Drones Could Expand North Korea's Gray Zone Options

MENAFN - Asia Times) If the wars of 2026 have demonstrated anything, it is that drones have become a key element of modern warfare.

In Eastern Europe, both Moscow and Kyiv deploy drones at an unprecedented scale across the theater's so-called“kill zone.” For Ukraine, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have shown incredible tactical value, allowing its forces to strike deep into Russia, ravage supply lines and energy facilities and even reach Moscow. Meanwhile, Iran famously leveraged its aerial and naval drone fleets to close the Strait of Hormuz and hit American and allied bases across the Middle East.

Relatively simple to produce and utilize, UAVs have demonstrated their ability to impose disproportionate costs on adversaries by exhausting expensive interceptor missiles and threatening far more sophisticated and valuable weapon systems.

North Korea has taken note of this evolution, and Seoul – now wary of losing the Trump administration's support – has valid reasons to be concerned about its rival's budding drone program. While drones may not fundamentally tilt the military balance on the Korean Peninsula, they could give Pyongyang new and relatively inexpensive tools for gray zone coercion while forcing South Korea to devote greater resources to defending against them.

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) is traditionally known for fielding one of the world's largest standing armies at approximately 1.3 million active troops. While quantitively impressive, Kim Jong Un's military is restrained by its mostly outdated Cold War-era hardware, unable to match the technological superiority of its main adversaries in Seoul and Washington.

To overcome this quality gap, Pyongyang has so far relied on its nuclear arsenal as an ultimate deterrent. But nukes, despite their specific strategic value, are a limited instrument given the catastrophic risks of their use.