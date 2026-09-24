Manhattan Real Estate Attorney Peter Zinkovetsky Explains How To Transfer Property Title To A Family Member In New York

NEW YORK, NY - September 24, 2026 - Transferring a home into a family member's name in New York involves more than signing a document, as the process requires selecting the correct deed, completing transfer-tax and recording forms, and accounting for potential tax consequences. Manhattan real estate attorney Peter Zinkovetsky of Avenue Law Firm ( ) has released guidance explaining how families can complete property transfers correctly, covering deed types, recording steps, applicable taxes, and the newer transfer-on-death deed option that can help avoid probate.

According to Manhattan real estate attorney Peter Zinkovetsky, the appropriate approach depends on whether the transfer is a gift or sale, how the title is currently held, and whether the transfer should take effect during the owner's life or at death. "Many families assume a property transfer is a simple matter of signing a deed, but the choice of deed and the tax implications can have lasting consequences," explains Zinkovetsky. "Getting it right the first time protects everyone involved."

Manhattan real estate attorney Peter Zinkovetsky notes that New York recognizes several deed types offering different levels of title protection. A quitclaim deed transfers whatever interest the grantor holds without any title warranties and is often used in family transfers, while a bargain and sale deed transfers the grantor's interest with limited or no covenants. A full covenant and warranty deed provides the grantee with broader contractual protections, including the grantor's promise to defend the title against covered claims, though such covenants do not replace a title search or title insurance.

Zinkovetsky explains that recording the deed follows a defined sequence. The process begins with drafting a deed that accurately identifies the grantor, the grantee, and the exact legal description of the property, followed by the grantor's signature acknowledged before a notary public. For properties outside New York City, the filing package requires Form RP-5217 and Form TP-584, while transfers in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and the Bronx are prepared and submitted through the Automated City Register Information System, known as ACRIS.

"A title transfer that appears to involve no money can still create filing and tax obligations," Zinkovetsky points out. He notes that the New York State transfer tax is generally based on consideration, which can include cash, cancellation of debt, and mortgages or other liens, even when the recipient does not assume the underlying debt. A bona fide gift without consideration may be exempt from state transfer tax, though the applicable returns may still need to be filed, and New York City transfer tax must be reviewed separately for city property.

Attorney Zinkovetsky adds that federal gift tax and future capital gains exposure also deserve attention. A transfer for less than fair market value may be treated as a gift for federal purposes, potentially requiring the donor to file Form 709 and reduce the lifetime gift-and-estate-tax exemption. Gifted property generally carries over the donor's adjusted basis, while property inherited at death may receive a basis tied to its fair market value at that time, a distinction that can materially affect the recipient's gain or loss upon a later sale.

The way title is held also shapes the transfer, according to the Avenue Law Firm team. Joint tenancy and tenancy by the entirety include a right of survivorship, allowing a deceased owner's interest to pass without probate, while tenancy in common allows each owner to hold a divisible interest that passes to heirs. A joint tenant may sever that owner's interest by following New York Real Property Law Section 240-c, but all owners must join in a deed transferring the entire property, and spouses holding by the entirety must act together to transfer or mortgage the whole property.

Zinkovetsky highlights that New York Real Property Law Section 424 permits an individual to transfer real property to one or more beneficiaries at death through a properly executed and recorded transfer-on-death deed. "A transfer-on-death deed lets an owner keep full control of the property during life while allowing it to pass outside probate," he observes. Such a deed must be signed by the owner, witnessed by two individuals present at the same time, acknowledged before a notary, and recorded before the owner's death in the county where the property is located.

To reduce the risk of family disputes, the firm recommends confirming title through a search, documenting the parties' expectations in a written agreement, and reviewing title insurance options before recording the deed. Zinkovetsky emphasizes that resolving known claims and clearly defining each person's rights ahead of time can prevent later disagreements over occupancy, taxes, repairs, or sale rights.

For those planning to move a home into a family member's name, consulting a knowledgeable real estate attorney may help avoid surprise taxes, rejected filings, and future disputes while ensuring the transfer aligns with the owner's goals.

About Avenue Law Firm:

Avenue Law Firm is a Manhattan-based real estate law practice led by founder and managing partner Peter Zinkovetsky. The firm assists families throughout Manhattan and the surrounding New York area with deed preparation, transfer documentation, and recording requirements. For consultations, call (212) 729-4090 or visit the office at 505 Park Avenue, Suite 1201, New York, NY 10022.

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