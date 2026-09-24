Hypertherm Helps Fabricators Overcome Barriers With 2026 Plasma Advancements

MAXPRO200 FlushCut

Hypertherm HyPilot Cartridge

Hyamp Cartridge, Adapter and Torch Option

Achieves laser-like cutting speeds for air plasma cutting

HANOVER, NH, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hypertherm Associates, a U.S.-based leading manufacturer of industrial cutting systems and software, is highlighting four plasma cutting technologies introduced in 2026 that overcome barriers related to cutting productivity, labor shortages, and operating-costs across a wide range of fabrication applications.“While these innovations address separate applications, they're all designed to help our customers work smarter, cut faster and operate more efficiently,” said Aaron Brandt, president and CEO of Hypertherm Associates.“Our commitment to practical, customer-driven innovation has defined our company for nearly six decades, and it drives us to work alongside our customers to address their most pressing challenges.”MAXPRO200FlushCutTMThe MAXPRO200 FlushCut enables operators in shipbuilding, mining, structural steel, and heavy equipment fabrication to remove attachments such as pad eyes, D-rings, lifting lugs and alignment fixtures up to 90 percent faster than traditional oxyfuel methods while reducing grinding by up to 40 percent without damaging the base material. Liquid-cooled consumables enable cutting capacity up to 64 mm (2.5 inches) on mild steel with long consumable life.In addition, its intuitive FlushCut drag-cutting feature simplifies operator training while helping deliver consistent, high-quality results with improved operator comfort, reduced noise and less fume exposure compared with traditional cutting methods.HyPilotCartridgeThe HyPilot cartridge is purpose-built for industries such as structural steel, pipe and tube, pressure vessel, and automotive manufacturing, which often require applications with high pilot arc time to optimize productivity and avoid downtime, making consumable longevity a critical factor in overall system performance.Designed specifically for robotic and cobot plasma cutting environments, the HyPilot cartridge addresses the unique demands of 3D applications such as cast trimming, where prolonged pilot arcing and higher stand-off heights accelerate consumable wear. When incorporating advanced, patent-pending NickelPlustechnology for continuous pilot arcing applications, the cartridge delivers at least twice the life of standard 105-amp mechanized cartridges, reducing operating costs without sacrificing productivity or cut quality.Hyamp TM Cartridge, Adapter and Torch OptionFor heavy-use cutting and thick-metal fabrication, the Hyamp cartridge simplifies Powermax plasma cutting with a single-piece, pre-assembled consumable that replaces traditional five-piece stack-ups. The design reduces the risk of incorrect assembly, enables faster consumable changes and helps minimize downtime while delivering more consistent cutting performance.A smaller, lighter retrofit torch for Powermax125 systems improves ergonomics for manual cutting and simplifies integration into mechanized applications, in some cases eliminating the need for costly mounting brackets.HySpeed TMThe recently launched, patent-pending HySpeed technology combines optimized CAM nesting, intelligent torch motion, faster cutting speeds and advanced gas management to increase productivity while maintaining cut quality. It minimizes non-cutting time between pierces by optimizing travel paths, reducing torch retract time and coordinating gas bleed-down as the torch moves to the next pierce location.When paired with rigid cutting tables and high-performance motion and height control, HySpeed can achieve laser-like cutting speeds of up to 1,400 inches per minute (3,480 cm/min), or up to three times faster than traditional plasma cutting on thin mild steel. When integrated with Hypertherm nesting and CNC software, HySpeed also helps reduce torch collisions and unplanned downtime by intelligently optimizing part sequencing and torch movement.For more information on these Hypertherm innovations and technology, please visit the company's website.About Hypertherm Associates:Hypertherm Associates is a U.S. based manufacturer of industrial cutting products and software. Its products, including Hypertherm plasma and OMAX waterjet systems, are used by companies around the world to build ships, airplanes, and railcars; construct steel buildings, fabricate heavy equipment, erect wind turbines, and more. In addition to cutting systems, the company creates CNCs, and software trusted for performance and reliability that results in increased productivity and profitability for hundreds of thousands of businesses. Founded in 1968, Hypertherm Associates is a 100 percent Associate-owned company, employing approximately 2,000 Associates, with operations and partner representation worldwide. Learn more at .

Cherrist Chuah

Hypertherm Associates

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Inside Hypertherm's Innovation Engine with Aaron Brandt

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Hypertherm Helps Fabricators Overcome Barriers with 2026 Plasma Advancements News Provided By Hypertherm Associates September 25, 2026, 01:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, Mining Industry, Waste Management



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