Middletown Shoplifting Defense Attorney Randall F. Inniss Explains What Happens After A Target Arrest In New York

MIDDLETOWN, NY – September 24, 2026 – Being stopped by loss prevention at a Target store in New York can quickly turn into a criminal larceny charge, a Desk Appearance Ticket or arrest, and a separate civil demand letter seeking payment. Middletown shoplifting defense attorney Randall F. Inniss of The Inniss Firm, PLLC ( ) is guiding Hudson Valley residents through the charges, their rights, and the defenses available after a shoplifting stop.

According to Middletown shoplifting defense attorney Randall F. Inniss, most Target shoplifting cases are charged as petit larceny, a Class A misdemeanor, though the value of the merchandise can push a case into felony grand larceny territory. "Even a low-value shoplifting charge is worth taking seriously because a conviction creates a criminal record," Inniss explains. "Under New York's shopkeeper's privilege, a store may detain someone it reasonably suspects of shoplifting, but that detention must be reasonable in manner and time."

Middletown shoplifting defense attorney Randall F. Inniss notes that loss prevention employees are private personnel, not police, and generally have no obligation to read Miranda warnings before questioning a detained customer, even though anything said can later be repeated to police and used in the criminal case.

Inniss, a former New York State Trooper with more than 22 years of investigative experience, adds that the safest response during a stop is to remain calm, decline to sign a written statement, and ask to speak with an attorney before answering any questions. "Loss prevention agents are trained to obtain admissions before police arrive," he notes. "What you say in that room can follow you into the criminal case."

The firm also reviews civil demand letters, which New York General Obligations Law § 11-105 allows a retailer to send separately from the criminal case, seeking the retail price of unrecovered merchandise plus a capped penalty. Paying a civil demand does not resolve or dismiss the criminal charge, and any response should be reviewed by an attorney first.

The Inniss Firm, PLLC represents clients throughout the Hudson Valley, including cases originating in Middletown, Newburgh, and surrounding Orange County communities, and reviews defenses such as challenging probable cause for the stop, questioning surveillance evidence, and examining whether the prosecution can prove intent to deprive the store of its property.

Under New York's larceny statutes, the charge level generally tracks the value of the merchandise. Goods valued at $1,000 or less typically support a petit larceny charge, while amounts above $1,000 can be charged as grand larceny in the fourth degree, a felony carrying up to four years in prison, with higher degrees and longer sentences applying as the alleged value increases. Prosecutors can also aggregate the value of items taken from multiple stores under a common scheme, which can push a case into felony territory even when no single incident exceeded the misdemeanor threshold.

"First-time offenders may be able to resolve a case through an Adjournment in Contemplation of Dismissal or a theft diversion program," advises Inniss. "Those options can allow eligible clients to avoid a lasting conviction."

A shoplifting conviction can also affect licensed professionals such as nurses, teachers, and other workers whose fields require disclosure of criminal history, making an early defense review especially important for anyone in a licensed occupation. For lower-level charges such as petit larceny, New York law generally favors releasing a defendant with a Desk Appearance Ticket rather than holding the person in custody, provided identity and contact information can be verified and no statutory exception applies.

Inniss also reviews Target's loss prevention methods, including surveillance cameras, plainclothes or uniformed asset protection staff, and Electronic Article Surveillance tags that trigger alarms when merchandise is removed without being deactivated, all of which can become part of the evidence used to support or challenge a shoplifting charge.

Anyone facing a shoplifting charge after a Target stop in the Hudson Valley may benefit from a prompt case review before key decisions are made.

About The Inniss Firm, PLLC:

The Inniss Firm, PLLC is a Middletown-based criminal defense practice founded by former New York State Trooper Randall F. Inniss. The firm represents clients facing shoplifting, larceny, and other criminal charges throughout the Hudson Valley. For consultations, call (845) 470-4236.

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