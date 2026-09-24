Virginia Car Accident Attorneys Ken Gibson And John Singleton Explain Highway Collision Claims In Virginia

HAYES, VA - September 24, 2026 - Interstate and highway collisions rank among the most severe motor vehicle crashes in Virginia because they frequently occur at high speeds and involve multiple vehicles, commercial trucks, and chain-reaction impacts. The Virginia car accident attorneys at GibsonSingleton Virginia Injury Attorneys, founding partners John Singleton and Ken Gibson, have published detailed guidance ( ) explaining why these crashes happen, how liability is proven, and the deadlines that apply to injury claims. The resource addresses the technical evidence, disputed liability, and multiple insurance carriers that often complicate interstate accident cases.

According to the Virginia car accident attorneys at GibsonSingleton Virginia Injury Attorneys, victims of highway collisions may suffer catastrophic injuries, including traumatic brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, and multiple fractures. "Interstate crashes move fast and clear fast, and the evidence that proves what happened can disappear within days," explains Gibson. Establishing liability, he notes, frequently requires accident reconstruction, electronic vehicle data, and trucking records that must be preserved early.

The Virginia car accident attorneys with the firm point to distracted driving, impaired driving, fatigued driving, aggressive driving, and unsafe actions by inexperienced motorists as leading causes of highway collisions. Impairment is not limited to illegal substances; prescription and over-the-counter medications can also affect a driver's ability to operate a vehicle safely, and legal possession of a controlled substance does not permit impaired driving. Determining why a crash occurred, Singleton observes, is one of the first steps toward identifying responsible parties and preserving the evidence an injury claim requires.

The firm handles a range of collision patterns common on Virginia interstates, including rear-end and side-impact collisions, multi-vehicle pileups, rollovers, tire blowouts, construction-zone crashes, and animal-crossing incidents. Multi-vehicle pileups deserve particular attention, according to the firm, because fault often must be reconstructed using physical evidence, vehicle damage, electronic data, and witness statements. These crashes routinely involve several drivers and insurers, making a thorough independent investigation especially important.

Commercial trucks travel every major Virginia interstate, including I-64, I-95, and I-81, and a fully loaded tractor-trailer can weigh up to 80,000 pounds. Attorney Gibson explains that truck accident claims differ from ordinary car accident cases because carriers must comply with federal safety regulations enforced by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, covering hours of service, electronic logging, driver qualifications, and maintenance. "Liability in a truck case can extend well beyond the driver to the motor carrier, a maintenance contractor, a cargo loader, or a freight broker," he adds, noting that electronic logging device data is retained for only six months under federal rules.

Virginia's contributory negligence doctrine makes fault one of the most heavily disputed issues in a highway accident case. Singleton, who previously worked for a large insurance defense firm, points out that an injured person whose own negligence proximately contributes to a crash can be barred from recovering compensation, and Virginia does not reduce damages based on percentage of fault. "Because a single argument about fault can end a claim entirely, early statements to an insurance adjuster carry real consequences," he emphasizes. An attorney can manage insurer communications, preserve evidence, and respond to contributory negligence arguments with the facts.

Virginia law also imposes duties after a crash. Drivers involved in a collision causing injury, death, or damage to attended property must stop and provide the information required under Va. Code § 46.2-894 and render reasonable assistance, and must notify law enforcement under Va. Code § 46.2-371. When a crash involves injury, death, or apparent property damage of at least $3,000, the investigating officer must forward a report to the DMV under Va. Code § 46.2-373. When an at-fault driver cannot be identified, uninsured motorist coverage under a victim's own policy may provide an important source of compensation.

Compensation in a Virginia highway accident case may include economic damages such as medical expenses, lost income, and future loss of earning capacity, along with non-economic damages for pain and suffering, emotional distress, and loss of enjoyment of life. When a crash results in death, a personal representative may bring a wrongful death claim on behalf of statutory beneficiaries. Attorney Singleton notes that recovering the full value of a claim begins with identifying every category of damages available under Virginia law.

Deadlines are strict. Under Va. Code § 8.01-243, personal injury claims generally must be filed within two years of the crash, while wrongful death actions under Va. Code § 8.01-244 must be filed within two years of the date of death, and property damage claims carry a five-year period. The firm represents injured people throughout Gloucester County, the Middle Peninsula, Hampton Roads, and New Kent, including cases arising on I-64, I-95, I-295, I-81, and Routes 17, 14, and 33.

For those injured in an interstate or highway collision, contacting an experienced Virginia personal injury attorney promptly may help preserve critical evidence and protect the right to pursue compensation.

About GibsonSingleton Virginia Injury Attorneys:

GibsonSingleton Virginia Injury Attorneys is a Hayes, Virginia-based personal injury firm founded by attorneys Ken Gibson and John Singleton. The firm represents people injured in car, truck, and interstate collisions throughout Gloucester County, the Middle Peninsula, Hampton Roads, New Kent, and the rest of Virginia. The office is located at 4073 George Washington Mem Hwy, Hayes, VA 23072. For a free consultation, call (804) 413-6777.

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