Crypto News Today: Alphapepe Nears 5Th CEX Partnership While XRP Price Prediction Targets $5

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONACO, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto news today is turning toward AlphaPepe as traction builds around a possible 5th CEX partnership. The project has already announced four exchange partnerships, giving the rumours more weight as $ALPE moves closer to its first public-market cycle.









The exchange story is arriving at the right time. AlphaPepe recently crossed 12,000 holders, with more than 100 new buyers joining daily, while the current presale price sits at $0.0308.

Meanwhile, XRP price prediction headlines are targeting $5 after XRP climbed more than 15% over the past week. ETF demand and stronger institutional participation are giving XRP bulls fresh reasons to watch the next breakout.

AlphaPepe 5th CEX Partnership Rumours Heat Up

AlphaPepe already has four CEX partnerships announced, but online speculation is now building around what comes next.

Rumours suggest a 5th exchange partnership could be approaching. AlphaPepe has not confirmed the fifth exchange yet, and no exchange name has been announced, but that uncertainty around the identity is exactly what is driving attention.

The bigger point is that this is no longer a presale hoping to secure its first listing relationship. Four CEX partnerships are already in place, and the exchange rollout appears to be expanding before $ALPE reaches public trading.

For retail buyers, that creates a simple story: the exchange network is growing while the token is still available before its first public exchange chart.

Could a High-Tier CEX Be Next?

That is now the question spreading across the AlphaPepe community.

A high-tier exchange has not been confirmed, but rumours around the 5th partnership are building at a time when AlphaPepe already has proof of four announced CEX deals. Each additional partnership increases the potential reach of $ALPE once public trading begins.

The timing also matters. AlphaPepe recently crossed 12,000 holders, with more than 100 new holders joining daily. That means the project is building both exchange access and a larger buyer base before its Q1 2027 DEX launch.

Instead of chasing a token after exchange listings create the first big wave of attention, AlphaPepe buyers are positioning while the exchange story is still developing.

12,000 Holders Arrive Before the First Public Chart

Crossing 12,000 holders gives the CEX story more weight. Exchange expansion matters more when there is already a community waiting for the token to trade. AlphaPepe is building that base before launch rather than trying to find buyers after the chart appears.

The current $ALPE price is $0.0308, and previous presale stages sold quickly. That creates a very different setup from mature cryptocurrencies that have already experienced years of public-market price discovery.

AlphaSwap Early Access also gives the ecosystem a working-product angle. The AI DEX is already accessible while $ALPE remains in presale, adding utility behind the expanding exchange narrative rather than leaving the token dependent on meme hype alone.

XRP Price Prediction Targets $5

XRP price prediction headlines are heating up after XRP climbed more than 15% over the past week and returned to roughly the $1.50 area.

The stronger story is institutional demand. U.S. spot XRP ETFs recently recorded 11 consecutive sessions of inflows, attracting around $170 million during the streak. Goldman Sachs, Jane Street and Millennium were also among the large professional holders disclosed in earlier institutional filings.

XRP now has ETF demand, improving trading activity and renewed momentum all working in the same direction. A move toward $5 would still require a much larger expansion in demand, but the target is back in the retail conversation as XRP attempts to build another breakout.

The contrast with AlphaPepe is timing. XRP already has a roughly $100 billion market valuation and a mature public chart. AlphaPepe is still forming its exchange network before its first public-market cycle begins.

AlphaPepe Exchange Story Is Getting Hotter Before Launch

AlphaPepe already has four CEX partnerships announced. Now rumours around a fifth are putting the exchange rollout back at the centre of the presale story.

The project has also crossed 12,000 holders before its Q1 2027 DEX launch, giving those exchange partnerships an existing retail audience to reach.

If the next partnership turns out to be a major exchange, the announcement would arrive while $ALPE is still building toward public price discovery.

XRP traders are watching whether an established altcoin can make the next run toward $5. AlphaPepe buyers are watching the exchange network expand before the first public chart even opens.

FAQs

What is the XRP price prediction?

XRP price prediction targets $5 in an aggressive bull-market move if ETF demand, institutional participation and broader altcoin momentum keep strengthening.

Has AlphaPepe confirmed a 5th CEX partnership?

AlphaPepe has confirmed four CEX partnerships. Rumours around a fifth partnership are building, but the project has not yet confirmed the exchange or announced its identity.

How to buy AlphaPepe ($ALPE)?

Visit the official AlphaPepe presale website, connect a supported wallet, choose BNB, ETH or USDT as the payment token, and complete the $ALPE purchase through the presale page.

Contact:

Jack Duffy

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