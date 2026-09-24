Manhattan Domestic Violence Attorney Ryan Besinque Explains How To Win An Order Of Protection In New York

NEW YORK, NY - September 24, 2026 - Individuals seeking safety from physical violence, harassment, or stalking in New York often turn to the courts for an Order of Protection, yet the process involves critical decisions about court venue, eligibility, and evidence. Manhattan domestic violence attorney Ryan Besinque of The Law Office of Ryan Besinque ( ) has released detailed guidance explaining how these cases work, from filing and eligibility to hearings, timelines, and enforcement throughout New York City.

According to Manhattan domestic violence attorney Ryan Besinque, obtaining an Order of Protection requires filing in the appropriate court, proving a qualifying relationship with the respondent, and presenting sufficient evidence at a hearing. "Choosing between Family, Criminal, or Supreme Court is a critical step because the specific court dictates the burden of proof, the level of control over the proceedings, and whether the order becomes a public record," Besinque explains. A granted order can restrict all contact, enforce distance from a person's home and workplace, and prevent the respondent from possessing firearms.

Manhattan domestic violence attorney Ryan Besinque notes that New York issues these orders through three courts, and some jurisdictions also use an Integrated Domestic Violence Court, which hears cases involving both family and criminal matters. Family Court proceedings use the civil preponderance-of-the-evidence standard, meaning the judge must find it more likely than not that the allegations are true, and these records are not open to indiscriminate public inspection. Criminal cases, by contrast, are prosecuted by the government, create public records, and can only be withdrawn by the District Attorney.

To be eligible for an order in Family Court, a petitioner must have a specific relationship with the respondent, such as a current or former spouse, someone with whom they share a child, a blood relative, or an individual with whom they have been in an intimate relationship. The petitioner must also demonstrate that the respondent committed a legally defined "family offense" under New York Family Court Act Section 812, which includes behaviors such as assault, harassment, stalking, and reckless endangerment. When a minor needs protection, a parent, guardian, or person with legal custody may petition the court on the child's behalf.

Besinque points out that filing follows a set sequence of steps in Family Court. Petitioners may file in the county where they live, where the respondent lives, or where the incidents occurred, and those staying at a confidential location may use the Address Confidentiality Program to keep their address hidden. "The petition must present clear details about the incidents, including specific dates, locations, injuries, and direct threats," the attorney adds. After the petition is submitted, the respondent must be officially served, and the petitioner must attend all scheduled court dates.

Regarding timing, Attorney Besinque observes that a judge can issue a temporary Order of Protection on the same day a petition is filed, while a final order requires a full hearing. The respondent must be served at least 24 hours before the court date to protect their right to due process. A final Family Court order may last up to two years, or up to five years when the court makes the findings required by Family Court Act Section 842. Scheduling conflicts, service issues, and adjournments can extend the process by several weeks or months, particularly in busy Manhattan courtrooms.

The firm emphasizes that mediation is not appropriate in cases involving allegations of domestic violence. "Mediation requires both parties to negotiate on equal terms, but abuse creates a severe power imbalance that prevents fair negotiation," Besinque says. When safety is at risk, the proper legal remedy is a protective order enforceable by law enforcement rather than a negotiated settlement.

Preparation is essential to meeting the required standard of proof. Besinque advises organizing a dated incident timeline, messages, photographs, medical or police records, witness information, and any evidence showing threats, injuries, stalking, or harassment. Witnesses such as friends, family members, coworkers, or neighbors can provide firsthand accounts that strengthen a case. The legal team assists clients in reviewing, compiling, and properly authenticating this evidence so it can be admitted in court.

If a respondent violates an order, the protected party may file a violation petition in Family Court or report the breach directly to law enforcement by calling 911, and because violating a protective order is a crime in New York, police can arrest the respondent immediately. Besinque highlights that the restrictions bind only the respondent, and a protected party cannot violate their own order, though initiating contact may undermine the credibility of future safety claims.

For those seeking to obtain a protective order or respond to a petition, contacting a knowledgeable domestic violence attorney in Manhattan may help clarify court venue decisions, organize critical evidence, and protect one's safety and interests before the judge.

About The Law Office of Ryan Besinque:

The Law Office of Ryan Besinque is a Manhattan-based firm providing representation for individuals involved in divorce, child custody, and domestic violence matters throughout New York City. Led by attorney Ryan Besinque, admitted to practice in both New York and California, the firm serves clients across Manhattan and the surrounding boroughs from its office at 115 W 25th St, 4th floor, New York, NY 10001. For consultations, call (929) 251-4477.

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