Sponsor Fatigue Is Real: How Charity Events Can Help Brands Stand Out In A Sea Of Sponsor Logos

MENAFN - GetNews)"Golfers show off their custom Navacord professional golf trading cards during a branded photo activation at the 19th Annual Comox Valley Charity Golf Classic."

At the 19th Annual Comox Valley Charity Golf Classic, Hello Photo Booth worked with title sponsor Navacord to create a custom brand activation golfers wanted to experience, keep and share.

COURTENAY, British Columbia - September 24, 2026 - Charity events depend on corporate sponsors.

Golf tournaments, galas, fundraisers and community events rely on support from local businesses to raise money and make their events successful. But companies are also asked to sponsor events throughout the year, and many sponsorship packages offer similar benefits: logos, signs, banners, tickets and recognition.

For charities, that creates an important challenge:

How do you give sponsors more value while helping them stand out in a sea of sponsor logos?

At the 19th Annual Comox Valley Charity Golf Classic at Crown Isle Resort & Golf Community in Courtenay, Hello Photo Booth worked with title sponsor Navacord to show what that can look like.

Hello Photo Booth saw an opportunity to turn part of Navacord's sponsorship into something golfers could actively participate in.

Navacord Went Beyond Logo Placement

Logo placement remains an important way to recognize companies that support charity events. But it doesn't have to be the end of the sponsorship experience.

Hello Photo Booth approached Navacord's brand director with an idea:

What if golfers could see themselves as professional athletes?

Navacord liked the idea, and together the concept was developed into a custom professional golf trading card experience created specifically for the Charity Classic.

Instead of simply asking golfers to notice the Navacord brand, the experience gave them a reason to interact with it.

What If the Golfers Became the Stars?

The concept was simple, and the reaction was immediate.

“Oh wow! This isn't a normal photo booth. I want this!”

When golfers received their finished cards, many immediately showed them to friends, photographed them with their phones and shared them online. Some brought other golfers back to participate.

The Navacord brand was no longer just something they saw. It became part of an experience they wanted to keep and share.

Better Sponsor Experiences Create More Value

Charity events depend on strong corporate sponsors. Giving those sponsors more ways to connect with guests can create more value for everyone involved.

That doesn't mean every sponsor needs an activation.

But for major partners and title sponsors, charities can look beyond simply asking:

“Where can we put the sponsor's logo?”

and also ask:

“What can we create that guests will actually want to participate in?”

At the Charity Classic, the Navacord activation showed what that can look like.

The charity gets the support it needs. The sponsor gets another way to engage with the people attending. And guests get an experience that adds something to the event.

A Great Activation Shouldn't Create More Work for the Organizer

A creative brand activation still has to work on event day.

Hello Photo Booth supplied everything needed to run the outdoor activation, including the tent, power, tables, production equipment and supporting materials.

Navacord didn't need to build the activation.

The Charity Classic organizers didn't need to manage it.

Hello Photo Booth handled the setup and production.

That's important at events where organizers are already managing guests, sponsors, volunteers, venues, schedules and fundraising.

A sponsor experience should add to the event, not add another problem for the organizer to solve.

Start With the Idea, Not the Photo Booth

The Navacord experience didn't start with someone choosing a photo booth package.

It started with the event.

Who is attending? What will get their attention? What fits the event? What would they actually want?

At the Charity Classic, the answer was turning golfers into professional athletes.

For another event or audience, the answer could be completely different.

For larger custom projects, the team behind Hello Photo Booth also operates PhotoXM, which develops custom photo activations and branded photo experiences for companies, agencies and event teams.

Through PhotoXM, the team combines more than 20 years of marketing and advertising experience with production experience from more than 1,000 events.

The approach is straightforward:

Start with the event. Understand the audience. Create the right experience.

Custom Brand Activations Across Vancouver Island and Vancouver

A charity golf tournament, corporate event, conference, festival or gala can have completely different audiences and objectives.

The experience should be different too.

Hello Photo Booth works throughout Vancouver Island, including Campbell River, Courtenay and Comox, Nanaimo, Duncan and Victoria. PhotoXM supports custom brand activations and larger photo experiences throughout Vancouver Island and Vancouver, British Columbia.

For charities, sponsors, companies and agencies, the starting question is the same:

What would this audience actually want to participate in?

Because when everyone has a logo, being seen isn't the same as being remembered.

About the Comox Valley Charity Golf Classic

The Comox Valley Charity Golf Classic is an annual fundraising event held at Crown Isle Resort & Golf Community in Courtenay, British Columbia. Now in its 19th year, the tournament brings together golfers, businesses, sponsors and community supporters to raise money for charitable initiatives in the Comox Valley.

About Hello Photo Booth and PhotoXM

Hello Photo Booth is a Vancouver Island photo experience company with more than 1,000 events completed across corporate events, conferences, parties, grads, weddings, festivals and community events. The company serves Campbell River, Courtenay and Comox, Nanaimo, Duncan, Victoria and Vancouver, BC, with a focus on making events easy for organizers, seriously fun for guests and creating photographs people genuinely love.

PhotoXM is the team's custom brand activation and photo experience company. It combines more than 20 years of marketing and advertising experience with event production to create branded photo activations and custom experiences for companies, agencies and event teams throughout Vancouver Island and Vancouver, British Columbia.