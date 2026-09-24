New York Forklift Accident Attorney Keetick L. Sanchez Explains Liability And Compensation For Injured Workers

JACKSON HEIGHTS, NY – September 24, 2026 – Forklift accidents rank among the most serious workplace incidents in New York, often causing crushing injuries, fractures, traumatic brain injuries, spinal cord damage, and fatalities on construction sites, in warehouses, at loading docks, and in industrial facilities. New York forklift accident attorney Keetick L. Sanchez of K L Sanchez Law Office, P.C. ( ) has published guidance explaining how these accidents happen, the safety rules that apply, who may be held liable, and the deadlines that control an injured worker's claim.

New York forklift accident attorney Keetick L. Sanchez notes that these incidents are far more common than many workers realize. According to the National Safety Council, forklifts, order pickers, and powered platform trucks were the source of 84 work-related deaths in 2024 and thousands of days-away-from-work cases in 2023–2024. "Dense, fast-paced job sites across the city, where pedestrians, equipment, and materials share tight spaces, can significantly increase the risk of these collisions," Sanchez explains.

Forklift operation is governed by both federal and state safety standards, and New York forklift accident attorney Keetick L. Sanchez emphasizes that a violation of those rules can serve as powerful evidence of negligence. Under federal regulation 29 CFR 1910.178, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration requires employers to ensure each powered industrial truck operator is trained and evaluated before operating the equipment, with performance re-evaluated at least once every three years. Federal child-labor rules generally prohibit workers under 18 from operating forklifts in non-agricultural workplaces.

Beyond the federal standard, the New York State Department of Labor has established Industrial Code requirements found at 12 NYCRR §23-9.8 that apply directly to forklifts and lift trucks. These provisions prohibit loading a forklift beyond its rated capacity, require lockable brakes, mandate an overhead canopy to protect operators from falling objects, prohibit workers from riding on the forks of a moving lift, and require audible warning devices. "When these state requirements are ignored, the resulting injuries can give rise to a claim under New York Labor Law," Sanchez points out.

OSHA also requires that powered industrial trucks be examined before being placed in service and at least daily, with inspections verifying brakes, seat belts, tires, fuel systems, horns, and lights. Sanchez observes that skipping these inspections can allow a known mechanical defect to go uncorrected, potentially exposing an employer or contractor to liability when a worker is hurt.

Most forklift accidents are preventable and stem from failures in training, maintenance, supervision, or workplace safety practices, according to Attorney Sanchez. Common causes include untrained or mismatched operators, rollovers from overloading or sharp turns, pedestrian and blind-spot collisions, debris and puddles on the operating surface, and falling loads from unsecured cargo. When a forklift accident occurs during covered construction, demolition, or excavation work, Labor Law §240(1) may apply to certain gravity-related injuries, including some falling-object cases, and Labor Law §241(6) may apply when a specific Industrial Code violation contributed to the injury.

Sanchez explains that liability for a forklift accident is rarely limited to the operator alone. Because construction and industrial sites involve many companies working in the same space, responsibility may be shared among the forklift operator, the equipment owner, the site owner, the general contractor, subcontractors, and the equipment manufacturer. Labor Law §200 codifies the general duty to maintain a safe workplace, while Labor Law §240(1) and §241(6) impose heightened, and in some cases strict, liability on owners and general contractors for elevation-related and Industrial Code violations.

Injured forklift workers in New York generally have two possible paths to compensation. "Workers' compensation is a no-fault system, but its benefits are limited and do not include pain and suffering," Sanchez advises. "A third-party claim against a non-employer whose negligence contributed to the accident can recover the full range of damages, which is why identifying every responsible party matters." Available compensation may include medical expenses, lost wages, reduced future earning capacity, disability benefits, pain and suffering, and wrongful death damages for surviving families.

Attorney Sanchez stresses that several deadlines can control an injured worker's right to recover. An injury must generally be reported to the employer within 30 days under Workers' Compensation Law §18, a workers' compensation claim must typically be filed within two years under §28, and a personal injury lawsuit must generally be filed within three years under CPLR §214. When a government entity may be responsible, a notice of claim usually must be filed within 90 days under General Municipal Law §50-e.

The firm represents forklift accident victims throughout Queens, Manhattan, Brooklyn, the Bronx, and Staten Island, with its office based in Jackson Heights. For those injured in a forklift accident, consulting a construction accident attorney promptly may help preserve evidence, meet critical deadlines, and identify every path to compensation.

About K L Sanchez Law Office, P.C.:

K L Sanchez Law Office, P.C. is a Jackson Heights-based personal injury and Labor Law firm led by attorney Keetick L. Sanchez, a lifelong New York resident admitted to practice throughout New York City. The firm represents injured workers and accident victims across Queens, Manhattan, Brooklyn, the Bronx, and Staten Island. The office is located at 37-06 82nd St #304, Jackson Heights, NY 11372. For a free consultation, call (646) 701-7990.

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