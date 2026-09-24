Prostate Cancer Pipeline 2026: Therapies Under Investigation, Clinical Trials Milestones, And FDA Approvals By Delveinsight Telix Pharma, Merck, Orion Pharma, Exelixis, Ipsen Pharma, Takeda, Pfizer

MENAFN - GetNews) (Albany, New York) - September 24, 2026: As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Prostate Cancer pipeline constitutes 140+ key companies continuously working towards developing 150+ Prostate Cancer treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

“Prostate Cancer Pipeline Insight, 2026 " report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Prostate Cancer Market.

The Prostate Cancer Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Some of the key takeaways from the Prostate Cancer Pipeline Report:



Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Prostate Cancer treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Prostate Cancer companies working in the treatment market are Telix Pharmaceuticals, Merck and Orion, Exelixis, Ipsen Pharma and Takeda, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Kangpu Biopharmaceuticals, Merus, Blue Earth Therapeutics, and others, are developing therapies for the Prostate Cancer treatment



Emerging Prostate Cancer therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- 177Lu-DOTA-rosopatamab (TLX591) IV infusion, Opevesostat (MK-5684; ODM-208) Oral, CABOMETYX (cabozantinib, XL184) Oral, Mevrometostat (PF-06821497) Oral, TRUQAP (Capivasertib) Oral, KPG-121 Oral, BIZENGRI (zenocutuzumab) IV, 177Lu-rhPSMA-10.1 IV, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Prostate Cancer market in the coming years.

In August 2026, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has expanded the use of Pluvicto® (177Lu-PSMA-617), making the treatment available to a substantially broader population of patients with metastatic prostate cancer. Under the expanded approval, Pluvicto can be used alongside hormonal therapy as a first-line treatment for patients whose cancer demonstrates PSMA positivity on a PET scan. The decision significantly broadens the eligible patient population and increases access to this targeted radioligand therapy.

In July 2026, Pfizer (PFE.N) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted priority review to its application seeking expanded approval for the prostate cancer treatment combination of Talzenna and Xtandi. The company is seeking approval for the combination in men with metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer (mCSPC) whose tumors harbor homologous recombination repair (HRR) gene mutations.

In June 2026, FDA Approval of Generic Ga-68 PSMA-11, The FDA approved a generic version of gallium Ga 68 gozetotide (Ga-68 PSMA-11) for PET imaging of PSMA-positive lesions in patients with prostate cancer. The approval is expected to improve access to PSMA-targeted diagnostic imaging and support precision treatment planning.

In May 2026, Expansion of Next-Generation Clinical Programs, Ongoing Phase II and Phase III studies continued evaluating PSMA-targeted radioligand therapies, PARP inhibitor combinations, immunotherapies, and novel androgen receptor-targeted agents. Industry updates also highlighted continued progress in T-cell therapy development for prostate cancer, including pre-IND planning for investigational cellular therapies.

In April 2026, ASCO 2026 Pipeline Highlights, Several companies announced new clinical data for metastatic prostate cancer programs ahead of and during ASCO 2026. Particular attention focused on combinations involving androgen receptor pathway inhibitors, targeted therapies, and earlier-line treatment strategies designed to improve long-term outcomes.

In March 2026, Regulatory Updates Across Urologic Oncology, The FDA and industry stakeholders reported multiple regulatory activities involving prostate cancer therapies, including label refinements, supplemental submissions, and ongoing reviews aimed at expanding treatment options across different disease stages. Continued emphasis was placed on precision medicine and PSMA-targeted strategies.

In January 2026, The Alliance for Clinical Trials in Oncology is set to initiate a clinical study aimed at determining whether adjusting the timing of radiation therapy for prostate cancer can reduce side effects while preserving treatment effectiveness. The Phase III RECIPROCAL trial will enroll 1,500 patients with metastatic, castration-resistant prostate cancer, who will receive two infusions of lutetium-177 (Lu-177) prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA)–targeted radioligand therapy every six weeks. While this therapy enhances survival, it may also lead to side effects including dry mouth, fatigue, gastrointestinal issues, as well as blood disorders, kidney damage, or liver complications.

In June 2025, MSD and Daiichi Sankyo announced that the first patient has been dosed in the randomized Phase III IDeate-Prostate01 trial, comparing ifinatamab deruxtecan (I-DXd) with docetaxel in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). I-DXd, a potential first-in-class B7-H3-directed antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), was discovered by Daiichi Sankyo and is being co-developed with MSD. This open-label, multicenter trial is evaluating the ADC in mCRPC patients whose disease has progressed during or after treatment with an androgen receptor pathway inhibitor.

