Syracuse Estate Planning Attorney Frederick P. Davies Details The Living Trust Administration Process In New York

SYRACUSE, NY – September 24, 2026 – When a loved one who created a living trust passes away, the successor trustee steps into a significant legal and financial role that carries real responsibilities under New York law, including gathering assets, paying debts and taxes, communicating with beneficiaries, and distributing property according to the trust's terms. Syracuse estate planning attorney Frederick P. Davies of Davies Law Firm ( ) is providing guidance on what living trust administration involves and how trustees in Central New York can fulfill their obligations effectively.

According to Syracuse estate planning attorney Frederick P. Davies, living trust administration is the process a successor trustee follows to manage and distribute trust assets according to the trust document and New York law. One of the most important advantages of a properly funded living trust is that trust assets generally avoid the New York probate process, which typically runs seven to eighteen months for uncomplicated estates filed through the Onondaga County Surrogate's Court at 401 Montgomery Street in Syracuse. Trust administration, by contrast, is generally more private, involves no court filing fees tied to the value of trust assets, and can often be completed within three to six months. "Trust administration can proceed more efficiently than probate, especially when the trust was properly funded and no disputes arise," Davies explains.

Syracuse estate planning attorney Frederick P. Davies notes that under EPTL Section 11-2.3, New York holds trustees to the prudent investor standard, requiring them to act with reasonable care, skill, and caution in managing trust assets. Core trustee duties include a duty of loyalty to act solely in the interests of beneficiaries and avoid self-dealing, a duty to administer the trust according to its terms, a duty of prudent investment with appropriate diversification, and a duty to maintain complete records of all trust transactions. Beneficiaries may seek a formal accounting in Surrogate's Court, and trustees who fail to meet these fiduciary standards can be held personally liable for resulting losses, including liability for commingling personal funds with trust funds, failing to diversify investments, or making premature distributions before debts are paid.

William P. Davies, a partner at the firm who holds an LL.M. in estate planning from the University of Miami School of Law, adds that one of the most common challenges in Onondaga County trust administration involves assets that were never properly transferred into the trust during the grantor's lifetime. Assets not titled in the trust's name and lacking a surviving co-owner or beneficiary designation may still need to pass through a Surrogate's Court proceeding even when a trust exists. "A living trust only protects assets that were actually titled in the trust's name, and this is one of the primary reasons families end up needing court involvement," he notes.

The firm advises that successor trustees in Syracuse should take several critical initial steps upon the grantor's death, including locating and reviewing the complete trust document and all amendments, obtaining certified death certificates, notifying all beneficiaries of the grantor's death and their interest in the trust, obtaining a new taxpayer identification number from the IRS since the grantor's Social Security number is no longer valid, and inventorying all trust assets including real property, financial accounts, and personal property. Real property transfers during trust administration in Central New York require recording a trustee's deed with the Onondaga County Clerk, and the deed must identify the trust, the trustee, and the successor trustee's authority.

Trustees are responsible for ensuring all required tax filings are made before distributing assets to beneficiaries. These include a final federal income tax return for the year of the grantor's death, a trust income tax return on Form 1041 for income earned by trust assets after the date of death, and potentially a New York State estate tax return for estates exceeding the $7.35 million basic exclusion amount for deaths occurring in 2026. The federal estate tax return on Form 706 is required only for estates above the $15 million federal filing threshold in 2026. Paying out to beneficiaries while legitimate creditors remain unpaid can expose the trustee to personal liability.

Most trust documents in New York provide for either an outright distribution, where beneficiaries receive their share directly in their own name, or a continuing trust arrangement where assets remain in trust for a period of time, often for minor children or beneficiaries with special needs. For real estate in Syracuse or elsewhere in Central New York, outright distributions require the trustee to record a new deed transferring title from the trust to the beneficiary. For financial accounts, the trustee transfers funds directly to the beneficiary's account. Continuing trust arrangements extend the trustee's duties until the trust terminates according to its terms.

"Disputes among beneficiaries are more common than most families expect, and a highly effective strategy for preventing them is for the trustee to communicate clearly and regularly with all beneficiaries from the very beginning of the administration and provide informal accountings proactively," observes Attorney Davies. The Onondaga County Surrogate's Court may become involved when beneficiaries dispute trustee actions, when a trustee needs to be removed, when the trust document is ambiguous, or when beneficiaries cannot be located.

For those stepping into the role of successor trustee in Syracuse or throughout Onondaga County, consulting with an experienced estate planning attorney may help avoid costly mistakes and ensure the administration proceeds according to both the trust's terms and New York law.

About Davies Law Firm:

Davies Law Firm is a Syracuse-based law firm dedicated to living trusts, estate administration, and long-term care planning in Central New York. Led by attorneys Frederick P. Davies and William P. Davies, the firm has served families throughout Onondaga County, Madison County, Oswego County, and Central New York since 1993. For consultations, call (315) 472-6511.

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