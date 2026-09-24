Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Poised For Sustained Growth Amid Advancements In Treatment And Clinical Innovation By 2036 Delveinsight Abbvie, Novartis, UCB Biopharma, Eli Lilly

MENAFN - GetNews) The Key Hidradenitis Suppurativa Companies in the market include - Kymera Therapeutics, CSL Behring, Azora Therapeutics, Union Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and company, Boehringer Ingelheim, ACELYRIN, Incyte Corporation, InflaRx, Novartis, ChemoCentryx, Janssen Pharmaceutical/XBiotech, Aclaris Therapeutics, and others.

(Albany, New York) - September 24, 2026: DelveInsight's “Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2036′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Hidradenitis Suppurativa, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Hidradenitis Suppurativa market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Hidradenitis Suppurativa market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Report:



The Hidradenitis Suppurativa market size was valued ~USD 1,500 million in 2024 and is expected to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2022-2036).

In September 2026, Avalo Therapeutics (AVTX) has secured $472 million in funding, providing financial support through 2029 as it advances its late-stage development programs. The company's lead candidate, abdakibart, demonstrated promising Phase II results in hidradenitis suppurativa, showing clinical activity and a favorable safety profile among both biologic-naive and biologic-experienced patients. The financing is expected to support upcoming Phase III trials and additional pipeline development, including AVTX-010, which is being developed to potentially extend dosing intervals and strengthen intellectual property protection. Avalo is focusing on advancing differentiated treatment options for patients with hidradenitis suppurativa.

In March 2026, Global pharmaceutical leader Novartis revealed that its drug Cosentyx (secukinumab) has gained FDA approval for use in pediatric patients aged 12 years and above with moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa (HS). This makes it the only IL-17A inhibitor authorized for this age group. The approval introduces a valuable biologic therapy option, enabling more personalized treatment approaches and strengthening Cosentyx's role in the hidradenitis suppurativa treatment landscape.

In March 2026, Incyte's dermatology drug demonstrated sustained symptom improvement in late-stage clinical trials. The company evaluated povorcitinib in patients with moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa, a chronic skin condition characterized by painful nodules, abscesses, and scarring, typically occurring in areas where skin rubs together, such as the underarms or groin.

In September 2025, New late-breaking data indicate that povorcitinib therapy significantly improves moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) through Week 24. These interim 24-week results come from the pivotal Phase 3 STOP-HS trial, which evaluated povorcitinib (INCB54707), a highly selective oral JAK1 inhibitor, in adults aged 18 and older. The findings were presented at the 2025 European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress held in Paris, France.

In September 2025, UCB, a global biopharmaceutical company, has shared three-year results from the BE HEARD trials evaluating BIMZELX® (bimekizumab-bkzx) in adults with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa (HS). BIMZELX, the first and only approved therapy to selectively target both interleukin 17A (IL-17A) and interleukin 17F (IL-17F), remained generally well tolerated and continued to provide sustained symptom relief over the study period.

In May 2025, Ura Bio has initiated the randomized Phase II TibuSHIELD trial to evaluate tibulizumab in adults with moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), also known as acne inversa. This double-blind, placebo-controlled, global study plans to enroll approximately 180 participants with HS across Canada, Europe, and the US.

In March 2025, Incyte (Nasdaq: INCY) has reported promising topline results from its pivotal Phase 3 STOP-HS clinical program, which evaluated the safety and efficacy of povorcitinib (INCB054707) an oral small-molecule JAK1 inhibitor-in adults aged 18 and above with moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa (HS). Both the STOP-HS1 and STOP-HS2 studies met their primary endpoints for the two tested doses (45 mg and 75 mg).

In March 2025, UCB, a global biopharmaceutical company, has released two-year data from the BE HEARD^ trials assessing BIMZELX® (bimekizumab-bkzx) for treating moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa (HS). BIMZELX is the first and only approved therapy that specifically targets both interleukin 17A (IL-17A) and interleukin 17F (IL-17F). The findings highlight the drug's continued effectiveness in delivering lasting symptom relief and consistent disease management, with promising potential to reduce the risk of long-term structural damage caused by draining tunnels (DTs).

In March 2025, Incyte (Nasdaq: INCY) has reported promising topline results from its pivotal Phase 3 STOP-HS clinical program, which evaluated the safety and efficacy of povorcitinib (INCB054707) an oral small-molecule JAK1 inhibitor-in adults aged 18 and above with moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa (HS). Both the STOP-HS1 and STOP-HS2 studies met their primary endpoints for the two tested doses (45 mg and 75 mg).

The highest Hidradenitis Suppurativa market size was valued in the United States accounting for approximately USD 1,100 million in 2023 and is expected to grow by 2036.

In 2023, Germany had the largest market size among the EU4 countries, totaling approximately USD ~100 million. Conversely, Spain had the smallest market size, estimated at around USD ~40 million in the same year.

In 2023, the total number of prevalent Hidradenitis Suppurativa cases in the 7MM was approximately 6.2 million. This figure is expected to rise by 2036.

In the 7MM, the US had the largest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, reaching around 877,600 in 2023.

Until 2023, HUMIRA held a significant market share in the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) in the US. However, in October 2023, the US FDA approved COSENTYX for the management of moderate to severe HS in adults. COSENTYX stands as the sole FDA-approved fully human biologic that directly targets interleukin-17A (IL-17A), a cytokine implicated in the inflammation associated with Hidradenitis Suppurativa.

In 2023, the estimated total prevalent cases of Hidradenitis Suppurativa in the US were around 3 million, with an anticipated increase projected during the study period spanning from 2022 to 2036.

Among all the countries, the 30–39 age group showed the largest proportion of the Hidradenitis Suppurativa prevalent pool, representing almost 25% of the total cases. Conversely, the 0-17 age group had the lowest number of cases, accounting for approximately 2%.

