo's Misses

Despite a goalless day for superstar striker Cristiano Ronaldo, Wales fell 1-0 to Portugal in the UEFA Nations League campaign opener on Friday. Cristiano, 41, who once again was picked after the FIFA World Cup setback, failed to secure a goal in seven shots he attempted, including an easy chance in the second half.

Felix Goal Decisive as Ronaldo Misfires

A 22nd-minute strike from his Al Nassr teammate Joao Felix set Portugal up for a win, as per Sky Sports. Cristiano was taken off the field after 67 minutes. The goal by Felix was a cruel one for Wales, as it came after a deflection off Ben Davies. But Portugal earned their win, with a total of 22 shots as compared to just five by Wales, showing their relentless attack.

The legendary Portugal striker had an off day, not getting an elevation on his free kick in the 36th minute and sending a volley wide off the target the next minute. In the 40th minute, Cristiano was on target, only to see his effort saved by Danny Ward. In the 49th minute, he missed a chance to convert a cross from Ruben Neves. In the 59th minute, Cristiano finally found the net, but could not find his luck as the goal was ruled out for offside.

Haaland Brace Leads Norway Past Denmark

Shifting focus to the Group D match between Norway and Denmark, it was a brace from Erling Haaland which took the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarterfinalists to a win. A strike from Oscar Bob in the 14th minute put Norway in the lead. Haaland's first goal saw an assist coming from Antonio Nusa, and the Man City striker dispatched a low, hard shot through the goalie's legs.

Then came two goals from Mikkel Damsgaard (25th minute) and Rasmus Hojlund (60th minute). Haaland produced the winning strike for Norway. A low pass was delivered to the near post after a corner, and Haaland wasted no time in putting it into the net for a win.

Haaland Surpasses Football Legends

With his two goals, Haaland surpassed two giants, Brazil's Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic of Sweden in terms of goal tally, overtaking their 62 goals. Now he has 64 goals for Norway in 56 appearances, as per Goal. (ANI)

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