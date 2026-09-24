Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market To Witness Strong Growth And Significant Market Expansion By 2036 Delveinsight Veru, Athersys, Histocell, Bioxcellerator, Altor Bioscience, Nobel Pharma

MENAFN - GetNews) The Key ARDS Companies in the market include - Light Chain Bio, Direct Biologics, Healios/Nobel Pharma, Mesoblast, Chrysalis BioTherapeutics, Athersys, Inc, Histocell, BioXcellerator, Altor BioScience, Cartesian Therapeutics, Meridigen Biotech Co., Ltd., Sage Therapeutics, Healios K.K., Chiesi Farmaceutici, Bayer, Altor BioScience, Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd, AVM Biotechnology LLC, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Chimerix, Edesa Biotech, and others.

(Albany, New York) - September 24, 2026: DelveInsight's “Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2036′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Report:



The Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) market size was valued at approximately USD 1.7 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow to nearly USD 3.2 billion by 2036, registering a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2036.

In August 2026, The Phase III study of liposomal transcrocetin (LEAF-4L6715) continued evaluating the therapy plus standard of care versus standard of care alone in patients with ARDS. The multicenter trial is expected to complete in November 2026.

In July 2026, Breathe Biologics initiated a Phase III clinical study of JadiCell, an umbilical cord-derived mesenchymal stem-cell therapy, for the treatment of ARDS. The trial is evaluating the investigational cell therapy in patients with ARDS and is listed as ongoing.

In June 2026, The Phase II JUST BREATHE platform continued evaluating host-directed therapies for hospitalized adults with ARDS. The trial includes separate cohorts assessing investigational treatments such as paridiprubart, vilobelimab, and bevacizumab against placebo.

In April 2026, Edesa Biotech, in its corporate presentation, announced that the US allocated USD 117 million to evaluate three novel therapeutics for general ARDS, including Edesa's paridiprubart.

In February 2026, Edesa Biotech, in its SEC filing (8K), reported that it is evaluating subgroup data for additional efficacy signals among subjects with certain comorbidities following positive results from a Phase III study of its monoclonal antibody, paridiprubart, in patients with ARDS.

In January 2026, Healios submitted a clinical trial plan notification to the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) for a clinical trial to be conducted in Japan as part of the Global Phase III trial (REVIVE-ARDS) for HLCM051 for the treatment of ARDS.

In February 2025, Bonus Biogroup (TASE: BONS), a late-stage biotech firm specializing in immunomodulatory and regenerative mesenchymal stromal cell (MSC) therapies, has announced that it has received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to initiate a Phase III clinical trial in the U.S. The study will assess the safety and effectiveness of MesenCure-an allogeneic cell therapy composed of enhanced MSCs derived from adipose tissue-for the treatment of respiratory distress in severely ill, hospitalized patients suffering from COVID-19-related pneumonia. MesenCure is designed to address inflammation and tissue damage.

In January 2025, InflaRx N.V. (Nasdaq: IFRX), a biopharmaceutical company developing anti-inflammatory therapies targeting the complement system, has announced that the European Commission (EC) has granted marketing authorization under exceptional circumstances for GOHIBIC® (vilobelimab). This approval covers the treatment of adult patients with SARS-CoV-2-induced acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) who are receiving systemic corticosteroids as part of standard care and require invasive mechanical ventilation (IMV), with or without extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO). GOHIBIC is the first and only approved therapy in the EU specifically for SARS-CoV-2-related ARDS.

Among the 7MM, the US accounted for the largest market size of ARDS, i.e., USD ~1,300 million in 202 5.

The entry of late-stage candidates such as HLCM051 and ExoFlo (DB-2Q) is expected to intensify competition in the ARDS treatment landscape during the latter half of the forecast period.

According to DelveInsight's estimates, in 2025, the total number of incident cases of ARDS in the 7MM was ~980,000.

Based on severity, moderate ARDS accounts for a higher proportion of cases compared to mild and severe ARDS.

Pneumonia is the leading risk factor for ARDS, accounting for a significant proportion of cases, followed by sepsis.

Key ARDS Companies: Light Chain Bio, Direct Biologics, Healios/Nobel Pharma, Mesoblast, Chrysalis BioTherapeutics, Athersys, Inc, Histocell, BioXcellerator, Altor BioScience, Cartesian Therapeutics, Meridigen Biotech Co., Ltd., Sage Therapeutics, Healios K.K., Chiesi Farmaceutici, Bayer, Altor BioScience, Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd, AVM Biotechnology LLC, Amyndas Pharmaceuticals S.A., Kinevant Sciences GmbH, Eli Lilly and Company, Suntory Pharmaceutical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Laboratoire français de Fractionnement et de Biotechnologies (LFB), Evgen Pharma, Dimerix Bioscience, Mylan, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Foresee Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim, Staidson (Beijing) Biopharmaceuticals, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Chimerix, Edesa Biotech, and others

Key Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Therapies: Sabizabulin (Veru-111), EB05 (paridiprubart), ExoFlo (DB-001), MultiStem (HLCM051), Remestemcel-L, TP508, Traumakine, BIO-11006, MultiStem, Solnatide, VERU-111, Tradipitant, FP-025, HLCM051(MultiStem), and others

The Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome epidemiology based on gender analyze that the percentage of cases of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) are equal in both the genders The Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome market dynamics.

