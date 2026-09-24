Anti-Xi Protesters Gather Outside White House Chanting For Free Tibet, Hong Kong

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Sep 25 (IANS) Anti-Xi protesters gathered outside the White House gates on Thursday (US local time), chanting for a free Tibet and Hong Kong as Chinese President Xi Jinping continued his high-profile visit to Washington.

The demonstrators could be heard from the North Portico, where members of the White House press pool were waiting on a riser facing the building's steps.

“Free Hong Kong,”“Free Tibet,”“CCP, you're not welcome” and“Xi Jinping, you're not welcome,” protesters chanted.

They also called for the release of political prisoners and Jimmy Lai, the jailed Hong Kong media publisher and democracy advocate.

The demonstration near the White House was part of a wider day of protests organised by Tibetan, Uyghur, Hong Kong, Taiwanese, Southern Mongolian and Chinese democracy groups during Xi's visit.

Organisers planned protests outside the Chinese Embassy, marches through central Washington, a rally at the US Capitol and an evening candlelight vigil at Franklin Park.

Tibetan organisers said hundreds of protesters were prevented from reaching International Drive to demonstrate outside the Chinese Embassy, despite securing permits for the gathering.

They said protesters were stopped at Van Ness Street amid heavy security and road restrictions.

The Metropolitan Police Department permit, according to the organisers, authorised as many as 2,000 participants, amplified sound and a march beginning at 3505 International Drive.

“We secured all the necessary permits and followed every requirement asked of us,” Tibetan Youth Congress President Tsering Chomphel said.

“This is a peaceful gathering. Tibetans came here today to exercise the fundamental right to peacefully protest, and we should be allowed to do so at the location for which we received permission.”

The International Campaign for Tibet said welcoming groups were allowed to gather freely outside the White House while the Tibetan protesters faced restrictions near the Chinese Embassy.

Capital Area Tibetan Association President Tenzin Norbu said the restrictions raised concerns about whether other planned demonstrations and marches would be allowed to proceed.

“Tibetans in America should not have to wonder whether pressure, surveillance or intimidation from the Chinese government will restrict their ability to exercise rights guaranteed in this country,” Norbu said.

Ryan Fioresi, executive director of the International Campaign for Tibet, alleged that Chinese individuals were recording Tibetans as they demonstrated.

“These are Americans. They are Tibetan Americans exercising their rights on American soil, and they have every right to peacefully protest,” Fioresi said.

“Tibetans should not have to fear surveillance or intimidation for speaking out in the United States. When the reach of Chinese repression follows Tibetans here, onto U.S. soil, that is precisely why concerns about transnational repression must be taken seriously.”

The protesters called for the release of the 11th Panchen Lama and other Tibetan political prisoners. They also demanded renewed dialogue between Chinese authorities and Tibetan representatives and an end to policies they say erode Tibet's religious, cultural and linguistic identity.