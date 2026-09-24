Respiratory Syncytial Virus Market Set For Robust Growth Driven By Innovation And Pipeline Advances By 2034 Delveinsight GSK, Merck, Medimmune, Reviral, Pfizer, Sanofi, Biocomo, IMV, Shionogi

MENAFN - GetNews) The Key Respiratory Syncytial Virus Companies in the market include - GlaxoSmithKline, MedImmune, ReViral, Pfizer, Sanofi, BioComo, IMV, Shionogi, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, ADMA Biologics, Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Janssen Research & Development, AlloVir Inc, Anima Biotech Inc, Calder Biosciences Inc, Ark Biosciences, BlueWillow Biologics, Meissa Vaccines, Alios BioPharma, ModernaTX, Inc., Virometix, Airway Therapeutics LLC, and others.

(Albany, New York) - September 23, 2026: DelveInsight's “Respiratory Syncytial Virus Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Respiratory Syncytial Virus, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Respiratory Syncytial Virus market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Respiratory Syncytial Virus market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Respiratory Syncytial Virus Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Respiratory Syncytial Virus Market Report:



The Respiratory Syncytial Virus market size was valued approximately USD 1,300 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

In September 2026, Clover Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (HKEX: 02197) announced positive preliminary Phase II results from a clinical trial conducted in older adults in Australia evaluating SCB-1022, a combination vaccine candidate targeting respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (hMPV), and SCB-1033, a three-component vaccine candidate targeting RSV, hMPV, and parainfluenza virus type 3 (PIV3). Both candidates are protein-based vaccines that use prefusion-stabilized F (PreF)-Trimer subunit antigens developed using Clover's established Trimer-Tag vaccine technology platform. The findings support the continued clinical development of these combination respiratory virus vaccine candidates for older adults.

In September 2026, The U.S. FDA has accepted a supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for Merck's Enflonsia (clesrovimab-cfor), seeking to expand its indication to prevent respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) lower respiratory tract disease (LRTD) in children younger than 2 years who remain at elevated risk of severe disease during their second RSV season. The FDA has assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of March 22, 2027. Separately, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) accepted an application in July 2026 to extend the marketing authorization for Enflonsia to the same pediatric population across the European Union.

In April 2025, GSK plc (LSE/NYSE: GSK) has announced that the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) has voted to recommend the use of RSV vaccines, including GSK's AREXVY (Respiratory Syncytial Virus Vaccine, Adjuvanted), for adults aged 50–59 who are at higher risk of severe RSV illness. This group includes individuals with underlying health conditions such as COPD, asthma, diabetes, heart disease, and those living in care facilities. This recommendation builds on ACIP's earlier June 2024 vote endorsing RSV vaccination for adults aged 60–74 at increased risk, and all adults aged 75 and above. AREXVY is approved to prevent lower respiratory tract disease (LRTD) caused by RSV in adults 60 and older, and now also in those aged 50–59 at heightened risk for RSV-related LRTD.

In February 2025, Inhalon Biopharma, a US-based company, is preparing to initiate a clinical trial of its at-home nebulized therapy for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) through the FluCamp program. The investigational treatment, IN-002, will be evaluated in a human challenge study in partnership with the German contract research organization (CRO) hVIVO. The CRO has confirmed plans to utilize FluCamp to recruit participants for the trial, which is scheduled to begin in 2026. FluCamp enrolls healthy volunteers to take part in clinical studies focused on developing treatments for illnesses like RSV.

In January 2025, Shionogi's oral antiviral candidate for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), S-337395, has achieved its primary endpoint in a Phase II clinical trial, with some participants experiencing an 88.94% reduction in viral load. The Japanese pharmaceutical company reported positive outcomes from this Phase II human challenge study, in which volunteers were deliberately infected with RSV to assess the treatment's effectiveness in reducing the virus's impact.

In 2023, there were approximately 8.6 million incident cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) across the 7 major markets (7MM), with the United States contributing the largest share, accounting for around 56% of the total cases.

In 2023, children under the age of five represented the highest number of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) incident cases, making up nearly 50% of the total RSV cases reported across the 7 major markets (7MM).

DelveInsight's Epidemiology Model indicates that the highest number of Respiratory Syncytial Virus incident cases in the 7MM in 2023 occurred in children under 5 years (~2,800,000 cases), followed by adults aged 65 and older, while the lowest incidence was observed in the 5 to 64 years age group.

In 2023, approximately 90% of adult outpatient cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), based on visit-specific incident data, were reported in the United States.

Among the available therapies, BEYFORTUS (nirsevimab), AREXVY (GSK3844766A) vaccine, and ABRYSVO (PF-06928316) are anticipated to significantly shape the market landscape during the forecast period of 2024 to 2034.

Key Respiratory Syncytial Virus Companies: GlaxoSmithKline, MedImmune, ReViral, Pfizer, Sanofi, BioComo, IMV, Shionogi, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, ADMA Biologics, Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Janssen Research & Development, AlloVir Inc, Anima Biotech Inc, Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc, Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc, Atriva Therapeutics, Calder Biosciences Inc, Ark Biosciences, BlueWillow Biologics, Meissa Vaccines, Alios BioPharma, Codagenix, Advance Vaccine Laboratories, Bavarian Nordic, ModernaTX, Inc., Virometix, Airway Therapeutics LLC, and others

Key Respiratory Syncytial Virus Therapies: RSVpreF3 Vaccine, MVA-BN RSV Vaccine, RSV F Vaccine, mRNA-1345 Vaccine, Nirsevimab (MEDI-8897), Sisunatovir, RSVpreF (PF-06928316), VAC 18193 RSV), and others

Currently, the FDA has approved only two antiviral drugs for Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV)-related serious respiratory tract infections: aerosolized ribavirin used for treatment and palivizumab (SYNAGIS) for preventive prophylaxis. Ongoing research is focused on various types of RSV vaccines tailored for specific demographics, including pregnant women, infants, and the elderly. The Respiratory Syncytial Virus market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Respiratory Syncytial Virus pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Respiratory Syncytial Virus market dynamics.