Key Hidradenitis Suppurativa Companies: Kymera Therapeutics, CSL Behring, Azora Therapeutics, Union Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and company, Boehringer Ingelheim, ACELYRIN, Incyte Corporation, InflaRx, Novartis, ChemoCentryx, Janssen Pharmaceutical/XBiotech, Aclaris Therapeutics, and others

Key Hidradenitis Suppurativa Therapies: KT-474, CSL324, AT193, Orismilast, LY3041658, Spesolimab, Izokibep, INCB054707, IFX-1, Cosentyx/Secukinumab, Avacopan, Bermekimab, Zunsemetinib (ATI-450), and others The Hidradenitis Suppurativa market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Hidradenitis Suppurativa pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Hidradenitis Suppurativa market dynamics.

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Overview

Hidradenitis Suppurativa is a chronic inflammatory skin condition characterized by painful, recurrent nodules or abscesses that develop in areas where skin rubs together, such as the armpits, groin, buttocks, and under the breasts. These nodules can rupture and lead to the formation of sinus tracts or tunnels under the skin, which can result in the development of draining fistulas and scarring.

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Hidradenitis Suppurativa Epidemiology

The Hidradenitis Suppurativa epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2022 to 2036. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Hidradenitis Suppurativa market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Hidradenitis Suppurativa

Prevalent Cases of Hidradenitis Suppurativa by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Hidradenitis Suppurativa Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Hidradenitis Suppurativa

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Hidradenitis Suppurativa epidemiology trends @ Hidradenitis Suppurativa Epidemiology Forecast

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Hidradenitis Suppurativa market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Hidradenitis Suppurativa market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Hidradenitis Suppurativa Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Therapies and Key Companies



KT-474: Kymera Therapeutics

CSL324: CSL Behring

AT193: Azora Therapeutics

Orismilast: Union Therapeutics

LY3041658: Eli Lilly and company

Spesolimab: Boehringer Ingelheim

Izokibep: ACELYRIN

INCB054707: Incyte Corporation

IFX-1: InflaRx

Cosentyx/Secukinumab: Novartis

Avacopan: ChemoCentryx

Bermekimab: Janssen Pharmaceutical/XBiotech Zunsemetinib (ATI-450): Aclaris Therapeutics

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Hidradenitis Suppurativa market share @ Hidradenitis Suppurativa Treatment Landscape

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Drivers



Rising disease awareness and diagnosis: Growing recognition of hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) among patients and healthcare professionals is improving diagnosis and increasing the number of patients entering treatment.

High unmet medical need: The chronic, recurrent, and painful nature of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, along with the limited effectiveness of conventional treatments for many patients, is driving demand for more effective therapies.

Expansion of biologic therapies: Increasing use and development of targeted biologics and other immune-modulating treatments are strengthening the treatment landscape, particularly for moderate-to-severe Hidradenitis Suppurativa.

Growing pipeline of novel therapies: Pharmaceutical companies are investigating therapies targeting inflammatory pathways involved in Hidradenitis Suppurativa, including IL-17, TNF, and other immune-mediated mechanisms, potentially broadening future treatment options. Increasing focus on quality of life: Greater recognition of the physical, psychological, and social burden of Hidradenitis Suppurativa is encouraging earlier intervention and increasing demand for effective long-term disease management.

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Barriers



Delayed and underdiagnosis: Hidradenitis Suppurativa is frequently mistaken for other skin conditions, and delays in diagnosis can prevent patients from receiving timely and appropriate treatment.

High treatment costs: Biologics and other advanced therapies can carry substantial costs, while reimbursement restrictions may limit patient access in some markets.

Disease recurrence and progression: The chronic and relapsing nature of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, together with the development of scarring and sinus tracts, can make long-term disease control challenging.

Safety and tolerability concerns: Systemic immunomodulatory therapies may be associated with adverse effects and monitoring requirements, which can influence treatment selection and persistence. Limited treatment options for severe disease: Despite advances in targeted therapies, some patients continue to experience inadequate responses or treatment failure, highlighting persistent unmet medical needs.

Scope of the Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Report



Study Period: 2022–2036

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Hidradenitis Suppurativa Companies: Kymera Therapeutics, CSL Behring, Azora Therapeutics, Union Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and company, Boehringer Ingelheim, ACELYRIN, Incyte Corporation, InflaRx, Novartis, ChemoCentryx, Janssen Pharmaceutical/XBiotech, Aclaris Therapeutics, and others

Key Hidradenitis Suppurativa Therapies: KT-474, CSL324, AT193, Orismilast, LY3041658, Spesolimab, Izokibep, INCB054707, IFX-1, Cosentyx/Secukinumab, Avacopan, Bermekimab, Zunsemetinib (ATI-450), and others

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Therapeutic Assessment: Hidradenitis Suppurativa current marketed and Hidradenitis Suppurativa emerging therapies

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Dynamics: Hidradenitis Suppurativa market drivers and Hidradenitis Suppurativa market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Hidradenitis Suppurativa Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Hidradenitis Suppurativa companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Hidradenitis Suppurativa Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Hidradenitis Suppurativa

3. SWOT analysis of Hidradenitis Suppurativa

4. Hidradenitis Suppurativa Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Overview at a Glance

6. Hidradenitis Suppurativa Disease Background and Overview

7. Hidradenitis Suppurativa Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Hidradenitis Suppurativa

9. Hidradenitis Suppurativa Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Hidradenitis Suppurativa Unmet Needs

11. Hidradenitis Suppurativa Emerging Therapies

12. Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Analysis (2022–2036)

14. Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Drivers

16. Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Barriers

17. Hidradenitis Suppurativa Appendix

18. Hidradenitis Suppurativa Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.