In June 2025, Novartis announced topline results from the pre-specified interim analysis of the Phase III PSMAddition trial, showing that Pluvicto (lutetium (177Lu) vipivotide tetraxetan) combined with standard of care (SoC) provided benefits in treating prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-positive metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC). The open-label study met its primary endpoint, with the combination demonstrating radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS) benefits and a positive trend in overall survival (OS). In this trial, the SoC consisted of androgen receptor pathway inhibitor (ARPI) therapy plus androgen deprivation therapy (ADT).

In May 2025, Astellas Pharma Inc. (TSE: 4503) and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) have announced long-term follow-up results from an open-label extension of the Phase 3 ARCHES (NCT02677896) study. The five-year data showed that men with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC) treated with XTANDI (enzalutamide), an androgen receptor pathway inhibitor (ARPI), plus androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) had a 30% lower risk of death compared to those receiving placebo plus ADT. These findings will be presented in an oral session (Abstract #5005) at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago.

In February 2025, Israeli pharmaceutical company RedHill Biopharma launched a placebo-controlled Phase II trial to evaluate the combination of opaganib and darolutamide for treating metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). The study, involving 80 male participants, aims to assess whether opaganib can enhance the effectiveness of standard androgen receptor pathway inhibition (ARPI) therapy. This randomized trial also incorporates the PCPro lipid biomarker test to identify mCRPC patients with poor prognosis who may benefit from the combination treatment.

In February 2025, Mevrometostat, an EZH2 inhibitor, combined with enzalutamide and androgen deprivation therapy (ADT), demonstrated improved radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS) compared to enzalutamide alone in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). These findings are from the dose expansion phase of a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial, presented at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Genitourinary Cancers Symposium (Abstract LBA138).

In the Phase III VISION study for PLUVICTO, the primary endpoints were Overall Survival (OS) and radiographic Progression-Free Survival (rPFS), with Overall Response Rate (ORR) by BICR included as an additional efficacy measure. Another ongoing trial assessing capivasertib in combination with docetaxel aims to demonstrate superiority over placebo in terms of overall survival. Secondary outcome measures include radiographic Progression-Free Survival (rPFS) and Time to Pain Progression (TTPP).

Prostate Cancer Overview

Prostate cancer is a common malignancy that develops in the prostate gland, a small organ in men responsible for producing seminal fluid. It typically grows slowly and may remain asymptomatic in its early stages, though some forms can be aggressive. Risk factors include advancing age, family history, genetic predisposition, and lifestyle factors. Common symptoms, when present, may include difficulty urinating, weak urine flow, blood in urine and pelvic discomfort. Prostate cancer is often detected through prostate-specific antigen (PSA) testing, digital rectal examination, and confirmed by biopsy. Treatment options vary based on disease stage and risk level and may include active surveillance, surgery, radiation therapy, hormone therapy, chemotherapy, and targeted or immunotherapies.

Get a Free Sample PDF Report to know more about Prostate Cancer Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment-

Emerging Prostate Cancer Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



177Lu-DOTA-rosopatamab (TLX591) IV infusion: Telix Pharmaceuticals

Opevesostat (MK-5684; ODM-208) Oral: Merck and Orion

CABOMETYX (cabozantinib, XL184) Oral: Exelixis, Ipsen Pharma and Takeda

Mevrometostat (PF-06821497) Oral: Pfizer

TRUQAP (Capivasertib) Oral: AstraZeneca

KPG-121 Oral: Kangpu Biopharmaceuticals

BIZENGRI (zenocutuzumab) IV: Merus 177Lu-rhPSMA-10.1 IV: Blue Earth Therapeutics

Prostate Cancer Route of Administration

Prostate Cancer pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as



Oral

Parenteral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous Topical

Prostate Cancer Molecule Type

Prostate Cancer Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule Gene therapy

Prostate Cancer Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



Prostate Cancer Assessment by Product Type

Prostate Cancer By Stage and Product Type

Prostate Cancer Assessment by Route of Administration

Prostate Cancer By Stage and Route of Administration

Prostate Cancer Assessment by Molecule Type Prostate Cancer by Stage and Molecule Type

DelveInsight's Prostate Cancer Report covers around 150+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration

Further Prostate Cancer product details are provided in the report. Download the Prostate Cancer pipeline report to learn more about the emerging Prostate Cancer therapies

