J-DEL Group selects Adrenalin to power group-wide HR digital transformation across 4,500+ employees

The unified, AI-enabled HCM platform will harmonize HR across 9 entities and 300+ locations, creating a connected foundation for smarter talent management.

MANILA, PHILIPPINES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- J-DEL Group has selected Adrenalin eSystems to support a group-wide HR digital transformation spanning more than 4,500 employees across 9 business entities and over 300 locations in the Philippines.The initiative is a major upgrade from J-DEL Group's current HR systems, expanding beyond attendance and payroll to a more complete Human Capital Management (HCM) platform. It will bring HR processes together across the Group-J-DEL, JVR Foundation, DELSA, Trimotors, Wodel, EMCOR, CTFSI, KServico, and KS Prime, while still allowing each company the flexibility to meet its own operational needs.J-DEL Group will leverage Adrenalin Max HCM to create a connected talent journey covering talent acquisition, development, operations, remuneration and engagement bringing key human capital management processes onto a common digital platform.The transformation is designed to improve Group-wide workforce visibility, standardize HR workstreams and process flows, strengthen payroll and compliance controls, and provide employees and managers with a simpler and more consistent digital HR experience. It will also provide leadership with more timely workforce information to support people and business decisions.“This investment is ultimately about our people and the future of the J-DEL Group,” said Jorge Vicente D. del Rosario, Vice Chairman, J-DEL Group.“As our businesses continue to grow, we also need to strengthen how we manage, support and develop our employees. Adrenalin is a major step forward for us, not simply because it gives us a new system, but because it provides a stronger platform to help our people and our businesses grow together.”“As we looked for the right upgrade to our existing HR system, we wanted a platform that could support our growing and evolving needs across the Group. Adrenalin gives us a stronger and more scalable digital foundation for the future,” said Abet Cabungcal, Group Chief Information Officer and DPO, J-DEL Group.“Our goal is to build a stronger and more unified HR across the J-DEL Group, with consistent people practices, simpler processes, and a better employee experience. Adrenalin will help us bring these together through one integrated HCM platform,” said Oneil R. Santa Cruz, Group Chief People Officer, J-DEL Group.Beyond digitizing today's HR processes, the platform will create the foundation for J-DEL to progressively adopt AI across the talent journey. Adrenalin's AI-first A.D.O.R.E talent architecture spans Talent Acquisition, Talent Development, Talent Operations, Talent Remuneration and Talent Engagement, with native AI capabilities designed to assist HR teams, managers and employees across these stages in the employee lifecycle.“J-DEL's transformation reflects an important shift among distributed enterprises: the objective is to go beyond HR automation and connect people, processes and intelligence across the enterprise,” said Srinivasa Bharathy, Managing Director & CEO, Adrenalin eSystems.“We are delighted to partner with J-DEL in building a unified digital HR foundation that can serve their workforce today and provide the architecture for AI-assisted HR experiences in the future.”About J-DEL GroupJ-DEL Group is a diversified Philippine business group with interests spanning retail, consumer financing, automotive assembly and distribution, HVAC and refrigeration, insurance, and related services. Through its operating companies, the Group has more than 4,500 employees across over 300 locations nationwide. J-DEL Investments & Management Corp. provides Group-wide strategic management, governance, finance, HR, IT, and digital transformation services.About Adrenalin eSystemsAdrenalin is a global Human Capital Management (HCM) platform serving 2,000+ enterprises across 70+ countries and empowering connected talent journeys for over 3 million employees. With 25+years in HR Technology domain, the platform is designed for enterprise scale unifying Talent Acquisition, Talent Development, Talent operations, Talent Remuneration (Payroll) & Talent Engagement in a single system.With faster time-to-value, deeper configurability, and an intuitive UX, Adrenalin enables HR leaders to leverage intelligent automation and embedded AI agents to digitalise HR processes, enhance compliance, and accelerate decisions for business impact. By connecting talent data across the employee lifecycle, the platform helps organisations deliver consistent, compelling employee experiences worldwide.For more information, visit

Prakash Ramnath, SVP, Global Marketing and Alliances

Adrenalin eSystems

+91 98840 11130

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J-DEL Group selects Adrenalin to power group-wide HR digital transformation across 4,500+ employees News Provided By PressRelay September 25, 2026, 01:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



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