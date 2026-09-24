The People Behind The Nobel Prize Come Into Focus At At Silver Leaf, Gardens By The Bay

Nobel laureate portraits photographed by Peter Badge feature in a free public exhibition at Silver Leaf, Gardens by the Bay, Singapore, from 5–11 October 2026.

A free public exhibition from 5–11 October brings Peter Badge's portraits and the stories behind scientific achievement to Singapore audiences.

- Kamala Zhu, Founder of Symbiosis ScienceSINGAPORE, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The people behind some of the world's most influential scientific achievements will come into focus at Gardens by the Bay from 5–11 October 2026, when the Nobel Laureates Portrait Exhibition opens to the public as part of Nobel Heroes & AI4SCI Summit Singapore 2026. Admission to the exhibition is free.Featuring photography by Peter Badge, the exhibition invites residents and visitors to encounter Nobel laureates through their portraits and the stories associated with their work. It offers an accessible starting point for audiences who may recognise the Nobel Prize but be less familiar with the individuals and discoveries behind it.“Science should not remain inside laboratories or conference halls. We brought this exhibition to Gardens by the Bay so families, students and the wider public can encounter the people behind discovery. Singapore is a natural home for this dialogue: global, future-facing and deeply committed to education and innovation. We hope one portrait can become a young person's first step towards curiosity, courage and a life in science,” said Kamala Zhu, Founder of Symbiosis Science.The photographer's perspective is central to the experience. Each portrait provides an opportunity to move from a face to a question: who is this person, what did they discover, and why did their work matter? The exhibition's storytelling approach connects scientific achievement with the individual represented in the image.The announced format combines portraits with a phone-based augmented-reality experience. Visitors will be able to scan a QR code and access digital storytelling through their browser, without downloading a separate app. The experience is designed to introduce the laureates, explain their achievements and share the photographer's perspective on the portraits.At Gardens by the Bay, these encounters become part of a visit to one of Singapore's familiar public destinations. Photography provides an entry point for families, students, residents and international visitors, creating space to explore science through images and stories without requiring specialist knowledge.For younger audiences, the exhibition offers a chance to connect the names associated with scientific achievement to individual people and their work. For visitors interested in photography and culture, it offers another way to engage with portraiture: considering how an image can introduce a life, a body of research and its wider significance.The exhibition extends the summit's conversations beyond its forum programme. While the 5 October forum is co-hosted with NTU Singapore and the 6 October forum with SMU, the Gardens by the Bay exhibition brings the people behind scientific discovery into a public cultural setting. Together, the activities connect international scientific exchange with everyday encounters in the city.An opening ribbon ceremony is scheduled for 6 October, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. The exhibition runs from 5–11 October. Visitors can consult the official website for event information.Nobel Heroes & AI4SCI Summit Singapore 2026 is organised by Symbiosis Science and Laureates City Holdings Limited, with Foundation Lindau Nobel Laureate Meetings as Host.Organisation informationHost: Foundation Lindau Nobel Laureate Meetings.Organisers: Symbiosis Science; Laureates City Holdings Limited.Supporting Partners: Advaita Lab; HER SYMBIOSIS; Birch Sound.About Symbiosis ScienceA global scientific institution and community connecting great minds, important scientific questions, future intelligence and the next generation of scientists. We bring together Nobel Laureates, Turing Award and Fields Medal recipients, world-leading researchers, AI pioneers, universities, research institutions, technology leaders and global organizations to advance discoveries that matter to humanity.About Laureates City Holdings LimitedAn innovation platform that connects 107 global scientific award laureates and top young scientists with international research institutions, driving high-impact scientific IP and accelerating global R&D and project commercialization in China.About Foundation Lindau Nobel Laureate MeetingsWith a rich history spanning over seven decades, the Lindau Nobel Laureate Meetings have long fostered cross-generational, cross-cultural, and interdisciplinary scientific exchange and intellectual mentorship between Nobel Laureates and young scientists worldwide.

Toto Deng

Sheis PTE LTD

...al

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The People Behind the Nobel Prize Come into Focus at at Silver Leaf, Gardens by the Bay News Provided By Sheis PTE LTD September 25, 2026, 01:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Science, Travel & Tourism Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.