Some of the key companies in the Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Prostate Cancer are - MacroGenics, Syntrix Pharmaceuticals, Zenith Epigenetics, Xencor, Bristol Myers Squibb, Merus, Phosplatin Therapeutics, Laekna Therapeutics, Tavanta Therapeutics, Madison Vaccines, Taiho Pharmaceutical, Kangpu Biopharmaceuticals, Arvinas, Candel Therapeutics, Blue Earth Therapeutics, Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals, LAVA Therapeutics, Curium, Merck, Telix Pharmaceuticals, Exelixis, AstraZeneca, AB Science, Lantheus, Pfizer, Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals, Modra Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Essa Pharma, Poseida Therapeutics, Janux Therapeutics, Aurigene Oncology, Sathgen Therapeutics, Full-Life Technologies, NextPoint Therapeutics, AbbVie, SL VAXiGEN, Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., 858 Therapeutics, Avacta Life Sciences Ltd, Nammi Therapeutics, BeiGene, DualityBio, and others.

Prostate Cancer Pipeline Analysis:

The Prostate Cancer pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Prostate Cancer with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Prostate Cancer Treatment.

Prostate Cancer key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Prostate Cancer Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Prostate Cancer market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Download Sample PDF Report to know more about Prostate Cancer drugs and therapies

Prostate Cancer Pipeline Market Drivers



Rising disease burden: Increasing incidence of prostate cancer, particularly among the aging male population, is expanding the potential patient pool and demand for innovative treatments.

High unmet need in advanced disease: Treatment resistance and progression to metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) continue to create significant demand for therapies with new mechanisms of action.

Advances in targeted therapies: Development of androgen receptor pathway inhibitors, PARP inhibitors, radioligand therapies, antibody-drug conjugates, and other targeted approaches is broadening the treatment pipeline.

Growing role of precision medicine: Advances in genomic and biomarker testing are enabling identification of molecularly defined patient populations and supporting development of personalized treatment strategies. Increasing clinical research and investment: Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are actively evaluating novel combinations and next-generation therapies to improve outcomes across different stages of prostate cancer.

Prostate Cancer Pipeline Market Barriers



Treatment resistance: Development of resistance to androgen deprivation therapy and other systemic treatments remains a major challenge, particularly in advanced and metastatic disease.

Safety and tolerability concerns: Emerging therapies can be associated with hematological, cardiovascular, hormonal, gastrointestinal, or other adverse events that may affect treatment selection and adherence.

Complex and heterogeneous disease: Prostate cancer varies considerably in molecular characteristics, disease stage, and treatment response, complicating clinical development and patient selection.

High cost of innovative therapies: Advanced treatments such as radioligand therapies and precision medicines can involve substantial treatment and monitoring costs, creating reimbursement and accessibility challenges. Clinical-development challenges: Demonstrating meaningful improvements in overall survival, progression-free survival, or quality of life can require large, long-duration trials, increasing development complexity and cost.

Scope of Prostate Cancer Pipeline Drug Insight



Coverage: Global

Key Prostate Cancer Companies: Telix Pharmaceuticals, Merck and Orion, Exelixis, Ipsen Pharma and Takeda, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Kangpu Biopharmaceuticals, Merus, Blue Earth Therapeutics, and others

Key Prostate Cancer Therapies: 177Lu-DOTA-rosopatamab (TLX591) IV infusion, Opevesostat (MK-5684; ODM-208) Oral, CABOMETYX (cabozantinib, XL184) Oral, Mevrometostat (PF-06821497) Oral, TRUQAP (Capivasertib) Oral, KPG-121 Oral, BIZENGRI (zenocutuzumab) IV, 177Lu-rhPSMA-10.1 IV, and others

Prostate Cancer Therapeutic Assessment: Prostate Cancer current marketed and Prostate Cancer emerging therapies Prostate Cancer Market Dynamics: Prostate Cancer market drivers and Prostate Cancer market barriers

Request for Sample PDF Report for Prostate Cancer Pipeline Assessment and clinical trials

Table of Contents

1. Prostate Cancer Report Introduction

2. Prostate Cancer Executive Summary

3. Prostate Cancer Overview

4. Prostate Cancer- Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

5. Prostate Cancer Pipeline Therapeutics

6. Prostate Cancer Late Stage Products (Phase II/III)

7. Prostate Cancer Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

8. Prostate Cancer Early Stage Products (Phase I)

9. Prostate Cancer Preclinical Stage Products

10. Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Assessment

11. Prostate Cancer Inactive Products

12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

13. Prostate Cancer Key Companies

14. Prostate Cancer Key Products

15. Prostate Cancer Unmet Needs

16. Prostate Cancer Market Drivers and Barriers

17. Prostate Cancer Future Perspectives and Conclusion

18. Prostate Cancer Analyst Views

19. Appendix

20. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.