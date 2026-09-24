Automotive Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market Size To Reach USD 16.91 Billion By 2031, Driven By EV Adoption And Advanced Vehicle Electronics Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GetNews)"Automotive Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the Automotive Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Hyderabad – Sep 24th, 2026 - According to Mordor Intelligence, the automotive printed circuit board (PCB) market size is expected to grow from USD 12.90 billion in 2026 to USD 16.91 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.56% during the forecast period.

The automotive printed circuit board industry is expanding as vehicles incorporate increasingly sophisticated electronic systems. The shift toward software-defined vehicles is increasing demand for PCBs used in high-performance computing, safety systems, electrified powertrains, and connected vehicle technologies.

At the same time, the growing adoption of electric vehicles, advanced driver-assistance systems, connected infotainment, and 48 V vehicle architectures is increasing electronic content across modern vehicles. These developments are supporting continued demand for advanced PCB technologies with improved thermal performance and signal integrity.

Key Trends Shaping the Automotive Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market

Rising EV Adoption Supporting Automotive Printed Circuit Board Market Growth

One of the key automotive printed circuit board market trends is the increasing adoption of electric vehicles. EVs require PCBs across battery-management systems, inverters, onboard chargers, and other electronic components, creating additional demand for automotive-grade circuit boards.

ADAS Adoption Driving Automotive Printed Circuit Board Market Size Expansion

The increasing deployment of advanced driver-assistance systems is supporting the expansion of the automotive printed circuit board market size. Radar, lidar, cameras, and other safety-related systems require PCBs capable of supporting high-speed data transmission and signal integrity.

Connected Infotainment Increasing PCB Demand

The growing adoption of digital cockpits, high-resolution displays, wireless connectivity, and automotive Ethernet is increasing electronic content in vehicles. Flexible and rigid-flex PCB technologies are also gaining importance in compact automotive electronic applications.

48 V Architectures Supporting Automotive PCB Industry Expansion

The transition toward 48 V vehicle architectures is creating additional PCB requirements for power management, insulation, and thermal performance. These architectures require efficient management of different voltage domains within increasingly compact electronic systems.

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Automotive Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market Segmentation Analysis

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By Propulsion Type

ICE Vehicles

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)

Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid Vehicles

By PCB Type

Single-Layer

Double-Layer

Multi-Layer

High-Density Interconnect (HDI)

Rigid-Flex / Flexible

By Substrate

Rigid (FR-4 and metal-core)

Flexible Polyimide

Rigid-Flex

By Application

ADAS and Safety

Powertrain and Electrification

Body and Comfort

Infotainment and Connectivity

Autonomous Driving Compute

By Level of Automation

SAE Level 0 - 2

SAE Level 3

SAE Level 4 - 5

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Automotive Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market Key Players and Competitive Landscape

The automotive printed circuit board market includes established PCB manufacturers serving automotive OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers. Companies are focusing on advanced fabrication capabilities, high-density interconnects, rigid-flex technologies, thermal management, and automotive-grade quality requirements.

Key players include:

Samsung Electro-Mechanics

Unimicron Technology Corp.

Meiko Electronics Co. Ltd

TTM Technologies Inc.

Amitron Corporation

Conclusion

The automotive printed circuit board market forecast indicates steady growth through 2031, supported by rising EV adoption, increasing ADAS deployment, connected infotainment, 48 V vehicle architectures, and the continued development of software-defined vehicles.

However, complex design and integration requirements, copper-price volatility, thermal-reliability challenges, and stringent automotive safety requirements remain important challenges for PCB manufacturers. Addressing these factors will be important for supporting long-term market growth.

Overall, the automotive printed circuit board market is expected to continue developing as vehicles become more electrified, connected, and automated. Increasing demand for HDI, rigid-flex, and thermally enhanced PCB technologies is expected to support market expansion throughout the forecast period.

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