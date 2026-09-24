Type 2 Diabetes Pipeline 2026: Latest FDA Approvals, Clinical Trials, And Emerging Therapies Assessment By Delveinsight Ionis Pharma, Eli Lilly, Oramed Pharma, Astrazeneca, Novo Nordisk, Jiangsu

MENAFN - GetNews) (Albany, New York) - September 24, 2026: (Las Vegas, Nevada, United States) As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Type 2 Diabetes pipeline constitutes 75+ key companies continuously working towards developing 80+ Type 2 Diabetes treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

“Type 2 Diabetes Pipeline Insight, 2026" report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Type 2 Diabetes Market.

The Type 2 Diabetes Pipeline report provides a thorough commercial and clinical evaluation of pipeline products, spanning from pre-clinical development to market availability. It includes a comprehensive overview of each drug, encompassing its mechanism of action, clinical studies, potential NDA approvals, and various product development aspects such as technology, collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, funding, designations, and other pertinent details.

Get a Free Sample PDF Report to know more about Type 2 Diabetes Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment-

Some of the key takeaways from the Type 2 Diabetes Pipeline Report:



Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Type 2 Diabetes treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Type 2 Diabetes companies working in the treatment market are Eli Lilly and Company, Regor Pharmaceuticals Inc., AstraZeneca, Eccogene, Pfizer, Sciwind Biosciences USA Co., Ltd., MediciNova, Sparrow Pharmaceuticals, HighTide Biopharma Pty Ltd, Novo Nordisk A/S, Biomea Fusion Inc., Altimmune, Inc., Novartis, Amgen, Neuraly, Inc., Carmot Therapeutics, Inc., Inventiva Pharma, Inversago Pharma Inc, Applied Therapeutics, Inc., and others, are developing therapies for the Type 2 Diabetes treatment



Emerging Type 2 Diabetes therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- Tirzepatide/LY3298176, Danuglipron, RGT001-075, AZD0186, ECC5004, PF-07081532, XW014, MN-001, SPI-62, HTD1801, Semaglutide, BMF-219, ALT-801, MBL949, LY3457263, AMG 133, DD01, CT-868, IVA337, INV-202, AT-001, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Type 2 Diabetes market in the coming years.

In September 2026, Both type 1 and type 2 diabetes can lead to a range of serious complications, including cardiovascular disease, kidney problems, and impaired wound healing, which can further increase the health risks for affected individuals. Research indicates that these complications may be linked to inflammatory processes involving the receptor for advanced glycation end products (RAGE), a protein that plays an important role in inflammation.

In August 2026, FDA Approves Lisraya for Adults With Dermatomyositis, Bixlenvo for Virologically Suppressed Adults With HIV, and Mounjaro for Cardiovascular Risk Reduction in Type 2 Diabetes. The FDA approved Priovant's Lisraya (brepocitinib) as the first targeted treatment for dermatomyositis, Gilead's Bixlenvo as the first once-daily single-tablet regimen for virologically suppressed adults with HIV, and expanded Mounjaro's indication to reduce the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events in adults with type 2 diabetes at high cardiovascular risk.

In August 2026, Novo Nordisk announced the nationwide launch of Awiqli® (insulin icodec-abae) injection 700 units/mL in the United States. Awiqli is the first FDA-approved once-weekly basal insulin designed to be used alongside diet and exercise to help improve blood glucose control in adults with type 2 diabetes. The launch follows its approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) earlier this year.

In August 2026, Eli Lilly and Company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Mounjaro (tirzepatide), a dual GIP and GLP-1 receptor agonist, to reduce the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE), including cardiovascular death, non-fatal heart attack, and non-fatal stroke, in adults with type 2 diabetes who are at elevated cardiovascular risk. Mounjaro is also approved, in combination with diet and exercise, to improve blood glucose control in adults and children aged 10 years and older with type 2 diabetes.

In May 2026, Novo Nordisk announced that Ozempic® (semaglutide) tablets in 1.5 mg, 4 mg, and 9 mg strengths will become available in the U.S. for adults with type 2 diabetes starting Monday, May 4. Ozempic® is currently the only FDA-approved oral peptide GLP-1 therapy indicated for adults with type 2 diabetes to help improve blood glucose levels alongside diet and exercise, while also lowering the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE), including heart attack, stroke, and cardiovascular death in high-risk patients. Oral semaglutide has previously been marketed for type 2 diabetes under the brand name Rybelsus®, which is offered in a different formulation and dosage range.

