Diabetes Market Growth Outlook 2036: Epidemiology, Pipeline Therapies, And Revenue Forecast Delveinsight Eli Lilly And Company, Regor Pharma Astrazeneca, Eccogene, Pfizer, Sciwind Biosciences

MENAFN - GetNews) The Key Diabetes Companies in the market include - Eli Lilly and Company, Regor Pharmaceuticals Inc., AstraZeneca, Eccogene, Pfizer, Sciwind Biosciences USA Co., Ltd., MediciNova, Sparrow Pharmaceuticals, HighTide Biopharma Pty Ltd, Novo Nordisk A/S, Biomea Fusion Inc., Altimmune, Inc., Novartis, Amgen, Neuraly, Inc., Carmot Therapeutics, Inc., Inventiva Pharma, Inversago Pharma Inc, Applied Therapeutics, Inc., and others.

(Albany, New York) - September 24, 2026: DelveInsight's “Diabetes Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2036′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Diabetes, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Diabetes market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Diabetes market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Diabetes Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Diabetes Market Report:



The Diabetes market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2022-2036).

In September 2026, United Laboratories has initiated Phase III clinical development of UBT251 in China for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, with the first participant receiving the investigational therapy. Developed as a Class 1 innovative drug by United Laboratories International Holdings Limited, UBT251 is being evaluated in two Phase III studies, UNIGUIDE-1 and UNIGUIDE-2. The trials are designed to assess the drug's efficacy and safety in adults with inadequately controlled blood glucose levels across different treatment regimens.

In March 2026, Vertex Pharmaceuticals decided to halt the development of VX-264, a cell therapy for type 1 diabetes (T1D) administered through an implantable device, due to clinical trial results indicating inadequate insulin production. The decision comes after a Phase I/II trial (NCT05791201) revealed that the therapy, which was intended to function without requiring immunosuppressive drugs, did not produce sufficient levels of C-peptide, a key indicator of insulin secretion.

In March 2025, The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has lifted the clinical hold on vTv Therapeutics' cadisegliatin program, including its Phase III CATT1 trial for type 1 diabetes (T1D). This decision enables the company to restart the trial, which will now run for a shorter duration reduced from 12 months to six months. With this adjustment, vTv intends to obtain topline results more quickly. Cadisegliatin, a liver-targeted glucokinase activator, has demonstrated good tolerability in over 500 participants during treatment periods of up to six months.

In February 2025, The FDA granted approval to Merilog (insulin-aspart-szjj), the first rapid-acting biosimilar to NovoLog, representing a notable advancement in diabetes treatment. This approval is anticipated to enhance insulin accessibility for patients and boost market competition, which may help reduce overall costs.

In February 2025, the U.S. FDA issued a safety alert about diabetes devices, including CGMs, insulin pumps, and automated insulin dosing systems, that rely on smartphones for critical safety alerts. Users can customize alert settings (e.g., type, frequency, and delivery method) through the app on their phone.

In December 2024, Novo Nordisk filed a Citizen Petition with the FDA, seeking the removal of liraglutide from the 503B Bulks List. The company contends that its approved products-Victoza, Saxenda, and Xultophy sufficiently address patient requirements and that compounded alternatives may present potential risks to safety and effectiveness.

As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), over 34 million individuals in the United States, roughly 1 in 10, are affected by diabetes. The majority, around 90-95%, have Diabetes. While Diabetes commonly arises in individuals aged 45 and older, there is a growing trend of its occurrence among children, teenagers, and young adults.

Key Diabetes Companies: Eli Lilly and Company, Regor Pharmaceuticals Inc., AstraZeneca, Eccogene, Pfizer, Sciwind Biosciences USA Co., Ltd., MediciNova, Sparrow Pharmaceuticals, HighTide Biopharma Pty Ltd, Novo Nordisk A/S, Biomea Fusion Inc., Altimmune, Inc., Novartis, Amgen, Neuraly, Inc., Carmot Therapeutics, Inc., Inventiva Pharma, Inversago Pharma Inc, Applied Therapeutics, Inc., and others

Key Diabetes Therapies: Tirzepatide/LY3298176, Danuglipron, RGT001-075, AZD0186, ECC5004, PF-07081532, XW014, MN-001, SPI-62, HTD1801, Semaglutide, BMF-219, ALT-801, MBL949, LY3457263, AMG 133, DD01, CT-868, IVA337, INV-202, AT-001, and others The Diabetes market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Diabetes pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Diabetes market dynamics.

Diabetes Overview

Diabetes is a chronic medical condition in which the body cannot properly regulate blood sugar (glucose) levels. This occurs either because the body doesn't produce enough insulin (Type 1 diabetes) or because it can't use insulin effectively (Type 2 diabetes). Insulin is a hormone that helps glucose enter cells to be used for energy. If untreated, diabetes can lead to serious health complications like heart disease, kidney damage, vision loss, and nerve problems. Managing diabetes typically involves lifestyle changes, monitoring blood sugar, and sometimes medication or insulin therapy.

