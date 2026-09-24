Nations League: Netherlands Hold Klopp's Germany, Holders Portugal Start With Win

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) Jurgen Klopp's reign as Germany coach began with a draw as Cody Gakpo grabbed a last-gasp equaliser for Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League match.

Meanwhile, Jorge Jesus made a winning start at the Portugal helm and Erling Haaland struck twice as Norway won a thriller against Denmark.

Gakpo struck in added time to save a point for the Netherlands and ensure an unbeaten start for both their new head coach Xavi Hernandez and Klopp, as he took charge of Germany for the first time.

Felix Nmecha forced the ball in from close range following a blocked Karim Adeyemi effort to give Germany a first-half lead but both Adeyemi and Dutch substitute Mexx Meerdink then missed presentable chances before Gakpo's late intervention on the volley.

Elsewhere, Joao Felix's 22nd-minute strike gave Portugal 1-0 victory in their opener against Wales in Lisbon.

Cristiano Ronaldo shot wide and Ruben Dias went close with a header for the holders before João Félix collected Nuno Mendes' pass and drilled in from outside the box.

The Selecao dominated for long spells but promoted Wales almost equalised 16 minutes from time when Brennan Johnson lobbed deftly against the crossbar from an acute angle, with Ruben Dias' excellent block denying the visitors from the rebound.

Norway edged a five-goal thriller in Oslo, with Erling Haaland's 74th-minute strike proving decisive in 3-2 win over Denmark.

Oscar Bobb opened the scoring with a fine curling effort before Haaland doubled Norway's lead, latching onto Antonio Nusa's pass and sliding the ball home.

Mikkel Damsgaard's expertly taken free-kick pulled one back before Rasmus Hojlund nodded Denmark level on the hour. But Haaland struck again from a short-corner routine to restore Norway's lead and secure a 3-2 victory.

In another match, substitute Tasos Douvikas won it at the death with a header from a glorious Kostas Tsimikas cross, not long after Sasa Lukić hit the post at the other end for Serbia in

The hosts took a fourth-minute lead, Dusan Tadic– returning from international retirement – delivering the assist for Andrija Živković. Vangelis Pavlidis hit the post in response, and Greece dominated thereafter, but it took until the 74th minute for Christos Tzolis to level, beating Vanja Milinkovic-Savic from a tight angle.