In March 2026, Novo Nordisk announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Awiqli® (insulin icodec-abae) injection 700 units/mL, making it the first and only once-weekly long-acting basal insulin for adults with type 2 diabetes. The therapy is approved for use alongside diet and exercise to help improve glycemic control. This approval introduces the only once-weekly basal insulin treatment option currently available, highlighting the growing focus on personalized diabetes care and the need for therapies that better align with individual patient lifestyles, routines, and treatment preferences.

In April 2025, Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20045078), a biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel peptide-based therapies, has announced the enrollment of the first participant in its Phase 2b ZUPREME-2 trial. This study targets individuals with overweight or Type 2 Diabetes and type 2 diabetes, evaluating the efficacy and safety of once-weekly subcutaneous doses of petrelintide, a long-acting amylin analogue, in comparison to a placebo.

In February 2025, Tandem Diabetes Care has received FDA clearance for its Control-IQ+ automated insulin delivery system, now approved for use in individuals with type 2 diabetes.

In February 2025, Sotagliflozin, which has FDA approval for treating type 2 diabetes and kidney disease, has demonstrated a substantial reduction in the risk of heart attack and stroke among high-risk patients, presenting a promising option for cardiovascular protection. In January 2025, The FDA approved a new indication for semaglutide to help lower the risk of kidney disease progression, kidney failure, and cardiovascular death in adults with type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease, as announced by Novo Nordisk.

Type 2 Diabetes Overview

Type 2 Diabetes is a chronic metabolic condition where the body becomes resistant to insulin or doesn't produce enough insulin, leading to high blood sugar levels. It usually develops in adults but is increasingly seen in younger people due to Type 2 Diabetes and sedentary lifestyles. Unlike Type 1 diabetes, it is often linked to lifestyle factors and can sometimes be managed through diet, exercise, oral medications, or insulin. If left uncontrolled, Type 2 diabetes can cause complications like heart disease, kidney problems, nerve damage, and vision issues. Regular monitoring and healthy lifestyle changes are key to management.

Discover breakthrough Type 2 Diabetes therapies transforming future metabolic disease treatment. Explore Type 2 Diabetes Clinical Trials

Emerging Type 2 Diabetes Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



Tirzepatide/LY3298176: Eli Lilly and Company

Danuglipron: Pfizer

RGT001-075: Regor Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AZD0186: AstraZeneca

ECC5004: Eccogene

PF-07081532: Pfizer

XW014: Sciwind Biosciences USA Co., Ltd.

MN-001: MediciNova

SPI-62: Sparrow Pharmaceuticals

HTD1801: HighTide Biopharma Pty Ltd

Semaglutide: Novo Nordisk A/S

BMF-219: Biomea Fusion Inc.

ALT-801: Altimmune, Inc.

MBL949: Novartis

LY3457263: Eli Lilly and Company

AMG 133: Amgen

DD01: Neuraly, Inc.

CT-868: Carmot Therapeutics, Inc.

IVA337: Inventiva Pharma

INV-202: Inversago Pharma Inc AT-001: Applied Therapeutics, Inc.

Type 2 Diabetes Route of Administration

Type 2 Diabetes pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Type 2 Diabetes Molecule Type

Type 2 Diabetes Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

Type 2 Diabetes Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



Type 2 Diabetes Assessment by Product Type

Type 2 Diabetes By Stage and Product Type

Type 2 Diabetes Assessment by Route of Administration

Type 2 Diabetes By Stage and Route of Administration

Type 2 Diabetes Assessment by Molecule Type Type 2 Diabetes by Stage and Molecule Type

DelveInsight's Type 2 Diabetes Report covers around 80+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration

Further Type 2 Diabetes product details are provided in the report. Download the Type 2 Diabetes pipeline report to learn more about the emerging Type 2 Diabetes therapies

Some of the key companies in the Type 2 Diabetes Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Type 2 Diabetes are - Novo Nordisk, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Melior Pharmaceuticals, Adocia, Pfizer, AgeX Therapeutics, CarmotTherapeutics, Genexine, Inc., OPKO Health, Inc., VitNovo, Inc., Sciwind Biosciences, Caelus Health, SCOHIA PHARMA, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly and Company, Oramed Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Aerami Therapeutics, Viking Therapeutics, VTV Therapeutics, AptamiR Therapeutics, Avolynt, Inc., Suzhou Yabao Pharmaceutical, CONJUCHEM, LLC., Hua Medicine, REMD Biotherapeutics, Novmeta Pharma, Afimmune Limited, Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Akros Pharma Inc., and others.