Respiratory Syncytial Virus Overview

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is a highly contagious virus that affects the respiratory system, primarily targeting the lungs and breathing passages. It commonly causes infections in the nose, throat, windpipe, and lungs. RSV is a significant cause of respiratory illness in infants and young children, often leading to mild cold-like symptoms such as coughing, sneezing, runny nose, fever, and sometimes wheezing. In older children and adults, RSV infections usually cause mild cold symptoms, but it can result in more severe respiratory problems in individuals with weakened immune systems or underlying health conditions.

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Respiratory Syncytial Virus Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Respiratory Syncytial Virus Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Respiratory Syncytial Virus market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Respiratory Syncytial Virus

Prevalent Cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Respiratory Syncytial Virus Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Respiratory Syncytial Virus

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Respiratory Syncytial Virus epidemiology trends @ Respiratory Syncytial Virus Epidemiology Forecast

Respiratory Syncytial Virus Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Respiratory Syncytial Virus market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Respiratory Syncytial Virus market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Respiratory Syncytial Virus Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Respiratory Syncytial Virus Therapies and Key Companies



ABRYSVO (RSVpreF): Pfizer

BEYFORTUS (nirsevimab): Sanofi/AstraZeneca

RSVpreF3 Vaccine: GlaxoSmithKline

MVA-BN RSV Vaccine: Bavarian Nordic

RSV F Vaccine: Janssen

mRNA-1345 Vaccine: Moderna

Nirsevimab (MEDI-8897): MedImmune

Sisunatovir: ReViral

RSVpreF (PF-06928316): Pfizer VAC 18193 RSV): Janssen

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Respiratory Syncytial Virus market share @ Respiratory Syncytial Virus Treatment Landscape

Respiratory Syncytial Virus Market Drivers



The successful trials of upcoming vaccines namely, RSVPref3, mRNA1345, and RSVPref have displayed the opportunity to change the treatment pattern mainly in the high risk patients i.e. elderly, infants and pregnant women. Further, the approval of these vaccines will proliferate the growth of the overall RSV market. RSV infection can now be identified quickly due to advances in molecular diagnostics. A new taxonomic nomenclature for RSV was recently accepted, while diagnostic and omics approaches have revealed novel modalities for early detection of RSV infections and better knowledge of disease pathogenesis

Respiratory Syncytial Virus Market Barriers



RSV highlights the urgent need to develop more cost-effective antiviral preventive strategies, in order to decrease the burden of RSV infections requiring hospitalizations.

Data gaps in the disease burden need to be addressed to understand the epidemiology. Understanding these variances will be critical to establishing cost-effective interventions. Combining RSV shots with other vaccines like influenza and COVID19 has the potential to offer a comprehensive and more efficient defense against various respiratory viruses.

Scope of the Respiratory Syncytial Virus Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Respiratory Syncytial Virus Companies: GlaxoSmithKline, MedImmune, ReViral, Pfizer, Sanofi, BioComo, IMV, Shionogi, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, ADMA Biologics, Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Janssen Research & Development, AlloVir Inc, Anima Biotech Inc, Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc, Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc, Atriva Therapeutics, Calder Biosciences Inc, Ark Biosciences, BlueWillow Biologics, Meissa Vaccines, Alios BioPharma, Codagenix, Advance Vaccine Laboratories, Bavarian Nordic, ModernaTX, Inc., Virometix, Airway Therapeutics LLC, and others

Key Respiratory Syncytial Virus Therapies: RSVpreF3 Vaccine, MVA-BN RSV Vaccine, RSV F Vaccine, mRNA-1345 Vaccine, Nirsevimab (MEDI-8897), Sisunatovir, RSVpreF (PF-06928316), VAC 18193 RSV), and others

Respiratory Syncytial Virus Therapeutic Assessment: Respiratory Syncytial Virus current marketed and Respiratory Syncytial Virus emerging therapies

Respiratory Syncytial Virus Market Dynamics: Respiratory Syncytial Virus market drivers and Respiratory Syncytial Virus market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Respiratory Syncytial Virus Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Respiratory Syncytial Virus Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Respiratory Syncytial Virus companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Respiratory Syncytial Virus Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Respiratory Syncytial Virus Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Respiratory Syncytial Virus

3. SWOT analysis of Respiratory Syncytial Virus

4. Respiratory Syncytial Virus Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Respiratory Syncytial Virus Market Overview at a Glance

6. Respiratory Syncytial Virus Disease Background and Overview

7. Respiratory Syncytial Virus Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Respiratory Syncytial Virus

9. Respiratory Syncytial Virus Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Respiratory Syncytial Virus Unmet Needs

11. Respiratory Syncytial Virus Emerging Therapies

12. Respiratory Syncytial Virus Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Respiratory Syncytial Virus Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Respiratory Syncytial Virus Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Respiratory Syncytial Virus Market Drivers

16. Respiratory Syncytial Virus Market Barriers

17. Respiratory Syncytial Virus Appendix

18. Respiratory Syncytial Virus Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.