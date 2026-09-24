Marrakech Jazz Rooftop Has More Google Reviews Than Some Of The World's Most Iconic Destinations

MENAFN - GetNews)The Hollywood Sign, Dubai's Burj Al Arab and Madison Square Garden are among the world's most recognisable attractions. Yet an unexpected rooftop in Marrakech has quietly amassed more than 40,000 Google reviews, putting it ahead of all three.

La Pergola at Riad Monceau has now surpassed 40,000 Google reviews while maintaining a 4.8-star rating, giving Marrakech's first-ever rooftop venue a review count that exceeds a remarkable collection of internationally recognised landmarks, museums and cultural attractions.

From London and New York to Mumbai, Dubai and Los Angeles, La Pergola has more Google reviews than some of the places most synonymous with the cities they call home. Its review count surpasses New York's Madison Square Garden, Mumbai's Taj Mahal Palace, Dubai's Burj Al Arab and Los Angeles' Hollywood Sign.

Other world-famous attractions sitting below La Pergola's 40,000+ reviews include Kensington Palace, the Guggenheim Museum and Shakespeare's Globe, alongside Marrakech's own Bahia Palace.

Current approximate Google review figures include:

· La Pergola, Marrakech – 40,000+

· Natural History Museum, London – c.37,500

· Madison Square Garden, New York – c.35,000

· Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai – c.34,000

· Kensington Palace, London – c.32,000

· Guggenheim Museum, New York – c.27,000

· Shakespeare's Globe, London – c.25,000

· Bahia Palace, Marrakech – c.24,000

· Hollywood Sign, Los Angeles – c.15,000

For an independent rooftop in the Marrakech medina, the scale of the numbers is striking, and the comparisons reveal the remarkable scale of La Pergola's international following. Tucked within Riad Monceau just moments from Jemaa el-Fna, La Pergola combines rooftop dining and cocktails with a strong musical identity. Gnawa Jazz is woven into the whole Riad Monceau experience and shapes its atmosphere and character.

Google reviewers from across the globe commented:

Olivia Köhler said:“Absolutely loved this place! The ambiance was amazing, the atmosphere was vibrant and the food was absolutely delicious. Everything was beautifully presented and full of flavor. A very special thank you to our waiter Simo, who was incredibly friendly, attentive and welcoming. He really made us feel comfortable and made the whole evening even more enjoyable. Fantastic service, great vibes and truly delicious food - we had such a wonderful time and would definitely come back!”

Cunning Fox added:“Probably our favourite restaurant that we visited while in Morocco! We came here on the first night and it set a great example for the rest of the trip. We booked a table quite late during the night so that we could eat while listening to the jazz band playing downstairs. The Crying Kefta was really tasty and had a spice level to it. The tacos were also really good and came with a dip that added to the flavour. Overall, I would definitely recommend trying here!”

Mima added:“We had the pleasure of discovering this remarkable jazz bar in Marrakech - a true hidden oasis set atop the terrace of Riad Monceau, overlooking the city in all its beauty. From the very first moment, the atmosphere felt refined, intimate, and effortlessly sophisticated. The jazz music is exquisite - soulful, beautifully performed, and perfectly suited for lingering conversations and complete relaxation. It is the kind of music that doesn't just accompany the evening but elevates it.”

Marc Antoine, Founder of Riad Monceau, commented:“40,000 reviews is an incredible milestone because every one represents somebody who chose to spend part of their time in Marrakech with us and then wanted to share that experience”.

"When I created La Pergola as Marrakech's first rooftop venue in 2018, I was deeply convinced that this city, with its multitude of flat roofs and its 340 days of sunshine per year, was definitely THE place where this type of establishment had all the reasons to be. It was just logical, obvious. However, I was far from imagining that the opening of La Pergola would be the beginning of a wave that would make Marrakech, in a few short years, the world capital of rooftops, and that it would become a major asset of the destination."

A man in the shadows, Marc Antoine is not unknown in Morocco since he is also the creator of MarrakChef, an important gastronomic trophy which, in 2012, highlighted the new trends in Moroccan cuisine.

La Pergola opened as Marrakech's first-ever rooftop venue, helping pioneer a style of dining and nightlife that has since become an intrinsic part of experiencing the city. Today, rooftops across Marrakech have followed La Pergola's lead and combine food, cocktails, music and evenings above the medina. La Pergola's own identity has evolved around its lush rooftop setting and jazz-infused atmosphere.

Its popularity is also visible beyond the review count, with visitors regularly competing for tables at the rooftop.

From more than 40,000 Google reviews to queues through the medina, the numbers – and the crowds – tell their own story.

La Pergola isn't simply keeping company with Marrakech's most famous attractions. Its audience puts it alongside – and ahead of – landmarks in some of the world's great cities.

About Riad Monceau

Riad Monceau Collection is a Marrakech-based hospitality group operating boutique accommodation, restaurants, bars, and a traditional hammam and spa in the city's historic medina, near Jemaa el-Fnaa. Founded more than two decades ago, the collection comprises Riad Monceau, La Pergola rooftop restaurant, Le Bistro Arabe, and Caravan cocktail bar. Live jazz performances are presented at Riad Monceau as part of the collection's cultural programming.

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