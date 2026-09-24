Biopreservation Market Size To Reach USD 14.04 Billion By 2031 As Personalized Medicine, Biobanking, And Regenerative Medicine Drive Growth

Hyderabad, India - 24 September 2026, The Biopreservation Market size is estimated at USD 5.65 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 14.04 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 19.96% during the forecast period. North America currently represents the largest regional market, while Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth. Increasing healthcare and life-science research spending, expansion of biobanking, growing demand for personalized medicine, and wider adoption of cell and gene therapies are supporting market growth.

Biopreservation covers products and technologies used to preserve biological specimens so they remain suitable for research, testing, storage, transportation, or therapeutic use. The market includes preservation media, equipment, monitoring systems, and different preservation methods used for cells, tissues, organs, stem cells, and other biological materials. Increasing demand for high-quality specimens is also encouraging investments in automated storage, cryogenic monitoring, and specialized preservation solutions.

Report Overview:

Biopreservation Market Trends

Expansion of Biobanking for Personalized Medicine

The expansion of biobanking is a major factor supporting the Biopreservation Market growth. Large-scale biological collections provide researchers and healthcare organizations with specimens that can be linked to genomic, clinical, and other health information. These resources support biomarker discovery, disease research, precision diagnostics, and personalized medicine.

As biobanks expand their collections, demand is increasing for reliable preservation media, temperature-controlled storage, monitoring systems, and standardized handling protocols. The need to maintain specimen quality over extended storage periods is also encouraging the adoption of automated systems that can improve retrieval, tracking, and storage consistency.

Increasing Demand for Stem Cell Preservation

Stem cells are becoming an important growth area within the Biopreservation Market as cell-based therapies and regenerative medicine programs expand. Preservation processes are required across the development, storage, transportation, and clinical use of cell-based products, creating demand for specialized media and controlled-temperature systems.

The growing number of cell therapy programs is also increasing the importance of post-thaw viability and process consistency. Suppliers are therefore developing preservation solutions designed to maintain cellular quality while supporting increasingly stringent requirements for clinical and manufacturing workflows.

Growing Adoption of Automated Cryogenic Storage

Automation is becoming an important part of Biopreservation Market trends as laboratories and biobanks seek to improve sample handling and reduce manual intervention. Automated storage systems can support specimen retrieval, inventory management, and temperature monitoring while improving traceability across large collections.

The development of connected ultra-low-temperature freezers and predictive monitoring systems is further supporting this shift. Internet-connected equipment can provide operational information that helps facilities monitor storage conditions and identify potential equipment issues before they affect valuable biological samples.

Increasing Use of Vitrification and Alternative Preservation Methods

Cryopreservation remains a core preservation method, but vitrification is gaining attention because it can reduce ice-crystal formation and support the preservation of sensitive biological materials. Its applications include reproductive medicine, tissue engineering, and cell therapy manufacturing.

Other approaches, including hypothermic storage and lyophilization, address different requirements related to transportation, storage duration, and specimen type. The availability of multiple preservation methods is allowing laboratories and healthcare organizations to select processes according to the biological material and intended application.

Growth of Regenerative Medicine Applications

Regenerative medicine is creating additional demand for biopreservation products and services. Cell therapies require controlled preservation and transportation processes to maintain product quality between manufacturing facilities, treatment centers, and patients.

As pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies advance cell-based therapies, demand is increasing for clinical-grade preservation media, storage systems, shipping solutions, and monitoring technologies. This is broadening the role of biopreservation beyond traditional research applications.

Biopreservation Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Biopreservation Media

Equipment

Temperature-Maintaining Units

Consumables

Accessories & Monitoring Systems

Biopreservation media represents a major product category, while equipment demand is supported by increasing automation, improved monitoring capabilities, and the expansion of biobank infrastructure.

By Biospecimen

Cells & Cell Lines

Human Tissues

Organs

Stem Cells

Other Bio-fluids

DNA/RNA

Plasma

Other Bio-fluids

Human tissues account for an important portion of demand, while stem cells are gaining momentum as regenerative medicine and cell therapy programs expand. Preservation requirements vary substantially according to specimen type, creating demand for specialized protocols and products.

By Preservation Method

Cryopreservation

Vitrification

Hypothermic Storage

Lyophilisation

Cryopreservation remains the principal preservation approach, while vitrification is gaining attention in applications where avoiding ice formation is particularly important. Hypothermic storage and lyophilization provide additional options for specific biological materials and transportation requirements.

By Application Area

Biobanking

Regenerative Medicine

Drug Discovery & Pre-clinical Testing

Other Applications

Biobanking represents a major application area, supported by demand for well-characterized biological specimens in research and biomarker development. Regenerative medicine is generating additional demand through the expansion of cell-based therapeutic programs.

By End User

Biobanks & Gene Banks

Hospitals & Transplant Centres

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Research Institutes

Other End Users

Biobanks and gene banks remain important end users because of their large specimen collections, while pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are increasing their use of preservation solutions in drug development and advanced therapy workflows.

By Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

North America currently holds the largest share of the market, supported by established biobanking infrastructure, research activity, and investment in advanced therapies. Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth as biopharmaceutical manufacturing, healthcare research, and biobank infrastructure expand across the region.

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Biopreservation Market Competitive Landscape

The Biopreservation Market share is moderately concentrated, with established companies competing across preservation media, storage equipment, monitoring technologies, and specialized services. Competition is increasingly focused on automation, sample traceability, energy efficiency, and preservation performance.

The expansion of cell and gene therapy manufacturing is also increasing demand for integrated preservation and transportation solutions. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies require reliable systems that can maintain biological materials throughout storage and movement, creating opportunities for suppliers that combine preservation products with monitoring and logistics capabilities.

Key Players

BioLife Solutions

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Azenta US Inc.

Cryoport Inc.

Mordor Intelligence identifies these companies among the major participants in the market, with its major-player listing presented in no particular order.

Conclusion

The Biopreservation Market is expanding as biobanking, personalized medicine, regenerative medicine, and advanced biologics increase the need for reliable preservation of biological specimens. Demand is also being supported by greater use of automated storage systems, connected monitoring technologies, and specialized preservation media.

At the same time, high capital and operating costs for cryogenic equipment, concerns around post-thaw cell and tissue viability, liquid-nitrogen supply-chain requirements, and the energy consumption associated with long-term storage remain important considerations for market participants.

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