Get a Free sample for the Diabetes Market Forecast, Size & Share Analysis Report:

Diabetes Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2022 to 2036. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Diabetes Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Diabetes market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Diabetes

Prevalent Cases of Diabetes by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Diabetes Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Diabetes

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Diabetes epidemiology trends @ Diabetes Epidemiology Forecast

Diabetes Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Diabetes market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Diabetes market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Diabetes Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Diabetes Therapies and Key Companies



Tirzepatide/LY3298176: Eli Lilly and Company

Danuglipron: Pfizer

RGT001-075: Regor Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AZD0186: AstraZeneca

ECC5004: Eccogene

PF-07081532: Pfizer

XW014: Sciwind Biosciences USA Co., Ltd.

MN-001: MediciNova

SPI-62: Sparrow Pharmaceuticals

HTD1801: HighTide Biopharma Pty Ltd

Semaglutide: Novo Nordisk A/S

BMF-219: Biomea Fusion Inc.

ALT-801: Altimmune, Inc.

MBL949: Novartis

LY3457263: Eli Lilly and Company

AMG 133: Amgen

DD01: Neuraly, Inc.

CT-868: Carmot Therapeutics, Inc.

IVA337: Inventiva Pharma

INV-202: Inversago Pharma Inc AT-001: Applied Therapeutics, Inc.

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Diabetes market share @ Diabetes Treatment Landscape

Diabetes Market Drivers



Rising prevalence of diabetes: Increasing rates of obesity, sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy diets, and aging populations are driving the global burden of diabetes and expanding the patient pool requiring long-term treatment.

Growing adoption of innovative therapies: Advances in GLP-1 receptor agonists, dual/triple incretin therapies, insulin analogs, and other novel treatments are supporting market growth through improved glycemic control and additional metabolic benefits.

Increasing focus on diabetes complications: Greater awareness and screening for cardiovascular, renal, retinal, and neuropathic complications are increasing demand for comprehensive diabetes management.

Expansion of digital and connected diabetes care: Continuous glucose monitors (CGMs), smart insulin pens, insulin pumps, and digital health platforms are improving disease monitoring and supporting personalized treatment approaches. Growing healthcare investment and treatment access: Improved diagnosis, government initiatives, and increasing healthcare expenditure in emerging markets are contributing to greater access to diabetes therapies.

Diabetes Market Barriers



High treatment costs: Expensive branded therapies, advanced insulin delivery systems, and continuous glucose monitoring devices can limit accessibility, particularly in developing markets.

Treatment adherence challenges: Complex dosing schedules, lifestyle modifications, adverse effects, and the long-term nature of diabetes management can affect patient adherence.

Reimbursement and access limitations: Differences in insurance coverage, reimbursement policies, and healthcare infrastructure can restrict access to newer diabetes treatments and technologies.

Risk of treatment-related adverse events: Concerns such as hypoglycemia, gastrointestinal adverse effects, weight-related considerations, and other therapy-specific safety issues can influence treatment selection. Disease heterogeneity and delayed diagnosis: Differences in patient characteristics and disease progression make personalized management challenging, while undiagnosed or poorly controlled diabetes can delay appropriate treatment.

Scope of the Diabetes Market Report



Study Period: 2022–2036

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Diabetes Companies: Eli Lilly and Company, Regor Pharmaceuticals Inc., AstraZeneca, Eccogene, Pfizer, Sciwind Biosciences USA Co., Ltd., MediciNova, Sparrow Pharmaceuticals, HighTide Biopharma Pty Ltd, Novo Nordisk A/S, Biomea Fusion Inc., Altimmune, Inc., Novartis, Amgen, Neuraly, Inc., Carmot Therapeutics, Inc., Inventiva Pharma, Inversago Pharma Inc, Applied Therapeutics, Inc., and others

Key Diabetes Therapies: Tirzepatide/LY3298176, Danuglipron, RGT001-075, AZD0186, ECC5004, PF-07081532, XW014, MN-001, SPI-62, HTD1801, Semaglutide, BMF-219, ALT-801, MBL949, LY3457263, AMG 133, DD01, CT-868, IVA337, INV-202, AT-001, and others

Diabetes Therapeutic Assessment: Diabetes current marketed and Diabetes emerging therapies

Diabetes Market Dynamics: Diabetes market drivers and Diabetes market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Diabetes Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Diabetes Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Diabetes companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Diabetes Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Diabetes Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Diabetes

3. SWOT analysis of Diabetes

4. Diabetes Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Diabetes Market Overview at a Glance

6. Diabetes Disease Background and Overview

7. Diabetes Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Diabetes

9. Diabetes Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Diabetes Unmet Needs

11. Diabetes Emerging Therapies

12. Diabetes Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Diabetes Market Analysis (2022–2036)

14. Diabetes Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Diabetes Market Drivers

16. Diabetes Market Barriers

17. Diabetes Appendix

18. Diabetes Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.