Type 2 Diabetes Pipeline Analysis:

The Type 2 Diabetes pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Type 2 Diabetes with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Type 2 Diabetes Treatment.

Type 2 Diabetes key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Type 2 Diabetes Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Type 2 Diabetes market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Download Sample PDF Report to know more about Type 2 Diabetes drugs and therapies

Type 2 Diabetes Pipeline Market Drivers



Growing global disease burden: Rising prevalence of obesity, sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy dietary patterns, and aging populations is increasing the demand for more effective Type 2 diabetes treatments.

Advances in incretin-based therapies: Continued development of GLP-1 receptor agonists and emerging dual- and multi-agonists is accelerating innovation in glucose control and weight management.

Growing focus on weight management: The strong relationship between obesity and Type 2 diabetes is encouraging development of therapies that can simultaneously improve glycemic control and reduce body weight.

Expansion of novel treatment mechanisms: Research into next-generation insulin formulations, oral therapies, glucose-responsive treatments, and other novel mechanisms is broadening the clinical pipeline. Increasing demand for personalized treatment: Growing understanding of disease heterogeneity is supporting the development of therapies and treatment strategies tailored to different patient populations and comorbidities.

Type 2 Diabetes Pipeline Market Barriers



High development costs and clinical complexity: Large patient populations, long-duration trials, and the need to demonstrate sustained glycemic and cardiovascular benefits can increase clinical development costs.

Safety and tolerability challenges: Gastrointestinal adverse events, hypoglycemia risks, cardiovascular considerations, and other therapy-specific safety concerns can affect clinical development and adoption.

Intense competition: The Type 2 diabetes market includes established drug classes and multiple therapies in development, creating challenges for pipeline candidates to demonstrate meaningful differentiation.

Regulatory and reimbursement hurdles: New therapies may require extensive evidence on efficacy, safety, cardiovascular outcomes, and cost-effectiveness, potentially delaying approval or limiting market access. Treatment adherence and persistence: The chronic nature of Type 2 diabetes, complex treatment regimens, side effects, and long-term medication requirements can affect patient adherence and real-world treatment outcomes.

Scope of Type 2 Diabetes Pipeline Drug Insight



Coverage: Global

Key Type 2 Diabetes Companies: Eli Lilly and Company, Regor Pharmaceuticals Inc., AstraZeneca, Eccogene, Pfizer, Sciwind Biosciences USA Co., Ltd., MediciNova, Sparrow Pharmaceuticals, HighTide Biopharma Pty Ltd, Novo Nordisk A/S, Biomea Fusion Inc., Altimmune, Inc., Novartis, Amgen, Neuraly, Inc., Carmot Therapeutics, Inc., Inventiva Pharma, Inversago Pharma Inc, Applied Therapeutics, Inc., and others

Key Type 2 Diabetes Therapies: Tirzepatide/LY3298176, Danuglipron, RGT001-075, AZD0186, ECC5004, PF-07081532, XW014, MN-001, SPI-62, HTD1801, Semaglutide, BMF-219, ALT-801, MBL949, LY3457263, AMG 133, DD01, CT-868, IVA337, INV-202, AT-001, and others

Type 2 Diabetes Therapeutic Assessment: Type 2 Diabetes current marketed and Type 2 Diabetes emerging therapies Type 2 Diabetes Market Dynamics: Type 2 Diabetes market drivers and Type 2 Diabetes market barriers

Request for Sample PDF Report for Type 2 Diabetes Pipeline Assessment and clinical trials

Table of Contents

1. Type 2 Diabetes Report Introduction

2. Type 2 Diabetes Executive Summary

3. Type 2 Diabetes Overview

4. Type 2 Diabetes- Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

5. Type 2 Diabetes Pipeline Therapeutics

6. Type 2 Diabetes Late Stage Products (Phase II/III)

7. Type 2 Diabetes Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

8. Type 2 Diabetes Early Stage Products (Phase I)

9. Type 2 Diabetes Preclinical Stage Products

10. Type 2 Diabetes Therapeutics Assessment

11. Type 2 Diabetes Inactive Products

12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

13. Type 2 Diabetes Key Companies

14. Type 2 Diabetes Key Products

15. Type 2 Diabetes Unmet Needs

16. Type 2 Diabetes Market Drivers and Barriers

17. Type 2 Diabetes Future Perspectives and Conclusion

18. Type 2 Diabetes Analyst Views

19. Appendix

20. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.