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Overview

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) is a severe lung condition that causes widespread inflammation and fluid buildup in the lungs, leading to difficulty breathing. It results from various causes such as pneumonia, trauma, sepsis, aspiration, or COVID-19. ARDS can lead to low oxygen levels in the blood, respiratory failure, and may require mechanical ventilation for the patient to breathe. The condition can progress rapidly and is often life-threatening, particularly in critically ill individuals. Treatment typically focuses on supporting breathing, managing the underlying cause, and preventing complications.

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Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2022 to 2036. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Incident Cases of ARDS

Severity-specific Incident Cases of ARDS Incident Cases of ARDS by Risk Factors

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome epidemiology trends @ Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Epidemiology Forecast

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Therapies and Key Companies



MultiStem (HLCM051): Healios K.K

ExoFlo (DB-2Q): Direct Biologics

ExoFlo (DB-2Q): Direct Biologics

EB05 (paridiprubart): Edesa Biotech

Sabizabulin (Veru-111): Veru

EB05 (paridiprubart) (Edesa Biotech/Light Chain Bio)

ExoFlo (DB-001): Direct Biologics

MultiStem (HLCM051): Healios/Nobel Pharma

Remestemcel-L: Mesoblast

TP508: Chrysalis BioTherapeutics

Traumakine: Faron Pharmaceuticals

BIO-11006: BioMarck Pharmaceuticals

MultiStem: Athersys Solnatide: Apeptico Forschung und Entwicklung GmbH

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome market share @ Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Treatment Market

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Drivers



Rising Incidence of Severe Respiratory Infections: Increasing cases of pneumonia, sepsis, influenza, and other severe respiratory infections are contributing to the growing prevalence of ARDS.

Growing Burden of Critical Care Admissions: Higher rates of intensive care unit (ICU) admissions due to trauma, infections, and respiratory failure are driving demand for ARDS treatments.

Advancements in Critical Care Management: Improvements in mechanical ventilation, extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), and supportive care technologies are enhancing patient outcomes and market growth. Increasing Research and Development Activities: Pharmaceutical companies and research institutions are actively developing novel anti-inflammatory, regenerative, and cell-based therapies for ARDS.

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Barriers



Limited Availability of Approved Targeted Therapies: Current treatment primarily relies on supportive care, with relatively few approved pharmacological therapies specifically indicated for ARDS.

Complex Disease Pathophysiology: The heterogeneous nature of ARDS makes drug development challenging and contributes to variable treatment responses.

High Clinical Trial Failure Rates: Many investigational therapies have failed to demonstrate significant efficacy in late-stage clinical studies, slowing market advancement. Difficulty in Early Diagnosis: ARDS can be difficult to diagnose promptly due to overlapping symptoms with other respiratory conditions.

Scope of the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Report



Study Period: 2022–2036

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Companies: Veru, Edesa Biotech/Light Chain Bio, Direct Biologics, Healios/Nobel Pharma, Mesoblast, Chrysalis BioTherapeutics, Athersys, Inc, Histocell, BioXcellerator, Altor BioScience, Cartesian Therapeutics, Meridigen Biotech Co., Ltd., Sage Therapeutics, Healios K.K., Chiesi Farmaceutici, Bayer, Altor BioScience, Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd, AVM Biotechnology LLC, Amyndas Pharmaceuticals S.A., Kinevant Sciences GmbH, Eli Lilly and Company, Suntory Pharmaceutical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Laboratoire français de Fractionnement et de Biotechnologies (LFB), Evgen Pharma, Dimerix Bioscience, Mylan, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Foresee Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim, Staidson (Beijing) Biopharmaceuticals, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Chimerix, Edesa Biotech, and others

Key Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Therapies: Sabizabulin (Veru-111), EB05 (paridiprubart), ExoFlo (DB-001), MultiStem (HLCM051), Remestemcel-L, TP508, Traumakine, BIO-11006, MultiStem, Solnatide, VERU-111, Tradipitant, FP-025, HLCM051(MultiStem), and others

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Therapeutic Assessment: Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome current marketed and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome emerging therapies

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Dynamics: Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome market drivers and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Clinical Trials and Treatment

Table of Contents

1. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome

3. SWOT analysis of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome

4. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Overview at a Glance

6. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Disease Background and Overview

7. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome

9. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Unmet Needs

11. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Emerging Therapies

12. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Analysis (2022–2036)

14. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Drivers

16. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Barriers

17. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Appendix

18. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.